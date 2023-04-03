U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Dusit Hotels and Resorts makes its grand debut in Europe, opens Dusit Suites Athens in Greece's beautiful capital

PR Newswire
·4 min read

The first Dusit-branded property in Europe features 36 elegant rooms in one
of the most spacious upscale properties in Glyfada, an affluent Athens suburb
renowned for its stunning beaches, upscale shops, and vibrant nightlife.

BANGKOK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has continued its global expansion with the opening of Dusit Suites Athens – the first Dusit-branded property in Europe – in Greece's stunning capital.

Dusit Suites Athens offers rooftop dining with a beautiful view at O Live Mediterranean restaurant
Dusit Suites Athens offers rooftop dining with a beautiful view at O Live Mediterranean restaurant

Bringing Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations, Dusit Suites Athens puts guests in the heart of Glyfada, a picturesque suburb in the Athens Riviera renowned for its beautiful sandy shores, vibrant shopping and dining scene, trendy bars and cafes, and great location just 30 minutes by car from the city centre and only 20 minutes from Athens International Airport.

Set over four floors and offering stunning views of the sea and distant mountains, the luxury low-rise property is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers seeking a highly comfortable base for short or extended stays.

Decorated with inspiring artworks and featuring high-end fixtures and fittings, each well-appointed suite boasts a private balcony, a king-size bedroom, a living room or seating area with kitchenette, and a marble bathroom with a walk-in rain shower. The larger suites also have a bathtub and plush sofa bed ideal for guests with children.

Alongside Dusit's highly personalised service, guests will find a wide range of five-star facilities to enhance their stay. This includes, amongst others, a stylish rooftop Mediterranean restaurant and bar with a stunning panoramic sea view called O Live; a distinctive pan-Asian restaurant named DAO; a heated Vitality Pool with adjoining sauna and steam room; and a signature Namm Spa, with six elegant treatment rooms. All guests receive one complimentary massage treatment per stay.

Designed to become must-visit destinations for food lovers, the hotel's restaurants work with top local suppliers to source the finest and freshest ingredients, and they aim to delight the eyes as well as the palate with exquisite presentation and atmosphere. A carefully curated selection of the finest Greek wines adds to their distinct appeal.

Dusit Suites Athens' location in the heart of Glyfada, close to the beach and marina, is another major draw. Numerous bistros, bars, cafes, and shops are all within walking distance from the property, and trips to nearby attractions, such as Piraeus Port, Glyfada Golf Course, Lake Vouliagmeni, the world-renowned Acropolis Museum, and other iconic sites, can be easily arranged, with recommendations from Dusit's expert concierges.

"We are delighted to bring Dusit Hotels and Resorts' Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality to Athens, Greece, and officially make our debut in Europe," said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "With its gorgeous rooms, atmospheric restaurants, bespoke wellness offerings, excellent location, and exceptional service, we are confident that Dusit Suites Athens will leave guests with lasting memories and a deep appreciation for the community we serve.

This is another significant milestone in our journey for global expansion, and we look forward to making this beautiful property a resounding success as we continue to open doors to new destinations in the months ahead."

Dusit's property portfolio spans 16 countries and comprises 48 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and more than 300 luxury villas under Elite Havens. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

For more information and reservations, please visit: dusit.com/dusitsuites-athens.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of seven brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, Dusit Suites, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

Official photos of Dusit Hotels & Resorts can be downloaded at medialib.dusit.com

(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)
(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dusit-hotels-and-resorts-makes-its-grand-debut-in-europe-opens-dusit-suites-athens-in-greeces-beautiful-capital-301788094.html

SOURCE Dusit International

