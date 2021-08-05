U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7690
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,002.24
    +1,323.54 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Duolingo is working on a math app for kids

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Duolingo, best known for its whimsical owl and language-learning app, is working on a new product to add to its growing suite: a math app, according to CEO Luis von Ahn. The co-founder mentioned the app during an interview last week, the same day that Duolingo officially listed in the stock market.

After the interview, TechCrunch reached out to Duolingo to get more information about the app, but the company declined to provide more detail because it is “still very early” in the development process. It did say that users may learn more about it later this month at Duocon, Duolingo’s annual free conference. A May job posting shows that Duolingo has been looking for a learning scientist with a PhD in mathematics to help build out a new math app alongside a “small cross-functional team.”

The listing hints that the app will be focused on serving younger learners. It mentions that Duolingo wants candidates to have classroom experience and knowledge about teaching K-12 level math, especially with younger students between 3rd and 8th grade.

Duolingo's current users feel mixed about the idea of Duolingo getting into math.

Duolingo can’t teach you how to speak a language, but now it wants to try

In an interview on IPO day, CEO Luis von Ahn said that users may see Duolingo accelerate its math app and that the company plans to expand beyond language learning through upcoming acquisitions. That may calm some qualms around Duolingo needing to put a ton of resources toward an entirely new piece of software or curriculum.

“If there are other subjects where we think somebody is doing a pretty good job and they have a similar mission to us, and they have a similar company culture,” Duolingo may consider acquiring the company, von Ahn said in the interview.

Math-focused edtech companies include Khan Academy, Brilliant.org, Photomath, Numerade and the recently acquired Symbolab.

For Duolingo, the math app is another chapter in its history of experimentation. The company has churned through hundreds of ideas in its decade of existence, which have had varying degrees of success.

Over the past few years, it built a product suite beyond its core app, which includes Duolingo ABC, a literacy app for kids and the Duolingo English Test. Meanwhile, Duolingo’s “graveyard” of failed ideas includes a few retired monetization strategies and AI-powered chatbots. Popular features like leaderboards sputtered before they succeeded. And math, interestingly, has always been in the back of von Ahn’s head.

How a bot-fighting test turned into edtech’s most iconic brand, Duolingo

As mentioned in the Duolingo EC-1, von Ahn has always said that he and his co-founder, Severin Hacker, were thinking about making Duolingo a math app before they eventually decided on language learning.

“I love math, but if you learn math, math itself can’t make you any money,” von Ahn said in a previous interview. “You learn math to learn physics to become an engineer, whereas knowledge of English directly improves your income potential in most countries of the world.”

One user wrote that “[math] is such a key skill to learn…[and] hopefully this may provide better resources especially to those with such limited access, while being inspirational and equally engaging to those of us with more opportunities.”

Others seemed to want Duolingo to invest inwardly on its language-learning service before moving outward to other areas. “It's odd that Duo should consider branching into Maths when its coverage of the majority of languages (with the notable exception of French and Spanish) leaves a great deal to be desired,” one user wrote.

The company can only teach from a beginner to a low-intermediate level of language fluency according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). About 30% to 40% of Duolingo courses are in some stage of CEFR alignment, per the company’s last pull of metrics from May.

It may be too soon to assume how Duolingo’s math app would look, what it would offer or even if it will be monetized. Regardless, it will be Duolingo’s first formal foray into an area of education beyond language.

The company will need to find not only the product, but the philosophical overlap between the two subjects. Language learning is a skill that is benefited by cultural context and nuance, while math revolves around the goal of getting to the one right answer. However, both areas of education require methodical thinking and the ability to apply functions to get to answers. Ultimately, both rely on what Duolingo often argues is its biggest product: motivation to open up an app, and pay attention to what’s happening on the screen.

5 lessons from Duolingo’s bellwether edtech IPO of the year

Recommended Stories

  • How Uber plans to rebound from massive Q2 losses stemming from driver incentives

    Uber’s second-quarter earnings revealed greater than expected losses, in large part due to the company’s massive $250 million stimulus package launched in April to incentivize drivers back onto the app after a pandemic-induced shortage. The company reported a loss of $509 million before EBITDA. “Drivers increasingly want to get back on the road,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during the earnings call on Wednesday.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Fell 17% Last Month

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) were sliding in July after a move by Alphabet's Google seemed to threaten the company. Digital Turbine helps companies monetize mobile content, generally on apps. At the end of June, Google said that starting in August, it will require new apps published in the Google Play store to be published with the Android App Bundle, a move Digital Turbine had been preparing for since 2019.

  • 3 Underrated Tech Dividend Stocks You Shouldn't Ignore

    Coming out of the dot-com bubble, very few people would have guessed that 20 years later the five largest companies in the U.S. would all be technology companies. Granted, technology companies are not known for high dividend yields, but their cash-flow-rich business models have supported years of dividend increases. Let's take a closer look at three tech companies that should get more love from dividend investors.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?

  • Ethereum: The Anticipated Rally to $9000 Took a Detour

    With price now back above “the Cloud” as well, these odds of “good things going to happen” have increased even more. Why?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 5th, 2021

    After a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another move northwards.

  • Inside the War on Apple and Google App Stores

    Match Group, the online dating company that recently spun off from Barry Diller’s IAC, generated $2.4 billion in revenue last year. Its biggest single expense? The 30% app store “tax” charged by Apple for purchases in Match’s apps, which include Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid — fees the company claims are on an annual run rate […]

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $39,000 Levels Would Bring Sub-$37,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $39,000 levels would be needed to support the pack.

  • 15 Most Valuable B2B SaaS Companies

    In this article, we are going to take a look at the 15 most valuable B2B SaaS companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of the B2B SaaS industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable B2B SaaS Companies. Before we get into our list, let’s develop an understanding of what […]

  • Microsoft shut down its browser-based Windows PC trial after one day because too many people signed up

    Microsoft 365 let people use a virtual computer via browsers on iPads, Linux computers, Macs, and more

  • Why Paycom Software Stock Soared Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service provider Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) were up by more than 10% on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations. Paycom released its Q2 results after the closing bell Tuesday. The SaaS company, which provides payroll software and human capital management (HCM) solutions for businesses, has been getting a nice boost from the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Mark Cuban’s NFT Platform Lazy.com Completes Polygon Integration

    Executives say the move could help drive mainstream adoption of digital collectibles.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 5 Tips for Investors

    The global chip shortage started in 2018 and 2019 as escalating trade conflicts disrupted semiconductor supply chains, then worsened in 2020 as the pandemic exacerbated those disruptions. Many top chipmakers and analysts expect the ongoing crisis to last through 2023. Let's examine five main aspects of the chip shortage -- and how they could affect certain sectors and stocks.

  • Why Web 3.0 Tokens Might Be the Next Hot Trade in Cryptocurrencies

    Digital assets like livepeer, helium and bittorent have soared in value this year despite the recent slump in cryptocurrencies.

  • Critics warn Apple plan to scan iPhones for images of child sexual abuse could be misused

    Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple (AAPL) said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn about sensitive content without making private communications readable by the company. The tool Apple calls “neuralMatch” will detect known images of child sexual abuse without decrypting people’s messages.

  • Rakuten Soars After Winning Contract for Next Generation Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc., the Japanese e-commerce giant that launched a mobile service last year, gained the most in over three months after the company said it won its first contract to export its network-building knowhow overseas.The shares climbed as much as 8.4% to 1,358 yen in Tokyo on Thursday, the biggest intra-day gain since April 22. Rakuten said it signed a 10-year contract to build, run and maintain a fully-virtualized network for Germany’s 1&1 AG. While the company declined

  • Apple reportedly plans to begin scanning iPhones in the US for child abuse images (updated)

    The 'neuralMatch' system would 'continuously' scan' US iPhones for illegal images, according to a new report.

  • 12 Small Issues With the PS5 Sony Needs to Fix ASAP

    Depending on who you ask, the 2020 rollout of the PlayStation 5 could be described as anything from “making the best of unfavorable circumstances” to “an unmitigated supply chain disaster that exposed the delicate, convoluted mechanism of capital and technology.” We have no comment on any of that, but here’s a handy guide on tracking online …

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei

    The iPhone maker has warned of supply shortages as the U.S.-China trade tensions and the coronavirus pandemic have intensified pressure on global supply chains. Beijing is also strengthening efforts to create world-leading local tech firms, with apparently government-supported Chinese firms working to manufacture products for global firms including Apple. According to the Nikkei report, China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the iPhone 13 series, Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses.