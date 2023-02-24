Durfee Buffinton Insurance Agency, Inc. Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Durfee Buffinton Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Durfee Buffinton”) of Fall River, MA on December 31, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Durfee Buffinton has roots that date back almost 100 years. Today, the business is run by third generation Brown family members—Walter A. Brown III took over as president of the agency in 1986. Durfee Buffinton provides personal and business insurance coverage to customers in the New England region.

“Our mission has always been to provide insurance products and services to individuals and businesses that safeguard their assets from financial loss,” says Walter A. Brown, President, Durfee Buffinton Insurance Agency. “As part of World, and with the continued leadership of Christopher Brown and Doug Barresi, we will continue this mission, while offering additional products and services to our customers.”

“I’d like to welcome Durfee Buffinton to the World family, “ says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are recognized for the high level of service they provide to their customers, and I know as part of World, they will continue to do so.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. Lyon & Fitzpatrick, LLP provided legal counsel Durfee Buffinton, and B.H. Burke & Co., Inc. advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 180 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

