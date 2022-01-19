U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.87
    -8.24 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,329.74
    -38.73 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,439.96
    -66.94 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.55
    -17.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +1.86 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +26.90 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.54 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8490
    -0.0160 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2400
    -0.3450 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,864.90
    +269.83 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.72
    -2.03 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.78
    +21.23 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Dura Software Acquires Leading Cloud-Based Telehealth Software Platform SecureVideo

Dura Software
·3 min read

SecureVideo, developer of highly scalable SaaS telehealth solution, joins the Dura Software portfolio of companies, expanding Dura's offerings in the healthcare market

Dura Software, Inc.

Dura Software, Inc.
Dura Software, Inc.
Dura Software, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dura Software, specialists in acquiring and operating hyperniche software products, announced it has acquired SecureVideo, a cloud-based software company with extensive experience developing a secure SaaS telehealth platform for the healthcare industry. Expanding the Dura portfolio, SecureVideo is the ninth acquisition for Dura Software and furthers the Dura mission of acquiring niche software companies that serve critical business needs.

"We are excited to welcome SecureVideo into the Dura portfolio of companies," says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "Jonathan Taylor and his team have created a highly scalable SaaS solution that enables a loyal group of physicians and practitioners to serve their patients safely and effectively every day. SecureVideo has a seasoned team that understands the healthcare market and how to best leverage technology to make the lives of healthcare professionals and patients easier," says Salisbury.

Serving the healthcare industry, SecureVideo produces a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based telehealth platform designed to aid clients with quickly mastering their telehealth workflow. During 2020, SecureVideo's usage grew significantly, expanding to 30 times its typical usage, prompting the company to quickly scale its operations while it successfully met the growing needs of new and existing customers. As a trusted partner in the healthcare space, SecureVideo provides a flexible, reliable telehealth technology solution to behavioral health organizations, medical groups, hospitals, physician offices, specialty healthcare organizations and other medical organizations.

The CEO of SecureVideo, Jonathan Taylor, will lead the company as it transitions into the Dura Software portfolio of companies. "The acquisition of SecureVideo by Dura Software will provide the resources and expertise we need to scale our product capabilities, customer support, and market reach well beyond what would have otherwise been possible," says Taylor. "With Dura's assistance, the company will be able to rapidly add important features and functionality to our world-class product, amplify our customer-first culture, and expand our customer footprint, all while maintaining the high standard of excellence we have always worked to achieve."

Based in Alameda, California, SecureVideo will move its headquarters to San Antonio, while all employees will remain in their current locations.

To learn more about Dura Software and its portfolio of companies, visit https://www.dura.software/. To learn more about SecureVideo, visit https://securevideo.com/.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, DB Technology, Lane, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Moki, NordicIT and Vertex Systems.

Media Contact:
Paul Salisbury
Dura Software
(210) 663-3261
paul@dura.software
https://www.dura.software

Related Images






Image 1: Dura Software, Inc.


Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Why 5G fight has no quick fix for AT&T, Verizon as aviation jitters grow

    A permanent fix over 5G technology still eludes telecoms, the government and airlines worried about the impact on flight technology.

  • Why I See Airbnb Keeping Investors Awake at Night

    Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday night that the market has turned sour on turbocharged growth stocks, and that's why in 2022, investors need to stick with companies that make real products and have real earnings. One of those companies is Action Alerts PLUS holding Airbnb , which has seen its shares fall from highs of $212 in November. Airbnb is still the safest way to travel, according to Cramer, and unlike most recent IPOs, Airbnb has been making money for years.

  • Tencent Just Made Its Biggest Metaverse Move Yet

    Last Fall, the "metaverse" became a buzzword when Facebook changed its company name to Meta Platforms. While the ultimate shape and scope of the metaverse is yet to be determined, it seems likely virtual worlds will grow in the future. Oculus became the most downloaded app on Christmas Day, indicating that more and more people may be trying out this whole metaverse idea.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike, and 1 Reason to Sell

    As the industry leader, the competition is gunning for CrowdStrike, so let's look at three reasons you should buy this cybersecurity stock -- and one reason you might want to sell. Last year was a record year for cybercrime and cybersecurity.

  • Ericsson CEO: 3 Ways Telecom Can Drive Global Innovation in 2022

    Let’s look at three areas where the telecom industry can have a truly transformational impact in the coming year:

  • The 2 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Two companies I believe are great investment choices are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Both are helping artists and designers create the metaverse with visualization tools. The metaverse is solely online and must be powered with computer hardware.

  • Analysis-Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming

    Sony Group, perched atop the gaming sector, is facing a fresh challenge from cash-rich rivals betting on a next-generation online video game boom as the Japanese conglomerate eyes expansion on multiple fronts, including electric cars. Microsoft Corp, a laggard in the generational console battle with Sony, took a major step to position itself for the "metaverse" - a proposed immersive experience where people game, shop and socialise online - with a $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard. Sony's shares slumped 13% on Wednesday amid concern Activision titles would be pulled from PlayStation systems.

  • Apple Wants to Push Further Into This Major Smartphone Market in 2022

    The tech giant's impressive growth in this lucrative Asian market is not likely to let up in the coming year.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Student accidentally becomes a millionaire after turning selfies into NFT as a joke

    ‘I was thinking it might be funny if one of the collectors collected my face,’ 22-year-old says

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Intel orders ASML system for well over $340 million in quest for chipmaking edge

    Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost "significantly" more than $340 million, as semiconductor manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry. Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next- generation lithography machines, plus an order for an even newer model that is still being designed. In a separate joint statement, the companies said Intel was the buyer.

  • Martello Provides Update on Vantage DX Business Activity

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today provided a progress report on its recently launched Vantage DX single platform DEM solution for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Note that Martello's fiscal year ends on March 31st.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.

  • Sony slides on 'monumental challenge' from Microsoft gaming deal

    Shares in Japan's Sony Group fell 9% on Wednesday after gaming rival Microsoft said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard in a record $68.7 billion deal for the industry. While Sony's PlayStation is widely seen as having a lead in the generational battle with Microsoft's Xbox, the purchase of the "Call of Duty" maker comes as Microsoft is aggressively expanding its Game Pass subscription service. Sony has strengthened its network of in-house games studios in recent year and delivered a string of exclusive hits including in its "Spider-man" franchise, with Microsoft left playing catch-up.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DaySt

  • Nintendo warns Switch buyers of accidentally using scam websites as chip shortage makes OLED console hard to get

    The chip shortage has made Nintendo’s consoles, as well as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, much more difficult to buy