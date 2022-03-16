U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,328.45
    +66.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,896.98
    +352.64 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,297.19
    +348.57 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.35
    +40.38 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.68
    +0.24 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.60
    -15.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    -0.35 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1690
    +0.0090 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3110
    +0.0071 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4460
    +0.1460 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,710.83
    +1,548.34 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.11
    +31.56 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.03
    +120.33 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Dura Software Announces the Appointment of Alex Rozek to Board of Directors

Dura Software
·2 min read
Image
Image

Dura Software

Dura Software
Dura Software

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dura Software today announced the appointment of Alex Rozek, Co-CEO of the Boston Omaha Corporation, to Dura Software's Board of Directors. Rozek, an investor in Dura Software, will bring his valuable experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), asset allocation, and business operations to the board as Dura plans to increase its pace of growth and acquisition in the coming year.

"As Dura continues to grow rapidly, it's clear that someone with the skill set and perspective that Alex brings will be essential. I am incredibly excited to work with him in the coming years," says Michael Girdley, Chairman of Dura Software.

Rozek and Co-CEO Adam Peterson (also a Dura Investor), began managing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) in 2015 and over the past six years have deployed more than $460 million in capital on over 65 deals in a variety of sectors, including advertising, insurance, broadband, banking, homebuilding, and real estate.

Newly elected Board Member Alex Rozek comments, "From a standing start and in just four years, Paul, Chris, Michael, and the team at Dura have acquired an impressive collection of businesses while building a culture and maintaining a discipline that ought to be able to continue their growth. I'm pleased to be a shareholder and board member and look forward to working with the team."

In addition to Rozek's partnership, Dura also received investment from several other business leaders in a recent offering which included: Adam Peterson, Co-CEO of Boston Omaha; Brendan Keating, Founder and Chairman of Logic Commercial Real Estate; Ryan Pape, CEO of Xpel, Inc.; and Graham Weston, former Founder and CEO of Rackspace Hosting and Founder of Weston Urban.

"It has been exciting to see the interest Dura is generating from industry leaders as we continue to execute on our model of acquiring and optimizing hyper-niche software companies," says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "The support and guidance provided by these entrepreneurs and investors will help us immensely and further underscores our belief that the Dura model is a winner."

To learn more about Dura Software and its portfolio of companies, visit https://www.dura.software/.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning, and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Lane, Moki, NordicIT, SecureVideo, and Vertex Systems.

Media Contact:
Paul Salisbury
Dura Software
(210) 663-3261
paul@dura.software
https://www.dura.software

Related Images






Image 1: Dura Software


Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning, and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Stocks Jump Amid Ukraine Talks Before Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied after reports that talks among Russia and Ukraine are progressing. Treasuries and the dollar retreated before the Federal Reserve policy decision. Oil fluctuated.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifelin