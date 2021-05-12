U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

Duolingo swipes Tinder in a Clash Royale

Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

For this week’s deep dive, Alex and Danny unpacked Natasha's latest project: The Duolingo EC-1. The 12,000-word four-part series was published last week and is worth a read. But, until you get to it, enjoy our podcast that double-clicks into its most interesting bits.

The Duolingo EC-1

Duo, Duolingo's mascot, flying around. Image Credits: Duolingo

Here's how it went, after we got our morning allergy banter out of the way:

  • What's an EC-1? A TechCrunch-style deep-dive into one of the startup world's most promising, and interesting, companies.

  • What's with the flying vermin up above? That's Duolingo's mascot. Which is a combination of hypercuteness and modest menace. (You will have fun learning a language. Or the owl will visit.)

  • Why did we write about Duolingo? No, it wasn't only because Duolingo is edtech. Natasha dug into the company's product-led growth mode, and its views on gamification, which were fascinating.

  • What's up with today's show name? As it turns out, Duolingo has a Tinder angle. In fact, Duolingo leaned on some of the biggest companies out there when it came to design and monetization.

  • And as with all edtech companies, we talked monetization and outcomes!

The Duolingo EC-1 comprises four main articles numbering 12,200 words and a reading time of 48 minutes. Here’s what’s in store:

And of course, use code Extra Crunch "Equity" for a sweet, and perhaps the best, discount to access this story and all of our best stuff.

Until Friday!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

How a bot-fighting test turned into edtech’s most iconic brand, Duolingo

    This morning Stampli, a software platform that optimizes corporate invoice management, announced a $50 million Series C financing round, led by Insight Partners with participation from Signal Fire and Nextworld Capital. The resulting invoices then land in the finance department, a part of companies that can be a bit siloed. Finance is then left to determine a number of factors, like why something was purchased, whether it delivered and if the invoice should it be paid at all.

    Atomized, an early-stage startup that wants to create a modern tool to help developers deploy infrastructure faster, announced the first step of its funding journey today, a $500,000 pre-seed round from Zing Capital, Y Combinator and several unnamed angels. Company co-founder and CEO Nik Kotov says developers are spending over 20% of their time on setting up the necessary infrastructure just to run their applications, and he and his co-founder and CTO Eddie Herbert believed there had to be a better way, so like all good entrepreneurs, they built one.

    Shares in steelmaker Thyssenkrupp plunged on Tuesday (May 11) - down around 9% by lunchtime. That after the German giant's closely watched cash flow plunged deeper into the red. Over the second quarter, Thyssenkrupp said it saw an outflow of 750 million euros - or about $911 million. That's more than double the figure this time last year. Returning to positive cash flow has been one of the main goals for the group, which also makes everything from submarines to bearings. It wants to win back confidence among investors, and show it has a sustainable model for the future. The firm is emerging from years of crisis during which it lost two CEOs, and warned on profits numerous times. It also had to sell its elevator-making division - formerly its crown jewel. Tuesday did bring some good news. Buoyed by global economic recovery, Thyssenkrupp raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months. But it played down expectations for big moves on strategy at a board meeting due later this month. There had been hope for news on how it would develop its hydrogen division, which has drawn huge interest from investors.

    Fiveable, an online learning community for high school students, made its first-ever acquisition earlier this week: Hours, a virtual study platform built by a 16-year-old. Fiveable is a free, online learning community for high school students with the focus of helping them pass Advanced Placement (AP) exams. It livestreams 5-hour “cram shops” focused on a specific subject, creates study guides and manages a Discord with thousands of students.

    The countdown clock keeps on ticking, and you have just three days to secure your $99 pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. TechCrunch Disrupt is a massive gathering of the tech startup world’s top leaders, innovators, makers, investors, founders and ground breakers.

    This morning Treasury Prime, a banking-as-a-service startup that delivers its product via APIs, announced that it has closed a $20 million Series B. The capital comes around a year since the startup announced its Series A, and around 1.5 years since it raised its preceding round. For Treasury Prime, the new capital was an internal affair, with prior investors stepping up to lead its new round of funding. In fact, Treasury Prime CEO Chris Dean told TechCrunch in an interview that his firm is "super capital efficient," adding that it had not tucked into its Series A capital until January of this year.

    Having a great idea for an app or game is one thing, but scaling it to become a successful business is quite another. To be clear, Sanlo is not an investor that's taking an equity stake in the apps and games it finances. Instead, it's offering businesses access to technology, tools and insights that will allow them to achieve smart and scalable growth while remaining financially healthy -- even if they're a smaller company without time to sit down and structure their finances.

    The U.K. government has published its long-trailed (child) "safety-focused" plan to regulate online content and speech. The Online Safety Bill has been in the works for years -- during which time a prior plan to require age verification for accessing online porn in the U.K., also with the goal of protecting kids from being exposed to inappropriate content online but which was widely criticized as unworkable, got quietly dropped. At the time the government said it would focus on introducing comprehensive legislation to regulate a range of online harms.

    Divibank, a financing platform offering LatAm businesses access to growth capital, has closed on a $3.6 million round of seed funding led by San Francisco-based Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV). São Paulo-based Divibank was founded in March 2020, right as the COVID-pandemic was starting. The company has built a data-driven financing platform aimed at giving businesses access to non-dilutive capital to finance their growth via revenue-share financing.

    With so much focus on the "creator economy", and countries hit by the effects of the pandemic, the self-employed market is "booming", for good or for ill. The round was led by General Catalyst and joined by Sound Ventures (the venture capital fund founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary).

    Bird, the shared electric scooter startup that operates in more than 200 cities across three continents, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition company Switchback II with an implied valuation of $2.3 billion. The announcement confirms earlier reports, including one this week from dot.LA, that Bird intended to go public via a SPAC. Bird said it was able to raise $160 million in private investment in public equity, or PIPE, by institutional investor Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and others.

  • Pipelines’ Silence on Cyber Risk: 3 Mentions in 5 Years of Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of America’s largest petroleum conduit has spurred a slew of commitments to strengthen cybersecurity -- an issue that garnered little attention in five years of conference calls by U.S. pipeline companies.Executives raised the topic of cybersecurity three times between 2015 and 2020, according to a review of conference call transcripts across 18 U.S. pipeline companies. One recent exception is Enterprise Products Partners LP, which dedicated a chunk of its March “ESG Day” to the issue.The Colonial Pipeline has been shut down since Friday after an attack by the ransomware group DarkSide. U.S. government officials and consultancies have pointed at the incident as the clearest indication yet that the oil-and-gas industry is unprepared to combat these increasingly sophisticated threats.Companies are likely resistant to sharing too much of their cybersecurity strategy out of fear that it would help hackers infiltrate their systems, though the lack of discussion also demonstrates how unsatisfying safeguarding those networks can be.“That’s just a function of no one asking much about it,” said Hinds Howard, a longtime pipeline investor at CBRE Clarion Securities LLC. “Like, is the investor community going to get jazzed up about how much you spend on cybersecurity?”Despite operating the biggest pipeline in the U.S., Colonial is a relatively obscure entity compared to publicly traded behemoths like Kinder Morgan Inc. and Energy Transfer LP. Colonial doesn’t have quarterly earnings calls with analysts and investors, and is therefore not included among the transcripts analyzed by Bloomberg. Colonial has said in statements that it’s working with relevant government officials and third-party experts to secure the pipeline and resume service.“There will be some investors or management who will take this and the storm issues and talk about how important pipeline infrastructure is,” Howard said. “Others will be careful with talk like that because it invites potential for more regulation of the assets, which I don’t think midstream companies want.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Drue Kataoka’s art has made it to collections in 30 countries -- and even the International Space Station. Now the artist, activist and current face of Clubhouse’s app icon is releasing her first NFT to support Asian American causes. The auction will begin on digital art marketplace Nifty Gateway at 1:30 p.m. EST, May 13, along with a launch party on Clubhouse, and run for 24 hours.

    Pomelo, a startup building a fintech-as-a-service platform for Latin America, has raised $9 million in a seed round of funding. The Buenos Aires-based startup’s new infrastructure aims to allow fintechs and embedded finance players to launch virtual accounts and issue prepaid and credit cards via “compliant” onboarding processes. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital payments all over the world, and Latin America is no exception.

    Intel's powerful 11th-gen H-series chips are finally here.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin in car purchases.

    Traders have been placing more bearish bets on equity derivatives in recent days, data showed on Wednesday, indicating less confidence in U.S. stocks rebounding from a sharp sell-off which has particularly hit high-flying tech names. Investors' tendency to look past minor wobbles in stocks as the S&P 500 rallied about 90% over the past year or so has been a key feature of the equity market since it rebounded from March 2020 pandemic lows and has helped make market pullbacks shallow and brief. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 2.3% lower.

    The Dow Jones fell in today's market while the Nasdaq led on the downside. The tech-heavy index continued deeper below its key 50-day moving average.

  • What Can China Do to Control Record Commodity Prices?

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging cost of commodities to industries and households is a threat to China’s economic growth and the purchasing power of its citizenry.As prices soar for everything from the copper and steel used in construction, to the coal that heats homes and powers factories, to the corn that feeds animals, what can Beijing do to control the record-breaking rally?The answer is complicated by several factors, including policies on pollution and imports that have only served to exacerbate supply constraints. Beijing has imposed output curbs on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. And it has cut purchases of coal and other commodities like copper from major supplier Australia as relations between the two nations have soured.Moreover, the world’s biggest consumer of commodities is being forced to compete for materials just as global economies bounce back from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus, particularly in the U.S.That can only dilute China’s efforts to rein in markets. Still, short of imposing price controls, Beijing has options that range from precise strikes on individual commodities to blunter tools that would affect the whole economy.Trading RestrictionsChina’s busy commodities bourses are a usual suspect for Beijing whenever the government feels price moves are getting a bit too wild. True to form, Monday’s dramatic jump in iron ore triggered a stern response. The Dalian Commodity Exchange vowed to “severely punish” unspecified violations in iron ore trading as it raised margin requirements and narrowed daily trading bands. The Shanghai Futures Exchange also pledged to tighten trading on steel, while the Zhengzhou bourse made a similar move on thermal coal.The goal is to cool speculative flows that can draw in waves of investment and generate dizzying price spikes. The trouble is that this approach doesn’t necessarily help to manage a physical market with its own momentum. Steel prices are rallying worldwide without having a really significant futures market, for example. Still, iron ore futures in Dalian dropped slightly on Tuesday, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai marched to new highs ahead of the new restrictions. Thermal coal also forged a fresh record.Inducing SupplyChina is able to lean on its vast state sector to ease shortages, an effort that has recently met with only mixed results at best. Last month, the top economic planning agency told coal miners to produce at their maximum winter output levels, which has barely put a dent in the market’s subsequent rise to all-time highs. For gas, unusually cold winter weather led to an official dressing down for importers following their inability to meet demand, which seems to have motivated some to bring forward their purchases for this year.The efforts to boost energy supplies have been upset by diplomatic tensions with Canberra. China has banned Australian coal imports, one of a number of restrictions on a swathe of goods from barley to wine. And at least two of China’s smaller gas importers have been told to avoid purchasing additional gas from Australia for delivery over the next year.Releasing StockpilesChina has considered selling about 500,000 tons of aluminum from its state reserves to cool the market. Prices plunged initially on the plan before rising again to their highest level in a decade. China’s output of the lightweight metal was 37 million tons last year, more than half the world’s total.The nation holds stockpiles of materials like copper to foodstuffs like soybeans, as well as massive crude oil reserves, but the amounts are undisclosed. Any indication that the reserves bureau is a buyer or seller has the potential to dramatically move markets. The longer-term plan might include adding more base metals to strategic reserves to ensure domestic supply and cushion potential shortfalls, although any state-purchasing program now would risk adding fuel to the current rally.Stockpiling FoodChina is building up its agricultural buffer as well. The government has bought huge amounts of U.S. corn for state reserves and may release them to quell any price spikes ahead of the domestic harvest in the fourth quarter. Authorities have also imposed curbs on state wheat sales amid concern that increased purchases by feed mills to replace expensive corn could push up prices of the new wheat crop, which will be reaped in June.Beijing is also replenishing its soy reserves, adding locally grown soybeans for the first time since 2017 to curb any possible food inflation. The domestic crop isn’t genetically modified and is used for foods such as tofu rather than animal feed. China has also frequently released pork reserves to cool rising prices of the nation’s most widely consumed meat.Fiscal StimulusTo rescue an economy that had cratered because of the pandemic, China reached for its usual play book: massive state-funded construction to stimulate demand and an expansion in credit that fed through into the real estate market. That helped put a rocket under the price of steel and other building materials like copper and aluminum.China has trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and local governments have been slow off the mark in terms of new issuance. Metals traders will be looking for further evidence that fiscal policy is tightening as the government shifts its focus to preventing asset bubbles.Monetary PolicyThe broadest concern is that record commodities prices will fuel inflation globally and central banks will act too slowly to stem the tide. Last month saw the fastest growth in Chinese factory-gate prices since October 2017, a surge that’s likely to have furrowed brows at the People’s Bank Of China.All of China’s financial markets are on tenterhooks for any indication that the PBOC will accelerate monetary tightening as the nation completes its recovery from the pandemic. For metals, tougher lending requirements would affect demand across sectors, from real estate to autos and consumer goods. Still, Bloomberg Economics doesn’t think the central bank will be motivated to act quite yet, as consumer prices remain relatively subdued.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.