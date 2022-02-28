U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.50
    -65.50 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,564.00
    -430.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,996.75
    -183.75 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.80
    -38.20 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.42
    +4.83 (+5.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    +14.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1191
    -0.0081 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    +2.58 (+8.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5680
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,232.43
    -824.66 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.56
    +1.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.82
    -90.64 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

DuPont Sustainable Solutions Unveils New Brand Name: dss+

·2 min read

New Name dss+ Reflects Expanded Capabilities and Commitment to Protect, Transform, and Sustain Client Operations

GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, a global operations consulting firm, announced it will operate under a new name: dss+ (pronounced 'dss plus'). Since DuPont Sustainable Solutions became an independent consulting firm after separating from DuPont in 2019, it has evolved and enhanced its capabilities through organic growth and the acquisition of three organisations to improve the breadth and depth of capabilities in operational excellence, sustainability, and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance).

"I am thrilled to announce our new brand name which represents the exponential capability we have to help companies work safer and smarter, with purpose and impact," said Davide Vassallo, Chief Executive Officer of dss+. "Purpose is central to everything we do at dss+ and reflects our continued commitment to saving lives and creating a sustainable future and positive impact for future generations."

The dss+ purpose and commitment to protecting people remains at the core of the brand. To meet the changing needs of clients, dss+ has expanded its solutions to help companies across a variety of industries to protect, transform and sustain their operations. Through these expanded solutions, dss+ will help its clients build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

"Together with our clients, we aim to enhance business performance, benefit the planet and help people get home safely to their family, friends, and loved ones every day," said Vassallo.

To read more about this announcement: visit https://bit.ly/dssplus

About dss+
dss+ is a leading provider of operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

By leveraging its DuPont heritage, deep industry and management expertise and diverse team, dss+ consultants are on the ground and in the boardroom helping clients work safer, smarter and with purpose. Additional information is available at www.consultdss.com.

Contact: Milda Rowlinson
Milda.Rowlinson@consultDSS.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754701/dss_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • Toshiba CEO Says Going Private Too Risky as Activists Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp.’s top executive said selling the Japanese conglomerate to a fund and taking it private would be full of drawbacks that he can’t condone, stressing that splitting into two companies is the best plan even as activist investors call for a reopening of talks with private equity buyers.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites

  • Jeanette Sarkisian Wagner Dies

    The former Estée Lauder Cos. executive was instrumental in internationalizing the company.

  • BP divesting stake in Russian oil giant over Ukraine invasion

    Multinational oil and gas company BP will be divesting its approximately 20 percent stake in a Russian state-owned oil firm due to Moscow's "act of aggression in Ukraine."BP announced it will be offloading its 19.75 percent stake in the Rosneft oil firm, which it has held since 2013. BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney will also be resigning from Rosneft's board of directors as will former BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who was nominated...

  • Texas Tech El Paso campus gets $10M gift from local philanthropist, renames graduate school

    $10 Million gift endowed to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center by El Paso philanthropists Fredrick and Ginger Francis

  • William Cairney Joins American Portfolios

    The New York-based independent broker/dealer adds to its executive management team a financial services industry leader with 30-plus years expertise in the areas of compliance, surveillance and reg...

  • CBS' Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

    CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert's late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker. Before taking over as executive producer at Colbert's “Late Show" in 2016, guiding it to the top of the ratings, Licht ran “CBS This Morning,” the network's morning news show. The choice of Licht was made by David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, which is expected to soon take over WarnerMedia in a corporate deal that is pending approval.

  • Knowing How to Trade Is Easy, Actually Doing It Is Hard

    You are going to be undisciplined and break your trading rules quite often, but the problem is that you will be reluctant to admit it. Have very clear rules. Many traders avoid the problem of discipline by never establishing clear rules in the first place.

  • Euro skids, rouble sinks to all-time low as West bolsters Russia sanctions

    The rouble plunged around 30% on Monday, the euro slid almost 1% versus the dollar, and the safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese Yen were in demand after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting some of its banks off the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. Adding to market nerves, Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's "deterrence forces" - which wield nuclear weapons - on high alert.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two-Year Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to S

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Liquidity Squeezed by Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • Treasuries Rally on Haven Bid Even as Stagflation Angst Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict sends investors into haven assets, with shallower declines on longer-dated yields underscoring concerns Western sanctions will fan inflation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Rus

  • Penny Stocks to Watch in March 2022

    Taseko Mines (TGB), Denison Mines (DNN), ARC Document Solutions (ARC), and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) are the penny stocks to watch in March 2022.

  • Russian central bank lifts interest rates to 20% as ruble plunges over Western sanctions

    The Central Bank of Russia on Monday hiked interest rates to 20%, as the country faces increased global sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Warren Buffett Has News Likely to Please Shareholders

    Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 vintage is like a good bottle whose consumption will undoubtedly delight fans and admirers of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the company he runs with his right-hand man Charlie Munger. The conglomerate used these profits to pamper shareholders. At $27.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway sets a new annual record in terms of share buyback program since 2018, when the conglomerate became aggressive in terms of share repurchase.

  • Wyckoff Spring Pattern Suggests A Temporary Market Bottom in S&P 500

    A Wyckoff spring pattern showed up in the 4 US major indices and many stocks last Thursday points to a temporary stock market bottom.

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.