U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.53
    +36.05 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,044.18
    +220.83 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,798.98
    +114.39 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.84
    +1.36 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.82
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    +0.0300 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5150
    +0.4000 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,406.95
    +81.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    787.21
    -6.53 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.78
    +58.48 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Duolingo's bellwether IPO

Alex Wilhelm and Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

We were smaller team this week, with Natasha and Alex together with Chris to sort through yet another summer frenzy of a week.

This time around we actually recorded live on Twitter Spaces, which was a first for the podcast. If you missed it, it's probably because we didn't promote the taping since it was just an experiment. Good news, though, is that it went well, and we're going to some more live tapings of the show with the entire crew on the mics. Make sure to follow the show on the Big Tweet to ensure that you can come hang with us next week. We'll also do some Q&A at the end, if we're in good moods.

Until then, let's live in the present. Here's what we got into in today's show:

Have a lovely weekend, you lovely human.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PDT, Wednesday, and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Facebook Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of social networking company Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) popped on Friday. The growth stock's gain was likely driven both by better-than-expected results from social media peer Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and an upgraded 12-month price target for Facebook shares. After market close on Thursday, Snapchat parent Snap provided an early indication of how digital advertising seems to have fared during the second quarter.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in July

    The S&P 500 is up roughly 15% across 2021's trading, but concerns related to the pandemic and inflation are also creating volatility. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has already disrupted the travel space, and its name is virtually synonymous with the short-term vacation rental category. Surging cases of the COVID-19 delta variant might be complicating the company's near-term outlook, but the long-term opportunity here remains very promising.

  • Why Daqo New Energy Stock Sank Today

    The polysilicon producer's stock is seeing big swings following the recent Shanghai IPO for its subsidiary.

  • Why DiDi Global Got Crushed on Thursday

    The largest ridesharing company on the planet, China's DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), saw its stock price shrivel by more than 11% on Thursday. A Bloomberg article published that morning was the foot that slammed the brakes on the company.

  • Intel stocks rises after positive Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Intel's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • These Are 3 REITs You Should Be Buying Now

    It's no secret why income-seeking investors gravitate toward real estate investment trusts (REITs). Because REITs are required by law to discharge at least 90% of their profits in the form of dividends, they're a cash cow that investors love to milk. Because so much of their earnings are devoted to dividends, very little is available to plow back into the business.

  • AT&T falls on outlook, Texas Instruments confuses analysts, Minerd sees Bitcoin at $15K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • AMC CEO Is Buying the Dip, But It's Not What You Think

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has been experiencing a major sell-off in the last month. Indeed, AMC stock is down by over 30% during that time. The decrease in AMC's stock price has the trader group encouraging each other to buy the dip.

  • Why Snap Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher Today

    Snap's revenue, earnings, and user growth all surpassed analyst estimates -- and guidance looks promising, too.

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Blasted 21% Higher on Thursday

    The roller-coaster-like trajectory that has been Co-Diagnostics' (NASDAQ: CODX) stock price climbed another hill on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics announced that its CoPrimer diagnostics platform, which underpins testing products -- like its popular-for-obvious-reasons Logix Smart for COVID-19 -- has been granted a patent in South Korea. "We believe that this patent granted by South Korea provides additional validation of the uniqueness and versatility of the CoPrimer platform," the company quoted CEO Dwight Egan as saying.

  • 'It's probably not a bad thing if Clover does well,' CEO Garipalli says

    Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli talks about the overwhelming support and vehement opposition the company faces after going public in January.

  • Snap up after posting earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Snap's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • AT&T, Crocs, Biogen top Q2 estimates, Didi shares dip as China regulatory woes persist

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;breakdown more Q2 earnings, which include: AT&T stock rising as the company topped estimates due to a push from wireless subscriber additions, Crocs beating earnings as sales growth accelerates from continued customer demand, Didi experiencing more scrutiny as China weighs serious penalties, and Biogen reporting strong Q2 earnings despite criticism of its new Alzheimer’s drug.

  • Nikola stock falls after shareholders file to sell off their stakes

    Share of Nikola Corp. shed 2.7% in morning trading Friday, after the electric vehicle maker disclosed the offering of 1.68 million shares by selling stockholders. In and S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday, Quasar Energy Partners LLC, Philipp Brothers Fertilizer LLC and Little Brothers LLC are selling off their entire stakes in Nio, totaling 1,682,267 shares, representing 0.4% of the shares outstanding and valued at $77.5 million at Thursday's closing price of $4

  • Intel Stock Drops As Chipmaker's Outlook Signals Lower Profits

    Chipmaker Intel easily beat Wall Street's earnings target for the second quarter. But data center sales disappointed.

  • Air Canada Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Air Canada today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Hot Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    Several factors have contributed to Cathie Wood's success, but one of the most important is her mindset. Rather than placing short-term price targets on equities or attempting to time the market, Wood's asset management firm (ARK Invest) seeks out innovative businesses that make good long-term holdings. MercadoLibre operates the leading online marketplace and digital payments ecosystem in in Latin America.

  • Boston Beer falls flat on Q2 earnings miss, weak hard seltzers sales

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Boston Beer Company’s Q2 earnings, which missed estimates due to overestimating the demand of hard seltzer from consumers causing the company to lower full-year guidance.

  • China EV Stocks Fall As Beijing Widens Crackdown Beyond Tech

    China EV stocks Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto sold off as Beijing widened its crackdown beyond technology companies to education.

  • Got $500? 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) have compelling strategies to create shareholder value for years (and decades) into the future. With share prices up 40% year to date, investors are paying attention to Ford's electric transformation. According to CEO Jim Farley, Ford's EV strategy will focus on markets where it is already a dominant player, such as pickup trucks, sports cars, and transit vans.