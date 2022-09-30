Dusit Hotel & Suites - Doha makes its grand debut

Offering luxurious accommodation and unique dining experiences in the city's stylish West Bay district – and an ideal base for football fans during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dusit International's third hotel in Qatar will open its doors to welcome the world on 1 October 2022.

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is expanding its unique brand of gracious hospitality in the Middle East with the opening of Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha, the third Dusit-branded hotel in Qatar.

Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha’s Six-Bedroom Suite features a private swimming pool and sauna and a panoramic view.

Opening on 1 October, the sky-scraping 50-storey property comprises 192 luxury serviced apartments in Doha's bustling West Bay district, a renowned business and commercial hub near popular tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif and Doha Corniche. Hamad International Airport is just 20 minutes away by car.

Steeped in intricate artistic design, Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha's serviced suites feature generous living space, making them ideal for families and groups looking for luxury accommodation in one of the city's most happening neighbourhoods. Overlooking Doha's impressive cityscape, the property's three-bedroom duplex penthouses span two floors and offer between 338 to 370 sq m of space. The largest accommodation, covering 1,104 sq m, boasts six spacious bedrooms, living and dining areas, an ensuite hot tub, a private swimming pool and sauna, and a panoramic view of Doha.

Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha is also home to six culinary hot spots, including the globally acclaimed Indian restaurant, Qureshi Bukhara; Torafugu, a modern Japanese concept; Oro by Alfredo Russo, an Italian restaurant and lounge spearheaded by Michelin-star chef Alfredo Russo; a rooftop 360-degree gastropub; an elegant lobby lounge; and a cigar lounge. The hotel also offers a host of wellness facilities, including Namm Spa, a fitness centre, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

"With our prime location in Doha's vibrant West Bay, our unique array of luxury suites, and the eclectic range of dining options on offer, Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha comprises all the elements to deliver comfort, service excellence, and a remarkable experience for international and local guests alike," said Mr Raghu Menon, Cluster General Manager, Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha. "With the FIFA World Cup approaching very soon, and global travel rebounding, we are excited to welcome the world to discover Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality at Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha."

Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha marked its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mr Ahmed Mahdi Al Majed, Chairman of Al Majed Group Holding; Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International; Mr Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President – Operations, Dusit International; Mr Raghu Menon, Cluster General Manager of Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha; and several key members of each company.

For more information, or to make a booking, please visit https://www.dusit.com/dusitdoha-hotelandsuites/

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com

About Al Majed Group Holding

Al Majed Group Holding started in 1943. Mr. Ali Al Majed, a young pearl trader with a courageous spirit of entrepreneurship and ambition, became one of the most prominent pearl traders in the Gulf. His son, Mahdi took after his father the most, setting sail on his own and trading in the most appealing of pearls. When oil was discovered in the 1940s and a new era of prosperity began in Qatar, Mahdi established "Al Majed Jewellery", which expanded to include jewellery from the best designers in Europe and became a center of attraction for all jewellery seekers in Qatar.

Today, Mahdi's three sons, Ahmad, Mohammed and Jamil, handle the family business with great honor and dedication. They have enhanced the business image and services, diversified the portfolio of products and services, and have expanded Al Majed Group with eleven divisions.

For more information, visit https://almajedgroup.me

