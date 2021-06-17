Duolingo Partners with UNHCR and IRC to Provide Educational Equity for Refugees

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Refugee Day on June 20, Duolingo today announced two new partnerships to help provide better access to education for refugees around the world. Duolingo will partner with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to provide free access to language learning and English testing. Duolingo will also be entering a new partnership with the United Nations' High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) to create a new university counselor position at UNHCR focused on advising refugees through the university admissions and financial aid processes.

As one of the most downloaded education apps in the world, Duolingo has learners in nearly every country. By observing the data of millions of language learners, Duolingo is able to spot trends , like the movement of immigrants and refugees around the world. In 2018 the company produced a documentary, Something Like Home , about the impact of language learning on Syrian refugees.



"We've always believed that free access to high-quality education has the power to change lives," said Sam Dalsimer, global head of communications at Duolingo. "While our reach is global, the real work of helping refugees is local and requires specialized expertise and dedication. This is why we're partnering with IRC and UNHCR: to help support their existing work, to increase access to education through our technology, and to improve the lives of refugees around the world."

IRC works with recently resettled refugees, asylum seekers, asylees, and victims of trafficking across the US. Through a pilot program with Duolingo, they have begun providing those the IRC serves with access to Duolingo Plus. With the new partnership announced today, Duolingo and the IRC will expand this program to provide thousands of additional Duolingo Plus subscriptions to more of the IRC's clients – including those from the Northern Triangle region . Additionally, the partnership will expand access to fee waivers for the Duolingo English Test, to help reduce the barriers to higher education for refugees and those who are newly arrived to the US.

"Refugees and asylum-seekers coming to the US need trustworthy information and expert help to make a success of integration into American life," said David Miliband, president & CEO of the International Rescue Committee. "That is what the IRC provides: essential services from legal help to employment training and education opportunities for their children. Learning English is crucial to success and that's why we are pleased to announce our partnership with Duolingo, making it possible for the IRC's clients to access top-tier English-language services through their innovative platform, and helping us provide a pathway for them to take back control of their futures and thrive in their new communities."

In a separate partnership announced today, Duolingo will hire a new university counselor to support UNHCR and work with refugees to advise them through the university admissions and financial aid process. Applying for university is a complex and stressful process for everyone – but for refugees, it is almost impossible. Only 3% of all refugees worldwide ever enroll at a university. Refugees are particularly underserved and underrepresented in higher education in part because they lack university counseling support.

"An experienced university counselor is a game changer for refugees enrolling in university study. Refugees must navigate an already complicated application process -- made significantly more complex due to incomplete documentation," said Jennifer Dewar, director of strategic engagement for the Duolingo English Test. "Our goal is to reduce the barriers to higher education and this new position we are creating with UNHCR will provide refugees a new level of guidance and support on the college admissions process."

"Higher education turns students into leaders, amplifying their voices and enabling rapid generational change. Yet only 3% of the 80 million forcibly displaced persons around the world have access to it," said Matt Reynolds, UNHCR Regional Representative for the United States and the Caribbean. "We are proud to partner with Duolingo to reduce barriers to higher education for some of the world's most vulnerable people."

For more information about the partnerships, visit the Duolingo Blog: https://blog.duolingo.com/our-commitments-to-helping-refugees/

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the most popular language-learning platform and the most downloaded education app worldwide. The company's mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. Duolingo offers over 100 total courses across 40 distinct languages, and is available on iOS, Android, and Web at www.duolingo.com .

About IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization working to save lives, protect rights and build a better future for refugees, internally displaced communities, and stateless people. We work to ensure that everybody has the right to seek asylum and find refuge from violence or persecution.

During times of displacement, UNHCR staff in 134 countries work diligently to ensure the protection of people forced to flee, strengthen access to education and livelihoods, and provide life-saving support like shelter, water, food, and health care. UNHCR partners with governments, non-profit organizations, and private-sector companies to support forcibly displaced people and the communities hosting them.

