DuPont Announces Termination of Intended Rogers Acquisition

·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the termination of the previously announced agreement1 to acquire the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation, as the companies have been unable to obtain timely clearance from all the required regulators. DuPont is paying Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million in accordance with the agreement.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)
DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.












1

On November 2, 2021, DuPont announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation pending receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-announces-termination-of-intended-rogers-acquisition-301665464.html

SOURCE DuPont

