Duravit North America Celebrates its Return to KBIS with Suite of New Products, Solutions and Strategic Initiatives to Upgrade the Everyday

Zencha Square Bathtub

A Best of KBIS Finalist, the Zencha freestanding bathtub offers a fitting focal point with its striking yet delicate design language and considerable depth reminiscent of a Japanese onsen bath.

Zencha Washbasin and Vanity

Duravit's Zencha collection balances organic shapes, authentic materials and contemporary finishes to upgrade the bathroom into a tranquil retreat.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duravit North America announces its return to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 31 - February 2 after nearly a decade. Styled across several vignettes, Duravit’s booth (N1539) will highlight new collections such as the award-winning Zencha series by Sebastian Herkner, Soleil by Starck and Duravit No.1, along with new North American exclusive products including the high-performing new Duravit No.1 PRO Series toilet as well as other brand favorites including D-Neo, and SensoWash® shower-toilet seats. The booth will also highlight important initiatives including Duravit’s new Ready to Ship Program to underscore the brand’s continued commitment to partnership and business excellence.

As a Premier Sponsor of the KBIS Design and Industry Awards and Opening Party on January 30 and the BASH on February 1, Duravit will help welcome attendees alongside the National Kitchen and Bath Association(NKBA) to honor and celebrate this year’s best talent. Awards guests are invited to visit Duravit’s branded photo booth for a sneak peek of the brand's new freestanding bathtub series designed by Philippe Starck. Launching later this year, Bento by Starck is a luxury segment freestanding acrylic model (71” x 35”) spacious enough for two with a built-in headrest and a striking overflowing circumferential channel design creating an infinity pool view from inside the bathtub. Complete with 60's themed props, partygoers can soak in the fun with Duravit.

“KBIS is the ideal platform for us to build our relationships with the industry at large and create a connection to the brand,” comments Bob Downie, President & CEO of Duravit, Americas. “Our team has worked hard to design a dynamic and engaging booth that showcases our mission to upgrade the everyday. I’m proud to have our CEO, Stephan Tahy, and our counterparts from Hornberg, Germany alongside us to make this a truly global experience for our customers.”

New products and programs on display include:

Ready to Ship

Duravit’s new Ready to Ship program provides endless possibilities for accelerated project lead times across all market price points. Designed to offer fast and flexible options for any bathroom living space, the KBIS booth will feature a selection of the 150+ unique products in the catalog.

Zencha

For his first collaboration with Duravit, designer Sebastian Herkner drew inspiration from traditional Japanese bathing rituals and tea ceremonies. This new range of ceramic fixtures, furniture and mirrors brings harmony and heightened wellness to the bathroom.

Soleil by Starck

An intrinsic new collection designed by long-standing design partner, Philippe Starck, Soleil by Starck draws inspiration from the sea – both with its natural elements and restorative qualities. The compact product range, which includes washbasins and bathtubs, provides a new option in bathroom design that is suffused with natural softness. Elegant and timelessly modern, the design of Soleil by Starck is a flexible fit with a wide range of furnishing styles. This continues Duravit’s approach, already proven with Starck 3 and ME by Starck, of offering first-rate choice for bathroom projects at an attractive price point.

Duravit No. 1

This collection from Duravit’s in-house design team expands the brand’s offerings for the market rate segment, bringing Duravit quality and design to a wider audience across the hospitality design sector. Leading with minimalistic yet timeless design, the collection offers a comprehensive product range that is easily customizable and applied to a variety of projects.

Premium Toilets

An industry leader for design innovation, Duravit is excited to showcase three new models from its 2023 line of high-performance flushing toilets < 800 - 1,000 MaP score> at KBIS 2023. Featuring material science innovations like Duravit’s Rimless® flushing and HygieneGlaze® ceramic-cast toilets that promote high standards of hygiene and cleanliness. Styles on display include the new Duravit No. 1 Pro HET 1.28 gpf, DuraStyle One-and Two-Piece side lever HET 1.28 gpf. The new premium line will expand in Q3 to include DuraStyle Two-Piece Toilet with side lever to support 1.0 gpf market or LEED projects requiring UHET low flush toilets. Duravit invites attendees to learn more about the brand’s expansive offerings across this product category.

Additional Offerings

Reflecting Duravit’s wide range of offerings to complete any bathroom project, additional products highlighted throughout the brand’s 2023 KBIS booth include designs from the brand’s Architec, Ketho.2 and ME by Starck collections as well as the White Tulip and Happy D.2 Plus mirrors with lighting.

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms. The company is active in more than 130 countries worldwide and stands for innovation in the fields of signature design, comfort-enhancing technology and premium quality. In cooperation with high-profile international designers, such as Philippe Starck, sieger design, Kurt Merki Jr., Christian Werner, Matteo Thun and Cecilie Manz, the company develops unique bathrooms that enhance quality of life for users on a sustained basis. Duravit's product portfolio comprises sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, tap fittings and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For more information on Duravit or to find a local distributor, visit www.duravit.us or call 888-DURAVIT.

