Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA) Pays A RM00.018 Dividend In Just Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Duopharma Biotech Berhad's shares before the 7th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.018 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.023 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Duopharma Biotech Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of RM01.21. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Duopharma Biotech Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Duopharma Biotech Berhad paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 95% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Duopharma Biotech Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Duopharma Biotech Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Duopharma Biotech Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Duopharma Biotech Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Duopharma Biotech Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been effectively flat over this time, and Duopharma Biotech Berhad's paying out less than half its profits and 95% of its cash flow. Only rarely do we find companies paying out a low percentage of their profits yet a high percentage of their cash flow, so we'd mark this as a concern. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Duopharma Biotech Berhad's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Duopharma Biotech Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

