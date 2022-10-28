DuPont Personal Protection - Innovating for Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / DuPont:

DuPont Personal Protection brings together some of the most trusted names in personal protective equipment (PPE) and solutions - Tyvek®, Nomex® and Kevlar® - to provide unparalleled solutions that protect workers against chemical, thermal, electric arc, mechanical and other workplace hazards.

Our proven protection technologies, backed by more than 50 years of science and expertise, help the world's industrial and emergency services organizations rise to the challenge of equipping their workers with the PPE they need for optimal protection at work.

We are proud of our role in protecting people at work and we believe that advancing sustainability is an important extension of that role. From product development and manufacturing to packaging, distribution and marketing, we are focused on continuous innovation to advance sustainability along the value chain. And we are pleased to announce that DuPont Safety has added a full-time sustainability leader to help drive these advancements.

Working towards UN Sustainable Development GoalsCommitted to delivering trusted solutions

Consistent with the United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in support of the DuPont 2030 Sustainability Goals, we are committed to delivering trusted product and program solutions for our customers and strategic value chain partners that will also help address climate change, drive towards a circular economy and help communities thrive. To be successful in achieving these goals, we understand the importance of listening to the sustainability needs of our customers and partnering along the entire value chain.

#3 Good Health and Well-being-Our products protect people from hazards on the job so they can go home safely

#8 Decent Work and Economic Growth-We ensure decent working conditions and economic growth opportunities for workers across all of our manufacturing sites globally

#9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure-We seek to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Story continues

#10 Reduced Inequalities-As a corporation, we are committed to advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

#12 Responsible Consumption and Production-We are implementing efficient manufacturing processes and we recycle manufacturing waste

"At DuPont Safety, we're working on protecting the planet with the same energy that drives our commitment to protecting people at work."

Kelsey Bergan

Global Sustainability Leader,

DuPont Safety and Protection

Corporate sustainability report

DuPont Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Report details progress on sustainability strategy organized under three pillars: Innovate, Protect and Empower.

Advanced strategic actions across all nine 2030 Sustainability Goals achieving significant results in three priority goals: Delivering solutions for global challenges, Acting on climate, and Accelerating diversity, equity and inclusion.

Enter microsite

Protecting frontline workers during a global pandemic

When the spread of the COVID-19 virus escalated to the level of a global pandemic in March 2020, many healthcare facilities and essential service facilities were left without the protective gear they needed to battle this deadly virus.

We collaborated with our value chain partners to launch a new global program, #TyvekTogether, to increase the overall availability of Tyvek® personal protective garments. Thousands of our employees worked day and night to make Tyvek® materials and patterns available to more organizations, working together to protect the healthcare workers who were saving lives and slowing the spread of the virus.

The #TyvekTogether program introduced a new specialized Tyvek® fabric to enable the increased production of an additional 6 million gowns per month for frontline responders. By the end of 2020, we had produced more than 100 million Tyvek®, Tychem® and ProShield® PPE garments for the fight against COVID-19-and we're not stopping yet.

DuPont, Friday, October 28, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DuPont on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DuPont

Website: https://www.dupont.com/about/sustainability.html

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DuPont





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722839/DuPont-Personal-Protection--Innovating-for-Sustainability



