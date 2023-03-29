Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.018

Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.018 per share on the 9th of May. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Duopharma Biotech Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Duopharma Biotech Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 58.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0579 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.023. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.8% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Duopharma Biotech Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Duopharma Biotech Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.5% per year over the past five years. Duopharma Biotech Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Duopharma Biotech Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Duopharma Biotech Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Duopharma Biotech Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

