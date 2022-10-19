U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,695.16
    -24.82 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,423.81
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.51
    -91.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.76
    -30.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.81
    +2.99 (+3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.10
    -21.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    -0.0088 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1224
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8910
    +0.7040 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,195.36
    -97.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.91
    -2.77 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of thirty-three cents ($0.33) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)
DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-announces-regular-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301653908.html

SOURCE DuPont

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are having a terrible year amid the broader market sell-off caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature. AMD's notebook market share stood at nearly 25%, while it controlled 13.9% of the server processor market.

  • IBM Reports Better-Than Expected Results. ‘It Was a Very Good Quarter,’ CEO Says.

    Revenue topped Wall Street estimates by more than $500 million, and the company lifted its full-year outlook.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Carvana: Used car market is ‘certainly moving against them,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Seth Basham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Caravan’s business model as used car sales slow.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 11 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100

    In this article, we discuss 11 best high-dividend stocks under $100. You can skip our detailed discussion of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100. The current economic situation has completely altered investment trends this year. Investors are flocking to long-term investment strategies, with dividends gaining […]

  • Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

    Shares of the large custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) had fallen roughly 9.5% as of 12:53 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year this morning. "Northern Trust's third-quarter results reflected consistent execution in the face of challenging macroeconomic and market conditions," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement. This hurt Northern Trust's largest revenue source, which is trust, investment, and other servicing fees.