Durbin meets with Springfield businesses about proposal aimed at curbing credit card fees

Owning a small business is not easy and costly credit card fees are making it harder. That was a message heard repeatedly during a meeting Monday with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, who outlined proposed legislation that would increase competition and choice in the credit card network market.

Durbin met with small business owners in Springfield to explain his credit card competition act and discuss the business fees that merchants are forced to incur with every customer's swipe.

“Merchants and consumers pay $3.8 billion dollars in credit card interchange fees to line the pockets of the biggest Wall Street bank,” Durbin said. “These institutions raised those fees last October and plan another increase in April. Interchange fees are the second largest cost for many small businesses only behind operating costs. As a consumer, you don’t even know it exists.”

More: Senator Durbin introduces bill Senators Durbin, Duckworth introduce bill to expand boundaries of the Lincoln Home site

According to Durbin, Senate Bill 1838 the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023, or CCA, introduced in June would enhance credit card competition and customer choice to reduce excessive credit card fees which negatively impact businesses.

“Every time you swipe a card, we are paying a minimum of three percent,” said Gordon Davis, co-owner of Whimsy Tea Company where the meeting and press conference with Durbin was held. “When you add on service fees and all that fun stuff, it can quickly jump up to seven-point-eight percent. That’s why Senator Durbin’s Credit Card Competition Act is so important, it gives us a choice.”

The legislation would require the largest credit-card-issuing financial institutions in the country — those with assets over $100 billion − to enable at least two credit card networks to be used on their credit cards instead of just one. Additionally, at least one of those networks must be a network other than Visa or Mastercard.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks during a press conference at Whimsy Tea Company in Springfield Monday, January 29, 2024.

By giving the freedom of choice to choose between certain cards, fees may reduce to increase competition. Davis wants just that - the freedom to choose the future of his business.

Story continues

"It’s not easy being a small business owner,” Davis said. “To put this into perspective, when we made $100,000 dollars in the shop in gross sales, $5,000 already went to credit card companies. .. Rather than us having a choice to save that money and spend it to grow the business, credit card companies want us to have no choice.”Several other Springfield business owners spoke about the impact of absorbing credit card costs and not passing them along to customers.

“Customer experience comes at a cost to our business,” said Pamela Frazier, president and chief executive of All In One Laundry Center and Services. “We pay over $1200 in credit card fees monthly, at four percent. A cost now that we absorb to not pass on to our customers, because for some folks − we know our laundry facility is the only place they can go to get their clothes done.

“I’m proud to support our customers and our community,” Frazier said. “It feels important to me. Running a small business is not easy, every penny counts, and high credit card swipes only make it more difficult for ends to meet.”

Supporters of the CCCA include the American Beverage Licenses, Armed Forces Marketing Council, Energy Marketers of America and over 200 state and regional business associations. The bill is facing opposition, however, from opponents like the Americans for Tax Reform, citing the bill will likely eliminate credit card reward programs while putting consumer personal data at risk; as banks will disincentivize future investigations in fraud protection on certain cards.

Karen Conn of Conn’s Hospitality Group warned “unless these credit card fees are addressed, we will not be able to maintain our level of manpower and our team members. Simply put, it’s going to come down to the workforce that is going to suffer, and that to me doesn’t sit well because what we do in our business is really about people.”

Some businesses like Stella Coffee and Tea work through third-party financial setups that determine the final price customers pay for their drink and breakfast, costing a few extra cents for customers as compared to the lower price if paid in cash.

“I encourage customers to pay in cash,” co-owner Rich Van Dorn said. “So the cost isn’t on us or the cost isn’t on them, which they don’t prefer as well.”

A floor vote has not been scheduled for the bill.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Durbin outlines Credit Card Competition Act to Springfield businesses