Duoning Biotech Celebrates Ground Breaking for Its Global Headquarters

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6th, the "2023 Commencement Ceremony for Major Industrial Projects in Fengxian and for Duoning's Global Headquarters and Industrialization Base" was held grandly in the Biotechnology Park. Leaders of the Fengxian district, representatives of the Oriental Beauty Valley and Duoning Biotech attended to witness this important moment.

The global headquarters of Duoning biotech is located in the heart of the Biotechnology Park, with a total construction area of over 40,000m2, including an office building, an R&D center, a technology application center and supporting facilities. Based on the unique innovation ecology of the Park, it will provide high quality and cost effective equipment, consumables and services to the biopharmaceutical industry after completion.

According to Li Lei, Deputy District Mayor of Fengxian, "the Several Policies for Promoting High Quality Development of Life and Health Industry in Fengxian District released in last April shows our determination and confidence to unswervingly develop biomedicine and other leading industries. Improving business environment should be the key to the development of the entire district and enterprises here. We must create a favorable environment and broad space for market players in an all-round way, promote projects in key areas to gather momentum in Fengxian, and contribute to China's modernization drive."

"The global headquarters will be our first industrialization base integrate R&D, business operation and technical application. Our headquarters, driven by the market demand and policies, will empower the entire life cycle of biologics. In the service dimension, we will actively collaborate with outstanding life science companies around the world to provide one-stop solutions for research institutions, CROs/CDMOs and biopharmaceutical companies. And in the industry dimension, we will help our partners achieve asset-light operation with a diversified portfolio of products & services, and help connect the entire biopharmaceutical industries upstream to downstream in Fengxian," said Wang Meng, CEO and Chairman of Duoning Biotech.

Story continues

Zhou Ruyi, Party Secretary and Chairman of the Oriental Beauty Valley, said, "Duoning is our important partner in building biomedical industry chain and developing high-value consumables in the core area of the Valley, and it was selected as a representative firm in the Shanghai Biomedical Industry Investment Guide 2023. As an important part of Shanghai's '1+5+X' biomedical industry layout, the Oriental Beauty Valley will firmly implement the development tenet of ensuring 'Sufficiency for Five Goods'[1]. With the orderly advancement of high-quality projects represented by Duoning, it will inject new impetus into the formation of a highland for industry agglomeration."

About Duoning

Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a leading one-stop shop dedicated to providing integrated bioprocess solutions from the development to the commercialization of biologics products in China. we operate two main business segments, bioprocess solutions and laboratory products and relative services, and seek to help partners achieve efficient, stable, high-quality and cost-controllable drug development and manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit: www.duoningbio.com.

[1] Sufficiency for Five Goods: Sufficient land for good projects, sufficient space for good industries, sufficient scenarios for good applications, sufficient talents for good ideas and sufficient resources for good teams

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/duoning-biotech-celebrates-ground-breaking-for-its-global-headquarters-301817680.html

SOURCE Duoning Biotechnology