U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.00
    +38.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,574.00
    +283.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.75
    +141.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.40
    +17.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.17
    -0.26 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    +0.0250 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    -1.20 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5090
    +0.0950 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,035.60
    -589.38 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.30
    +47.21 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.72
    +77.85 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

DURECT Corporation Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that Dr. James E. Brown, President and CEO, Michael H. Arenberg, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Norman Sussman, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. WeiQi Lin, Executive Vice President of R&D, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Ed Arce, Managing Director of Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright.

DURECT Corporation (www.durect.com) is pioneering the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical systems for the treatment of chronic debilitating diseases and enabling biotechnology-based pharmaceutical products. DURECT&#39;s goal is to deliver the right drug to the right site in the right amount at the right time. (PRNewsFoto)
DURECT Corporation (www.durect.com) is pioneering the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical systems for the treatment of chronic debilitating diseases and enabling biotechnology-based pharmaceutical products. DURECT's goal is to deliver the right drug to the right site in the right amount at the right time. (PRNewsFoto)

Presentation details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

Date:

October 12, 2021

Time:

2:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time

Format:

Fireside chat hosted by Ed Arce

Webcast:

https://journey.ct.events/view/e01e1eb9-d8bf-4aad-be8d-e9f9a4914089

The webcast link of the presentation will also be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking on "Event Calendar" under the "Investors" section.

Management will also be available for virtual 1x1 meetings during the conference. If attendees would like to request a meeting, please contact H.C. Wainwright directly.

About DURECT Corporation
DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DUR-928, the Company's lead drug candidate, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation. The Company is conducting a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial called AHFIRM, evaluating DUR-928's life saving potential compared to the current standard of care in patients with severe AH. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is now FDA-approved. Full prescribing information about POSIMIR, including the Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement
The statements in this press release regarding the potential for DUR-928 to treat patients with AH, NASH, and other diseases, multiple acute organ injury, ongoing and planned clinical trials of DUR-928, and the commercial potential of POSIMIR are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the clinical trial of DUR-928 in AH takes longer to conduct than anticipated due to COVID-19 or other factors, the risk that clinical trials of DUR-928, including AHFIRM, do not confirm the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy or the life-saving potential of DUR-928 in a statistically significant manner, risks that we or a third-party licensee may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, if at all, and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on July 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 is an investigational drug candidate under development and has not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication. Full prescribing information for POSIMIR, including its Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/durect-corporation-fireside-chat-at-the-hc-wainwright-5th-annual-nash-investor-conference-301395086.html

SOURCE DURECT Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% on Wednesday after Scandinavian health officials said they would take action to limit the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and young adults. The Swedish health agency will hold off giving Moderna's drug to people under 30 years old after preliminary data from a not-yet-published study showed a potential higher risk of heart inflammation in those who received the vaccine. "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the agency said.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • AT&T Strikes Fiber Optic Network Deal with Frontier Communications

    Telecommunications major AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it has partnered with a fellow telecommunications company, Frontier Communications, to provide fiber-optic connectivity to enterprises that do not use services provided by AT&T. Notably, multi-year strategic agreements for the deployment of AT&T’s 5G mobility network were also signed between the companies. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $27.33 in extended trade on Wednesday. By developing addition

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures rose sharply Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes finished modestly higher Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Square stock is a 'must own' given long growth runway, says Jefferies

    Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams assumed coverage of Square Inc. shares Thursday, assigning the stock a buy rating and $300 price target. Under a previous Jefferies analyst's coverage, Square had a hold rating and $265 target. Williams sees a long growth runway for Square with opportunities to win market share in its seller business and drive synergies once it completes its planned acquisition of buy-now pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. He called the stock a "must own" and deemed Square's Cash

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and it offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) sheds 3.0% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...