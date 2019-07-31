DUP’s Foster Says Ireland Must ‘Get Real’ on Deal: Brexit Update

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party which props up Boris Johnson’s government, said Dublin should “get real” in its approach to Brexit, as the British prime minister visits Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his nationwide tour. The pound, battered by Johnson’s escalating no-deal rhetoric, halted its decline in early trading.

Key Developments:

Johnson meeting Northern Irish politicians as he tries to get parties to restore devolved institutionsJohnson plans to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on hospitals and health care technology, in an attempt to deliver on the most contentious of the Brexit referendum pledgesPound rises 0.1%, though it’s still down 4% this month

Donaldson Convinced of Johnson’s Determination (10:30 a.m.)

Boris Johnson is “absolutely” prepared to to take the U.K. out of the EU by Oct. 31, without a deal if necessary, DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said. Johnson is focused on delivering Brexit rather than a general election, Donaldson, who had dinner with the U.K. Prime Minister on Tuesday, told RTE Radio.

Donaldson suggested putting a time limit on the backstop as a potential compromise, rather than abolishing it outright as Johnson has demanded, and said he discussed the issue with Johnson on Tuesday night. The DUP, which props up Johnson’s government, does not want a no-deal Brexit but will accept it if need be, Donaldson said.

Speaking after Donaldson on RTE, Irish Agriculture Minister Michael Creed repeated his government’s stance that the backstop cannot be time limited.

Poll Lead for Johnson (10 a.m.)

The latest survey of voting intention in a general election by YouGov (for the Times newspaper) showed Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party maintain its double-digit lead over the main opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn.

The Tories are on 32%, according to the survey of 2,066 adults on July 29-30, with Labour on 22%. That compares with 31% and 21% respectively in the equivalent survey conducted July 25-26. The Liberal Democrats are on 19%, down a percentage point, and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party on 13%, showing no change from earlier in the month.

On the issue of preference for prime minister, Boris Johnson was backed by 42%, compared to 21% for Corbyn -- 34% of respondents couldn’t choose between the two, according to YouGov.

Leadsom to Meet With Company Executives: Sky (9:45 a.m.)

U.K. Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom is planning to meet on Wednesday with executives from companies including JD Wetherspoon and Tate & Lyle, which have previously expressed support for Brexit, Sky News reported, citing people it didn’t identify close to the minister.

Brexit Changing Minds on Unification: Sinn Fein (8:30 a.m.)

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said Brexit is changing minds in Northern Ireland on the issue of a united Ireland, and said the U.K. must lay out what it sees as the threshold for a so-called border poll or referendum on unification.

“Brexit has raised fundamental questions around the wisdom and sustainability of the partition of our island,” McDonald told BBC Radio 4, adding that even some unionists are willing to have the conversation on unification. “It’s changed the entire political dynamic.”

McDonald said she wishes Britain wasn’t leaving the European Union, referring to it as a “piece of astonishing political and economic self-harm.”

“If you are democratically intent on it, who are we to stop you?” she said. “But you can’t wreck Ireland in the process.”

Earlier, Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said there’s “no evidence” of demand for a border poll in Northern Ireland.

Foster Says Dublin Must ‘Get Real’ (7:40 a.m.)

Arlene Foster, leader of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, said Boris Johnson is focused on getting a Brexit deal and it’s time for the government in Dublin to “get real.”

She had dinner with Johnson on Tuesday evening. They didn’t discuss the confidence and supply agreement, which sets out the terms of the DUP’s support for the minority Conservative government. They did discuss Brexit, she said in an interview with ITV.

Foster is not in favor of a no-deal exit, but said the EU’s attempt to divide Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom is unacceptable. The DUP opposes the so-called backstop, which aims to prevent a border with the Republic of Ireland but keeps the U.K. tied to EU rules. Johnson has vowed to rip it up.

