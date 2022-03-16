Dura Software Announces the Appointment of Alex Rozek to Board of Directors

Image

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dura Software today announced the appointment of Alex Rozek, Co-CEO of the Boston Omaha Corporation, to Dura Software's Board of Directors. Rozek, an investor in Dura Software, will bring his valuable experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), asset allocation, and business operations to the board as Dura plans to increase its pace of growth and acquisition in the coming year.

"As Dura continues to grow rapidly, it's clear that someone with the skill set and perspective that Alex brings will be essential. I am incredibly excited to work with him in the coming years," says Michael Girdley, Chairman of Dura Software.

Rozek and Co-CEO Adam Peterson (also a Dura Investor), began managing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) in 2015 and over the past six years have deployed more than $460 million in capital on over 65 deals in a variety of sectors, including advertising, insurance, broadband, banking, homebuilding, and real estate.

Newly elected Board Member Alex Rozek comments, "From a standing start and in just four years, Paul, Chris, Michael, and the team at Dura have acquired an impressive collection of businesses while building a culture and maintaining a discipline that ought to be able to continue their growth. I'm pleased to be a shareholder and board member and look forward to working with the team."

In addition to Rozek's partnership, Dura also received investment from several other business leaders in a recent offering which included: Adam Peterson, Co-CEO of Boston Omaha; Brendan Keating, Founder and Chairman of Logic Commercial Real Estate; Ryan Pape, CEO of Xpel, Inc.; and Graham Weston, former Founder and CEO of Rackspace Hosting and Founder of Weston Urban.

"It has been exciting to see the interest Dura is generating from industry leaders as we continue to execute on our model of acquiring and optimizing hyper-niche software companies," says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "The support and guidance provided by these entrepreneurs and investors will help us immensely and further underscores our belief that the Dura model is a winner."

To learn more about Dura Software and its portfolio of companies, visit https://www.dura.software/.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning, and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Lane, Moki, NordicIT, SecureVideo, and Vertex Systems.

