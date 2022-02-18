U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

Dura Substitute Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2031, Says TMR

·6 min read

- Increasing regulatory approval of synthetic graft materials with high regenerative performance in dural repair enriching outcomes in neurosurgical interventions

- R&D in animal tissue-derived materials to improve biocompatibility and reduce infection risk in patients; North America dura substitute market expanding on back of utilization of products reduce prevalence of CNS tumors

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread utilization of implants for the prevention of CSF leakage in various neurosurgical procedures has spurred the demand for range of biological and synthetic dura substitutes. New materials with promising tissue response and favorable wound healing properties have gained regulatory approval to meet the patients' needs. The global dura substitute market is projected to reach US$ 328.6 Mn by 2031.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Extensive study on regenerative collagen dura substitutes is continuously expanding avenues in dura repair and regeneration. Manufacturers have tapped into new revenue streams by commercialization of FDA-approved degradable materials. The growing adoption of synthetic nanofabricated dura substitutes in cerebral and spinal dura mater is a case in point. Newer synthetic products are attracting attention of surgeons for overcoming limitations of allogeneic or xenogeneic materials.

Request Brochure of Dura Substitute Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55818

Advancements made in cell-based therapeutics and growing government funding in regenerative medicine are broadening the revenue potential, notes the analysts in an in-depth study on the dura substitute market. The use of autologous tissues in mainstream products has propelled revenue growth over the past few years.

Key Findings of Dura Substitute Market Study

  • Demand for Better Graft Materials in Cranial & Spine Tumor Surgeries Underpin R&D: Extensive clinical study on the safety and performance of array of graft materials have led to better substitutes for dura repair and regeneration. The TMR study on the dura substitute market finds that the healthcare industry has increased its focus on the quality of life (QoL) for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Cranial injuries contribute to cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage and intracranial infection, underpinning the clinical use of dura substitutes in duraplasty.

  • Synthetic Materials Gain Preference over Animal Tissue-derived Materials: The authors of the in-depth study on the growth dynamics of the dura substitute market have observed that there is a marked shift from animal tissue-derived materials to synthetic materials. Manufacturers in the dura substitute market are testing the efficacy of novel biomimetic composite substitutes. Of note, fully-synthetic nanofabricated dura substitute has extended the horizon. Novel biomimetic composite substitute of dura mater have fewer complications and faster subdural regeneration in vivo, pivoting growing interest in synthetic materials.

  • Substantial Investments in Regenerative Medicine Propel Revenue Gains: Newer degradable dura substitutes with potential regeneration properties are gained FDA approvals, thus fueling revenue generation, notes the analysts in the in-depth TMR study. Public research finding on regenerative medicine has led to the introduction of regenerative collagen dura substitutes with better performance and safety. Industry players have subsequently ramped up their investments in cell-based therapeutics.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Dura Substitute Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=55818

Dura Substitute Market: Key Drivers

  • Increase in road accidents and sports injuries that have led to cranial & spine tumor surgeries is a key driver of sales of dura substitutes

  • Prevalence of CNS tumors contribute to chiari malformation has spurred testing and development of dura substitutes based on both synthetic polymers and nature-originated materials, finds a detailed scrutiny on the dura substitute market by analysts at TMR

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=55818

Dura Substitute Market: Key Regional Dynamics

  • North America with 41.8% share held a major share of the global dura substitute market in 2020. The U.S. accounted for a sizable revenue share to the regional market over the past few years.

  • The versatile use of biological and synthetic dura substitutes in neurosurgery especially in the U.S. has bolstered the revenue growth

Dura Substitute Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the dura substitute market are Bennett Health, Inc., RTI Surgical, Baxter, Gunze Limited, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Medprin, Acera Surgical, Inc., Biosynth Lifesciences, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cousin Surgery, Integra LifeSciences, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Request a Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55818

Global Dura Substitute Market: Segmentation

  • Dura Substitute Market, by Material

  • Dura Substitute Market, by Application

  • Dura Substitute Market, by End-user

  • Dura Substitute Market, by Region

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Advanced Wound Care Management Market: The global advanced wound care management market was evaluated at US$ 8,531 million in the year of 2017 and the industry is set to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The research authors at Transparency Market Research project that the global advanced wound care management market will expand to reach the evaluation of US$ 14.05 billion by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2026.

Vaginal Slings Market: The global vaginal slings market was valued at US$ 1,676.0 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026. Rising emphasis on minimally invasive procedures, increasing geriatric population, and increasing awareness about the management of urinary incontinence are some factors that are likely to drive the vaginal slings market from 2018 to 2026.

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Rising number of surgical procedures fuelled by geriatric population and rising incidents of trauma cases are likely to boost demand for tissue repair devices. This, in turn, is presenting enormous growth opportunities to manufactures operating in the soft tissue repair market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dura-substitute-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dura-substitute-market-to-advance-at-cagr-of-5-9-during-20212031--says-tmr-301485450.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

