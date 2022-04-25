U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

DuPont Wins Four 2022 Edison Awards, Highlighting Innovative Technologies

·4 min read

Company received three Gold, one Silver award

WILMINGTON, Del., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) is proud to announce that four of its innovative, breakthrough technologies were recognized with the prestigious 2022 Edison Award. Selected from hundreds of nominees, DuPont received three Gold, and one Silver award in several categories. Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)
DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)

"We're honored that four breakthrough innovations have been recognized with prestigious Edison awards," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "This acknowledgment, selected by peers in the business and science community, exemplifies the spirit of sustainable innovation at DuPont, and reminds us of the impact we can achieve through customer collaboration to bring cutting-edge technologies to market."

Gold – FilmTec™ Dry Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) membranes won a Gold award in the Eco-Innovation category. Seawater Reverse Osmosis membranes have traditionally lacked stability in the dry state and have required both a wet test to guarantee performance and a chemical storage solution to maintain it. Our innovation is a dry-stable membrane technology with a lower environmental footprint from reduced water usage, shipping weight, and chemical disposal. FilmTec™ delivers high performance over the operating lifetime and provides high NaCl and boron rejection to help meet World Health Organization (WHO) and other drinking water standards.

Gold – BETATECH™ thermal interface materials won a Gold award in the Thermodynamics category. BETATECH™ thermal interface material (TIM) is a novel solution that helps control heat in EV batteries. Efficient thermal management is key to achieving high performance in EV batteries. Optimized thermal management is closely tied to achieving extended range between charges for EVs and can also help improve overall safety and NVH performance. Already specified by several global OEMs, BETATECH™ TIM helps maintain optimal battery temperatures during both charging and operation, extending vehicle range and enhancing vehicle safety by decreasing the chance of thermal runaway.

Gold – Delrin® Renewable Attributed acetal homopolymer won a Gold award in the Polymers and Emulsion category. Delrin® Renewable Attributed enables sustainable design, high resource efficiency in converting, and a lower total carbon footprint. It is the first commercial acetal homopolymer with a world-class environmental impact profile. Delrin® Renewable Attributed products demonstrate up to 75 percent reduction in Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to fossil-based Delrin®. The innovative material comprises three renewable resources: municipal waste converted to steam as a heating source for the production process; wind energy for renewable electricity to run the manufacturing facility; and bio-feedstock from secondary waste converted to bio-methanol for the Delrin® Renewable Attributed base polymer.

Silver – The New, Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam won a Silver award in the Building Materials category. Froth-Pak Spray Foam utilizes a blowing agent package that achieves a reduction in global warming potential (GWP) of over 99 percent compared to blowing agents used in past formulations, supporting DuPont's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Froth-Pak is the all-in-one self-contained and easily portable low-pressure spray foam kit designed for professional contractors. This polyurethane spray foam contains no ozone-depleting chemicals or HFCs while elevating its performance attributes. It helps professional contractors quickly and efficiently fill larger gaps and penetrations in both commercial and residential applications – sealing out moisture, dust, allergens, and pests while improving energy efficiency, building resilience, and comfort for homeowners.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

For more information on BETATECH™ thermal interface materials or Delrin® Renewable Attributed, please visit www.dupont.com/mobility-materials.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2022 DuPont.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-wins-four-2022-edison-awards-highlighting-innovative-technologies-301531560.html

SOURCE DuPont

