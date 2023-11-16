Duopharma Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:DPHARMA) top owners are sovereign wealth funds with 51% stake, while 29% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over Duopharma Biotech Berhad by sovereign wealth funds implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

51% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Permodalan Nasional Berhad)

Institutional ownership in Duopharma Biotech Berhad is 19%

If you want to know who really controls Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is sovereign wealth funds. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Duopharma Biotech Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Duopharma Biotech Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Duopharma Biotech Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Duopharma Biotech Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Duopharma Biotech Berhad. Our data shows that Permodalan Nasional Berhad is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Duopharma Biotech Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Duopharma Biotech Berhad insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.2b, and the board has only RM3.2m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Duopharma Biotech Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

