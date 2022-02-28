DuPont Sustainable Solutions Unveils New Brand Name: dss+

New Name dss+ Reflects Expanded Capabilities and Commitment to Protect, Transform, and Sustain Client Operations

GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, a global operations consulting firm, announced it will operate under a new name: dss+ (pronounced 'dss plus'). Since DuPont Sustainable Solutions became an independent consulting firm after separating from DuPont in 2019, it has evolved and enhanced its capabilities through organic growth and the acquisition of three organisations to improve the breadth and depth of capabilities in operational excellence, sustainability, and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance).

"I am thrilled to announce our new brand name which represents the exponential capability we have to help companies work safer and smarter, with purpose and impact," said Davide Vassallo, Chief Executive Officer of dss+. "Purpose is central to everything we do at dss+ and reflects our continued commitment to saving lives and creating a sustainable future and positive impact for future generations."

The dss+ purpose and commitment to protecting people remains at the core of the brand. To meet the changing needs of clients, dss+ has expanded its solutions to help companies across a variety of industries to protect, transform and sustain their operations. Through these expanded solutions, dss+ will help its clients build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

"Together with our clients, we aim to enhance business performance, benefit the planet and help people get home safely to their family, friends, and loved ones every day," said Vassallo.

About dss+

dss+ is a leading provider of operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

By leveraging its DuPont heritage, deep industry and management expertise and diverse team, dss+ consultants are on the ground and in the boardroom helping clients work safer, smarter and with purpose. Additional information is available at www.consultdss.com.

