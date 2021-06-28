U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,143.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,487.25
    -25.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,313.80
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0580 (-3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6220
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,505.61
    -9.18 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.21
    +14.81 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Duolingo filed to go public

Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Duolingo, a Pittsburgh-based language learning business last valued at $2.4 billion, has officially filed to go public.

The 400-person company, which we explored in great detail in our EC-1, was co-founded by Luis von Ahn, the inventor of CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA, and Severin Hacker. One of the most revealing bits of its story? It's a route to monetization as a then rare edtech consumer business based outside of Silicon Valley. The company has had a somewhat circuitous journey -- full of trial and error -- on finding the perfect business model. It eventually landed on subscriptions, despite an original distaste for it thanks to its mission to provide free education.

Luckily, the S-1 reveals that its earlier decisions led to sharp revenue growth at the company.

The vast majority of Duolingo’s revenue comes from subscriptions. In the most recent calendar year, for example, the edtech giant generated 73% of its total top line from subscription incomes. That revenue was followed by advertising incomes and the Duolingo English Test (DET), which represented 17% and 10% of its top line in 2020. (Notably, von Ahn hoped that the DET would be 20% of Duolingo’s revenue by 2019, a figure that it failed to reach by some margin.)

The product-led growth behind edtech’s most downloaded app

Its multi-part business model appears to be paying off. The company’s revenue grew from $70.8 million in 2019 to $161.7 million in 2020, a 129% increase. Of course some of that growth would have happened sans the recent global pandemic, but it’s not hard to see some COVID-related acceleration in the figures. Duolingo also reported $55.4 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2021, representing a 97% growth from the year-ago period.

The company recently turned profitable on an adjusted basis.

But in more strict accounting terms, net losses have grown for Duolingo. In the three months ended March 31, 2021, for example, the company had net losses of 13.5 million, a sharp increase compared to the same period last year when it had net losses of $2.2 million. And from 2019 to 2020, the company’s GAAP net losses expanded from $13.6 million to $15.8 million.

It should be noted that the company’s net margin improved in 2020, as its revenue more than doubled and its losses barely crept higher. The company’s profitability or lack thereof should not prove to be a problem during its impending listing.

In its S-1 filing, Duolingo provided a placeholder $100 million figure for the funds it expects to raise; we’ll get a better idea of how much capital the edtech unicorn may onboard during its IPO when it sets an IPO price range after its roadshow.

The former startup is effectively the kick-off to the Q3 2021 IPO season, one that several inventors have told TechCrunch will be more than active.

Duolingo has raised $183.3 million in venture capital to date. Investors that have meaningful stakes in the company include NewView Capital, Union Square Ventures, CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins, and General Atlantic, which recently got a spot on the cap table through a secondary transaction.

At a run rate of around $220 million today and growth of more than 100%, Duolingo should not have a problem clearing its privately set $2.4 billion price tag. Unless public-market investors are concerned that the edtech market’s growth is mostly behind it. That Duolingo grew by nearly 100% in the first quarter could temper such concerns.

How Duolingo became fluent in monetization

Factoids and other joy

TechCrunch is still digging its way through Duolingo’s IPO filing, but we’ve found a number of details that add more than a little color to its recent growth and business results. Here are some standouts:

  • A “record low” attrition rate in 2020 in which only four employees, or 2% of its workforce left the company.

  • The company eventually plans to launch a “Duolingo Proficiency Score” across its offered languages, with the hopes of creating a “widely accepted indicator of language proficiency level and make Duolingo a global proficiency standard.”

  • It cited Apple’s “Translate” tool, an iOS app launched in 2020 that allows users to translate text sentences or speech between several languages, as a competitor in the ‘risk factors’ section.

  • And finally, it confirmed that it is seeking potential acquisition candidates to add complementary services to its startup.

Duolingo plans to list on the NASDAQ stock exchange using the ticker symbol DUOL.

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Duolingo, the fast-growing language-learning app, files for IPO

    Duolingo reported that its revenue more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, and in its most recent quarter that ended in March.

  • What is a heat dome? Extreme temps in the Pacific Northwest, explained

    To call this heat wave "unprecedented" does not do it justice.

  • Why bitcoin is climbing higher despite crackdown

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, getting banned by a UK regulator.

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks to Invest in Right Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 16 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks to Invest in Right Now. Note that all hedge fund data is based on the exclusive group of 800+ […]

  • NIO Stock Is Going Nuts. This Is the Best Explanation.

    NIO stock gained almost 10% Monday. Call options volume, which rose almost 200% on Monday compared to Friday, is perhaps the biggest reason.

  • Cruise Shares Tumble; Disney Delays Tuesday’s Trial Sailing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise stocks fell after industry leader Carnival Corp. announced an additional stock sale and Walt Disney Co. delayed a trial sailing.Carnival is selling as much as $500 million in stock, according to a filing Monday, with proceeds earmarked for the repurchase of its Carnival Plc shares and for general corporate purposes. The shares fell 7% to $26.15 at the close in New York, the biggest decline since March.Other operators lost ground in sympathy, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

  • Why Virgin Galactic's stock is coming back down to Earth after skyrocketing nearly 40%

    Time for Virgin Galactic's stock to lose some altitude?

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • After Facebook’s Surge, There Are Now 5 Tech Stocks Worth at Least $1 Trillion

    Apple is still the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $2.2 trillion. After rallying Monday, Facebook joined the trillion-dollar club.

  • Billionaire behind world’s biggest crypto exchange faces reckoning

    The first time Changpeng Zhao left China, he was just 12 years old. His father, an academic who had been forced out of university during Mao’s Cultural Revolution, had fled to Canada when Zhao was six, and it took until 1989 for the rest of his family to follow. Almost three decades later, Zhao was forced out a second time. A Beijing crackdown on cryptocurrencies meant his fledgling start-up, Binance, left Shanghai for Japan before hopping to Taiwan and Malta. Today, the 44-year-old boss of what

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    The environment for dividends continues to improve after a tough stretch in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for July 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for July.

  • Electric Last Mile Solutions CEO on public debut, the future of EVs

    Electric Last Mile Solutions CEO Jim Taylor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s plans to ramp up EV production amid the pandemic, ELMS' public debut on the Nasdaq and assessing the state of the EV market.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • Nvidia Stock Rallies as Three Key Chip Makers Endorse Bid for Arm

    The proposed deal has attracted scrutiny given that Arm is a leading provider of microprocessor designs.

  • Another Boeing Plane Has FAA Issues. What It Means for the Stock.

    The FAA told Boeing its newest 777 jet likely won't receive approval until 2023. It is later than investors might have expected, but it isn't all that bad for the stock.