DuPont to Participate at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 23rd from 8:35 a.m. to 9:05 a.m.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)
A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the DuPont Investor Relations webpage.  Replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. 

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with™, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-to-participate-at-the-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301747684.html

SOURCE DuPont

