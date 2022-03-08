U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,185.71
    -15.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,771.16
    -46.22 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,778.18
    -52.79 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,967.82
    +16.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    127.01
    +7.61 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,056.60
    +60.70 (+3.04%)
     

  • Silver

    27.08
    +1.36 (+5.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8370
    +0.0860 (+4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6420
    +0.3330 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,688.52
    -741.71 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.34
    +6.84 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.27
    +7.79 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

DUPONT REGISTRY SECURES SECOND AND FINAL ROUND OF SERIES A FINANCING

·2 min read

Ikonick Motors investment closes out the Series A round of financing

MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- duPont Publishing, Inc. (d/b/a "duPont Registry"), a Motorsport Network company, today announced that it has closed the second and final round of Series A financing, led by entrepreneur and philanthropist Barry L. Skolnick, founder of Ikonick Motors, LLC, home to some of the world's finest artworks and automobiles.

Ikonick Motors investment closes out the Series A round of financing (PRNewsfoto/Motorsport Network)
Ikonick Motors investment closes out the Series A round of financing (PRNewsfoto/Motorsport Network)

Barry Skolnick said: "duPont Registry is known as the market leader in the luxury automotive marketplace and now, as part of the Motorsport Network portfolio and being able to take advantage of the company's digital footprint and global reach, there is no doubt in my mind that duPont Registry will achieve great success in leveraging its existing business model to become a world leader in the online marketplace for selling and buying supercars and other luxury autos."

duPont Registry sits at the nexus of Motorsport Network's Driven Lifestyle division, harnessing in one ecosystem, the culture, community and commerce of the world's luxury and classic automotive lifestyle. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio features Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring, and the organizer of 250+ marquee experiences per year for driving enthusiasts. Part of Canossa Events, Cavallino is one of the preeminent media and concours events companies in the world, hosting landmark events for high-end automotive collectors and admirers, such as the Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio also features FerrariChat, a leading global social platform and the foremost voice for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts, with 20+ years of experience connecting approximately 200K engaged registered members.

duPont Registry has been a market leader in the luxury automotive marketplace for over 36 years, dedicated to connecting affluent buyers with high-end exotic cars and luxury auto brands. Motorsport Network will use this second and final tranche of Series A financing to launch duPont Registry's new business venture of building the most innovative, influential, and sophisticated online marketplace for selling and buying ultra-luxury and exotic automobiles, providing an exceptional experience for the affluent consumer dedicated to a driven lifestyle. duPont Registry is poised to lead the digital transformation of the industry, given the rapidly paced global classic, luxury and exotic car markets and the acceleration of online automotive retailing.

Will Chapman, CEO, duPont Registry said: "This second and final round of Series A strategic investment by Ikonick Motors will allow duPont Registry to continue its planned growth trajectory, while at the same time allowing us to work with Barry and his team."

To see more on Ikonick Motors view here:
https://motorsport.tv/shmee150/video/miamis-brand-new-ikonick-supercar-collection/38842
https://motorsport.tv/shmee150/video/miamis-ikonick-supercar-collection-is-even-crazier-than-ever/57738

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761901/Motorsport_Network.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-registry-secures-second-and-final-round-of-series-a-financing-301498023.html

SOURCE Motorsport Network

Recommended Stories

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back electric vehicle price hikes

    Rivian Automotive Inc has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its electric vehicles, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back. In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO. Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Cha

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    President Biden will speak later this morning about actions it will take against Russia. Media reports say the administration will announce sanctions as soon as today.

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • GM gears up to launch new premium import business in China

    General Motors Co plans to create a new, independently owned premium brand in China that will market what the automaker’s China chief Julian Blissett recently described as “halo cars” brought in from the United States. GM plans to build this new “premium import business” from the ground up and operate it with “a high level of autonomy,” GM said in a statement on Tuesday. "Halo cars," as described by Blissett, refer to premium, often high-performance cars that have an edgy design.

  • Elon Musk Asks Judge to Block SEC Subpoena Over Tweets on Tesla Stock Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked a judge to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s oversight of his Twitter posts under a 2018 agreement because he claims it is being used to “trample” his free speech rights.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decad

  • How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

    Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea. Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

  • General Motors Wants to Build As Many EVs as Tesla (It's Going to Take Some Time)

    This is the new and upcoming hub to make raw materials and batteries related to electric vehicles and its neither in China or the U.S.