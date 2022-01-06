Duquesne Light Company Seeks Public's Help in Designing New Holiday Symbol

Utility Launches Crowdsourcing Challenge with HeroX to Create New, Iconic Light Display That Will Honor Holiday Season in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duquesne Light Company (DLC), an electric utility in the greater Pittsburgh region, and HeroX , the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today launched the crowdsourcing competition " Reimagining the Duquesne Light Company Tree of Lights. " The challenge seeks to design a new, iconic holiday light display to replace the company's celebrated "Tree of Lights" at Pittsburgh's Point State Park, which is being retired after more than 30 years. Starting in 2022, DLC plans to support a new tradition to be enjoyed by residents and visitors of the city of Pittsburgh for many holiday seasons to come.

Since 1988, DLC has helped Pittsburgh kick off the holiday season with a light display that has been a cherished symbol of hope and cheer for visitors, tourists and local residents. With the current display ending its historic run in January 2022 to ensure the integrity and sustainability of protected park lands, DLC is seeking a new way to usher in the holidays in Pittsburgh.

"DLC is committed to helping the city of Pittsburgh celebrate the holidays through a new and more modern light display, while honoring the richness of our city's beloved traditions," said Christine Waller, DLC's vice president of communications; environmental, social and governance; and corporate giving. "With the public's help, we hope to replace the current display with something that will uphold the tradition our region has come to love over the years."

The prize: DLC is offering up to five prizes totaling $15,000. The primary goal of this challenge is to identify a winning lighting design concept. DLC intends to award a contract for its construction and implementation for the 2022 holiday season and, if applicable, a contract for yearly installation.

"While we understand the beacon the tree has become to the region, we see this as a great opportunity to build a new tradition with the support of the public," said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which operates Point State Park. "We are excited to see new designs to help celebrate the holidays and remind people of the importance of the holidays in Pittsburgh, the same way the tree did for more than 30 years."

The challenge will officially launch on Feb. 3, 2022.

To accept the challenge, visit www.herox.com/TreeofLights

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a platform and open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

Explore the latest challenges at www.herox.com

ABOUT DUQUESNE LIGHT COMPANY

Duquesne Light Company (DLC) is committed to more than keeping the lights on; we power the moments in our customers' lives. As a next-generation energy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DLC's 1,700-plus employees are dedicated to providing safe, reliable, resilient and affordable power to more than 600,000 customers across southwestern Pennsylvania, including the city of Pittsburgh. To learn more, visit DuquesneLight.com .

