DuPont de Nemours' (NYSE:DD) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.38

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of March to $0.38. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

DuPont de Nemours' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before this announcement, DuPont de Nemours was paying out 131% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 29% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $3.84 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.52. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

DuPont de Nemours Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has impressed us by growing EPS at 30% per year over the past five years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

DuPont de Nemours' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think DuPont de Nemours will make a great income stock. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for DuPont de Nemours (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

