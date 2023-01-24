U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Dusit Hotels and Resorts launches limited-time offer on rates worldwide

·2 min read

Becoming a Dusit Gold member unlocks continuous perks and privileges for world travellers

BANGKOK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Hotels and Resorts has started the new year with a limited-time special offer on room rates, special savings on dining and spa treatments, and a range of other exclusive benefits at Dusit properties worldwide.

Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, the Maldives' first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is just one of the incredible destinations guests can choose from.

The package is available to existing and new members of the Dusit Gold guest recognition programme, with bookings open from 23 January to 12 February 2023 for stay dates between 1 February and 31 October 2023.

Travellers signing up to the Dusit Gold programme have immediate access to the package and can begin to plan their memorable holiday at Dusit properties in Thailand, the Maldives, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond.

Membership of Dusit Gold begins at dusit.com/signup and includes a wide range of exclusive discounts, perks, and privileges at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Full details about the package are available at dusit.com/new-journey

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com

(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)
(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)

SOURCE Dusit International

