U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,681.00
    +26.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,461.00
    +176.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,304.00
    +75.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.00
    +16.90 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.52
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.80
    +6.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.00
    +0.82 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4980
    +0.0550 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,522.62
    +94.28 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.33
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,930.77
    +49.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Dusit Hotel & Suites - Doha makes its grand debut

·4 min read

Offering luxurious accommodation and unique dining experiences in the city's stylish West Bay district – and an ideal base for football fans during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dusit International's third hotel in Qatar will open its doors to welcome the world on 1 October 2022.

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is expanding its unique brand of gracious hospitality in the Middle East with the opening of Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha, the third Dusit-branded hotel in Qatar.

Dusit Hotel &amp; Suites – Doha’s Six-Bedroom Suite features a private swimming pool and sauna and a panoramic view.
Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha’s Six-Bedroom Suite features a private swimming pool and sauna and a panoramic view.

Opening on 1 October, the sky-scraping 50-storey property comprises 192 luxury serviced apartments in Doha's bustling West Bay district, a renowned business and commercial hub near popular tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif and Doha Corniche. Hamad International Airport is just 20 minutes away by car.

Steeped in intricate artistic design, Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha's serviced suites feature generous living space, making them ideal for families and groups looking for luxury accommodation in one of the city's most happening neighbourhoods. Overlooking Doha's impressive cityscape, the property's three-bedroom duplex penthouses span two floors and offer between 338 to 370 sq m of space. The largest accommodation, covering 1,104 sq m, boasts six spacious bedrooms, living and dining areas, an ensuite hot tub, a private swimming pool and sauna, and a panoramic view of Doha.

Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha is also home to six culinary hot spots, including the globally acclaimed Indian restaurant, Qureshi Bukhara; Torafugu, a modern Japanese concept; Oro by Alfredo Russo, an Italian restaurant and lounge spearheaded by Michelin-star chef Alfredo Russo; a rooftop 360-degree gastropub; an elegant lobby lounge; and a cigar lounge. The hotel also offers a host of wellness facilities, including Namm Spa, a fitness centre, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

"With our prime location in Doha's vibrant West Bay, our unique array of luxury suites, and the eclectic range of dining options on offer, Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha comprises all the elements to deliver comfort, service excellence, and a remarkable experience for international and local guests alike," said Mr Raghu Menon, Cluster General Manager, Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha. "With the FIFA World Cup approaching very soon, and global travel rebounding, we are excited to welcome the world to discover Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality at Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha."

Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha marked its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mr Ahmed Mahdi Al Majed, Chairman of Al Majed Group Holding; Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International; Mr Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President – Operations, Dusit International; Mr Raghu Menon, Cluster General Manager of Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha; and several key members of each company.

For more information, or to make a booking, please visit https://www.dusit.com/dusitdoha-hotelandsuites/

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com

About Al Majed Group Holding

Al Majed Group Holding started in 1943. Mr. Ali Al Majed, a young pearl trader with a courageous spirit of entrepreneurship and ambition, became one of the most prominent pearl traders in the Gulf. His son, Mahdi took after his father the most, setting sail on his own and trading in the most appealing of pearls. When oil was discovered in the 1940s and a new era of prosperity began in Qatar, Mahdi established "Al Majed Jewellery", which expanded to include jewellery from the best designers in Europe and became a center of attraction for all jewellery seekers in Qatar.

Today, Mahdi's three sons, Ahmad, Mohammed and Jamil, handle the family business with great honor and dedication. They have enhanced the business image and services, diversified the portfolio of products and services, and have expanded Al Majed Group with eleven divisions.

For more information, visit https://almajedgroup.me

(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)
(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)

 

SOURCE Dusit International

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Sank Today

    If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?

  • How Cruise (Not Tesla) Is Leading the Way in Autonomous Driving

    General Motors (NYSE: GM)-owned Cruise is launching its autonomous ride sharing service in Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas by the end of 2023, tripling the number of cities where it will have commercial operations.

  • Walt Disney Theme Park Rival Unveils Brand New Roller Coaster

    Fans of Disney and Comcast's Universal theme parks always anxiously await the launch of the next new ride or attraction. New theme park rides guarantee to have long lines in the first months, and sometimes the first years, after their opening. Universal Orlando Resort started the ramp up of theme park attractions in 2010 when it introduced the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure in 2010 and added similar lands to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Hollywood in 2016.

  • Airbnb Guests Are at the Mercy of Hosts for Hurricane Refunds

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. guests in the path of Hurricane Ian are relying on the generosity of hosts for refunds since the short-term rental company’s cancellation policy specifically excludes Florida’s storm season.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets

  • Soaring dollar forces tourists in U.S. to cut back

    STORY: Tourists are among the victims as the U.S. dollar continues its meteoric rise. Thousands of visitors to the United States are feeling the pinch of the mighty greenback - which scaled two-decade highs this month, driven by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.For British tourists, this feeling has been amplified by the collapse of the pound, which entered a near freefall on Monday (September 26) after the UK government announced unfunded tax cuts. It meant the sterling/dollar exchange rate hit record lows – which has forced people visiting the U.S. to economize on luxuries. Visitors from the euro zone don't fare much better, with the European currency also languishing at lows. In New York, Dutch visitor Remco Spriensma told Reuters how he’s coping: "Yeah, go to a restaurant for dinner. Yeah, we skip that, and we go, for example, to the McDonald's to eat something. Otherwise, we would go to a restaurant, maybe."And he’s not the only visitor noticing a price jump. Mariatta Torres, travelling from Saudi Arabia, has noticed a significant difference since her last visit: “"I think the prices are really going up. So we came here in, like, 2016, and we still enjoy a lot of things, but now, in 2022, it's like all things it's going up. Yeah. We cannot say it's... it's affordable same as in 2016, way back in 2016. I think because of the pandemic that we experienced on, so, like, we're still coping up. Yeah."Sterling hit a record low close to $1.03 on Monday, having plummeted 20% against the dollar this year. That leaves British visitors to New York counting every penny.

  • Royal Caribbean Stock Is Surging. Is It a Buy or a Sunken Ship?

    Royal Caribbean's business is on track to make a comeback, but that recovery may not translate into stock gains.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Rent a Private Jet?

    For many travelers, the commercial airline experience is a nightmare of long lines, delayed flights and packed cabins full of stressed-out passengers. Many probably fantasize about flying on a private...

  • Expedia launches accelerator program as part of new tech platform

    Participants, which can land up to $20,000 in grant funding, get mentoring from Expedia, partnership opportunities, brand exposure and workshops.

  • Ian brings air travel to a halt

    Over 2,000 flights were canceled at Florida airports as Hurricane Ian brings in catastrophic weather.

  • Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

    Royal Caribbean cruise line has decided that one policy change made during the pandemic era will stay in place.

  • Disney, Universal to reopen after Ian pounded the region. But not everyone can get in

    Hurricane Ian brought its destructive winds and rains to Central Florida on Thursday, causing damage to numerous homes and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Popular theme parks weren’t saved from the destruction, but are soon ready to invite guests back.

  • Combatting burnout, Americans are rethinking their 9-to-5

    A recent Microsoft study found that 80% of employees said they were just as or even more productive since going remote.

  • Spirit Airlines Criticizes JetBlue-American Partnership in Court Testimony

    Spirit, months after agreeing to $3.8 billion sale to JetBlue, testifies in court that JetBlue’s tie-up with American Airlines harms competition.

  • Airbnb plans ‘hanok’ category as K-wave continues sweeping the globe

    Airbnb has proposed a plan to add traditional Korean houses called “hanok” as a new category as the Korean wave, or K-wave, continues to sweep the globe. Global Head of Housing Catherine Powell spoke to Yonhap News Agency (YNA) last week, revealing the company's plan to add hanok to its “Airbnb Categories." The move is similar to the online platform’s addition of ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn.

  • High-profile North Hills hotels sold as vibrant district sees major change

    A Middle Eastern investment fund has offloaded two high-profile hotels in the buzzing North Hills district, including one for $20 million less than it paid for the property.

  • 1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market In the Long Run

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) changed the investing game with its introduction of no-commission trading, and it introduced a whole new generation to the stock market. The average age of a Robinhood account holder is just 31. Robinhood's outsized influence on the market faded during the current bear market, but it's still a good idea to keep an eye on what Robinhood traders are buying.

  • Airport collisions: How common are they and what are the consequences?

    The Korean Air/Icelandair prang is by no means the first at Heathrow

  • The Portuguese city with everything – except tourists

    Lisbon might be the main draw for visitors to Portugal, but just to the east lies an alternative city break with just as much dazzling architecture, enthralling history and fine food – and a fraction of the tourists.

  • Down 66% From Its Highs, Should You Buy the Dip on This Cruise Stock?

    Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) announced last week that demand for its cruises "remains strong, with bookings significantly outpacing 2019 levels." With its full fleet back in service, Royal Caribbean now looks to make up for lost vacation time. With headwinds still present, can Royal Caribbean fight its way back upstream?

  • 10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

    Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...