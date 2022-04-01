U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.40
    -4.01 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,671.29
    -7.06 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,206.34
    -14.18 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.28
    +10.16 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.34
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -21.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1044
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    +0.0640 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3112
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6250
    +0.9370 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.90
    +47.63 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Updates and Clarifications on Recent Businesses Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DXF

WUHAN, China, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE MKT: DXF) ("Dunxin" or the "Company"), a licensed microfinance lender in Hubei Province, China, today announced that the Company furthers its plan to explore new opportunities based on Metaverse related technologies after two-years' research and analysis, since the announcement of its plan to transition from microfinance to Metaverse related business in November 2021.

On December 29, 2021, Dunxin entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent on business cooperation with Fengniao (International) Network Technology Co., Ltd., a technology company based in Hong Kong that is engaged in the development of digital technology, research and development, production and sales of servers ("Fengniao"). According to this Letter of Intent, Dunxin and Fengniao plan to set up a Computing Power Investment Fund with the total investment amount of RMB1 billion, and an intelligence computing power center in Hong Kong and other overseas regions in the next three to five years. In addition, Dunxin and Fengniao plan to cooperate on setting up data center, distributed computing network, big data and computing power services. On January 10, 2022, Dunxin issued a press release under the heading "Dunxin Financial (DXF.US) Sets Up Computing Power Investment Fund and Plans of Intelligence Computing Power Centre based on Metaverse Platform," announcing that Dunxin's sets up a computing power investment fund and an intelligence computing power center. However, as of the date of this press release, the parties are still in the planning stage of the proposed collaboration.

On January 10, 2022, Dunxin entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Wuhan Shumu Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., a block chain game company ("Shumu"), on business cooperation. According to the Letter of Intent, Dunxin and Shumu plan to cooperate on, among others,the setup of a digital copyright online trading platform, digitalized registration, trading and protection of copyrights, block chain and digital copyrights fund. Related to this cooperation, on January 20, 2022, Dunxin issued a press release under the heading "Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Forms Partnership with Authorized Digital Copyrights Institution to Develop Global Digital Copyrights Transaction Platform," announcing the plan to set up of a digital copyright trading platform, including proposed structure and investment amounts, among others. Although the Company has not finalized the specifics of the platform or the investment amounts due to delay caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 and extensive lockdown measures across the country, the Company plans to have further discussions with Shumu to implement the agreements under the Letter of Intent with Shumu.

Investors are cautioned that businesses based on Metaverse related technologies are new to Dunxin, and involve various uncertainties and a significant degree of risk. The transition of business from microfinance to Metaverse related industries may not be successful, may result in disruption to Dunxin's businesses and lead deteriorating financial condition or operating results. Dunxin's business and prospects may be affected by many factors, including without limitation, the development in Metaverse related technologies, changes in economic conditions in China or globally, and the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic. This press release is intended to provide clarification and updates on Dunxin's recent business development. Investors are advised not to rely on press releases issued by Dunxin on January 10, 2022 and January 20, 2022, respectively.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin is a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China. Dunxin suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020 and is exploring new business opportunities based on Metaverse related technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunxin-financial-holdings-limited-announces-updates-and-clarifications-on-recent-businesses-development-301515863.html

SOURCE Dunxin Financial Holding Limited

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Alphabet vs. the S&P 500: Which Is the Better First Investment?

    If you're reading this, you've certainly heard of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Almost needless to say, if you connect to the world wide web at all, you're likely doing so through one of Alphabet's platforms. Yes, nascent investors are, understandably, easily enamored by Alphabet, if for no other reason than they're already so familiar with it.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

    Investors in the stock market tried to put a tough first quarter behind them on Friday morning, and it looked as though the second quarter would get off to a reasonable good start. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 21 points to 4,551, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 78 points to 14,947. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) saw its stock fall after reporting its latest financial results.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • 2 Stocks You Can Buy at the Same Price as Warren Buffett

    Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea to look at what he's investing in.

  • J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows

    Analyst Samik Chatterjee said a moderation in consumer spending would temper higher expectation from the recent iPhone SE launch, while a slowdown in gaming in China could weigh on Apple's services. Apple is already planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production due to a demand slowdown, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. Qualcomm, meanwhile, will likely bear the brunt of weakness in the smartphone market for low- to mid-end Android handsets, Chatterjee said.

  • BlackBerry Stock Falls Sharply as Revenue Misses Estimates

    Fourth-quarter revenue at BlackBerry's cybersecurity unit was $122 million, flat with a year earlier.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?