U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,002.87
    +51.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,560.60
    +316.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,860.11
    +184.57 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.74
    +32.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.70
    -39.10 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    +0.0050 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4370
    +1.1420 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,077.12
    -23.62 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.61
    +8.56 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

DURECT Corporation Announces Appointment of Gail Maderis as Chair of the Board

PR Newswire
·5 min read

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced today that Gail Maderis has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of DURECT effective March 17, 2023.  Ms. Maderis succeeds David Hoffmann as Chair of the Board. Mr. Hoffman has decided not to stand for re-election and will retire from the board on June 21, 2023 when his current term as a board member expires.  

"We thank Dave for his many years of service on the DURECT Board and wish him well," stated James E. Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of DURECT.  "Gail is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive and we have benefitted from her innovative and strategic thinking as a board member since January 2021.  We look forward to her vision and leadership during this exciting time for DURECT with the approaching topline data from our AHFIRM trial later this year."

Gail Maderis has been on the DURECT Board since January 2021, serving on the Audit and Compensation committees.  Ms. Maderis has served as President and CEO of Antiva Biosciences, a venture funded biopharma company developing topical therapies to treat the pre-cancerous lesions caused by HPV, since 2015.  From 2009 to 2015, she led BayBio, the industry organization representing and supporting Northern California's life science community. From 2003 to 2009, she served as President and CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a protein discovery and development company. Prior to FivePrime, Ms. Maderis held senior executive positions at Genzyme Corporation, including founder and president of Genzyme Molecular Oncology. She also practiced management and strategy consulting with Bain & Co. She serves on the corporate board of Valitor, Inc., as well as on the non-profit boards of BIO (Emerging Company and Health Sections), CLSI, The Termeer Foundation and the University of California Berkeley Foundation Board of Trustees. She received a BS in business from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Maderis commented, "I am honored to be elected to serve as Chair of DURECT's Board of Directors.  This is a transformational period for DURECT and I look forward to continuing to work with Jim and his leadership team to bring larsucosterol to patients as potentially the first approved therapy for alcohol-associated hepatitis."

About DURECT Corporation
DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. Larsucosterol (also known as DUR-928), DURECT's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes which are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation; non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is FDA-approved and has been exclusively licensed to Innocoll Pharmaceuticals for commercialization in the United States. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: the potential release of top-line data for the AHFIRM trial later this year, the potential FDA approval of larsucosterol for the treatment of AH, the ability of a positive outcome in the AHFIRM trial to support a New Drug Application filing, the commercialization of POSIMIR by Innocoll, the potential to develop larsucosterol for AH, NASH or other indications, and the potential benefits, if any, of our product candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the risks that the AHFIRM trial takes longer to conduct than anticipated due to COVID-19 or other factors, the risk that ongoing and future clinical trials of larsucosterol do not confirm the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy of larsucosterol in a statistically significant manner, the risk that the FDA or other government agencies may require additional clinical trials for larsucosterol before approving it for the treatment of AH even if the results of the AHFIRM trial are successful, risks that Innocoll may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, and risks related to the sufficiency of our cash resources, our anticipated capital requirements and capital expenditures, our need or desire for additional financing, our ability to obtain capital to fund our operations and expenses and our ability to continue to operate as a going concern. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's most recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors."  These reports are available on our website www.durect.com under the "Investors" tab and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is based on information available to DURECT as of the date hereof, and DURECT assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments, except as required by law.

NOTE: POSIMIR® is a trademark of Innocoll Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. in the U.S. and a trademark of DURECT Corporation outside of the U.S. SABER® is a trademark of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. Larsucosterol (DUR-928) is an investigational drug candidate under development and has not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/durect-corporation-announces-appointment-of-gail-maderis-as-chair-of-the-board-301777914.html

SOURCE DURECT Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Apple Stock Gears Up for Major Breakout

    Apple stock is trying for a massive breakout, which could -- could -- trigger a yet larger rally. Here's the level to watch now.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $79.18, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day.

  • Tesla scores blue chip status after Moody's debt upgrade

    It’s a huge milestone for Tesla as the EV-maker enters the blue-chip investment world. Moody’s Investor Research upgraded Tesla’s credit rating to Baa3, which is the first rung on its investment grade ladder for corporate debt, with outlook changed to stable. Previously Moody’s classified Tesla as Ba1, which is the agency’s top rating for high yield corporate, or junk, debt.

  • Nike Tops Earnings and Revenue Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    Nike beat third-quarter earnings expectations , sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. Despite the strong quarter, the company’s margins continued to take a hit. “We have made tremendous progress on inventory as we position Nike for sustainable and more profitable growth,” said Matthew Friend, Nike’s chief financial officer.

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Busine

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • Here's Why You Should Add CRISPR Stock to Your Portfolio

    CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), a top-ranked stock at present, is developing its lead pipeline candidate to treat TDT and SCD.

  • Federal Reserve Meeting: Rate Hike Likely, But U-Turn Is Near; S&P 500 Gains

    The Federal Reserve will likely hike its key interest rate, but this might be the last, amid tighter bank credit. The S&P 500 rose.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood Sees Silver Lining in $2 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood highlighted one silver lining of the brutal run her exchange-traded funds suffered through last year: those billions of dollars in losses will help offset future tax bills on gains. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business

  • AT&T Stock Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

    AT&T saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 66 to 78. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. See if AT&T can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.

  • New York Community (NYCB) Buys $38B Signature Bank's Assets

    New York Community (NYCB) announces its acquisition of $38 billion in assets and $36 billion of liabilities of Signature Bank. This is expected to strengthen its earnings and balance sheet position.