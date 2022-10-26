Dusit Hotels and Resorts launches limited-time offer featuring exceptional value on stays through March 2023

BANGKOK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Hotels and Resorts is celebrating the continued return of global travel by launching a limited-time offer on memorable stays at its properties in Thailand, the Maldives, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond.

The Live Life with Dusit campaign offers up to 25% discount on rooms and guaranteed late check-out at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Called 'Live Life with Dusit,' the package includes up to 25% off Dusit's Best Available Rate (room only or room with breakfast) plus guaranteed late check-out. Members of Dusit's loyalty programme, Dusit Gold, enjoy more exclusive privileges.

Guests at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide can also expect to benefit from a wide range of memorable and meaningful experiences created in line with the four new pillars of Dusit Graciousness – Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental).

From sound bath sessions on the sands at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, to local crafts workshops at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, creative feasts at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, village tours at Dusit Thani Guam Resort, diving with manta rays at Dusit Thani Maldives, and canyon ziplining at dusitD2 Naseem Resort Jabal Akhdar, Oman, each Dusit property uniquely embraces its location to ensure guests can enjoy the best of the destination in utmost convenience and comfort while enjoying activities that add value to every stay.

Live Life with Dusit is available for booking from 25 October –3 November 2022 for stay dates through 31 March 2023 at www.dusit.com/livelife.

Guests can instantly unlock more privileges and exclusive discounts by signing up for Dusit's guest recognition programme, Dusit Gold, at www.dusit.com/signup

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

Story continues

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com

SOURCE Dusit International