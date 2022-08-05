U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Dusit International brings 'hybrid hospitality' to Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighbourhood

·4 min read

The new Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi features a unique hybrid collection of one-bedroom apartments, studio apartments, and deluxe hotel rooms in the leafy commercial hub of Westlands in the city of Nairobi.

BANGKOK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has continued its global expansion with the opening of a unique hybrid property in Nairobi Dusit Princess Hotel Residences – which features 100 spacious deluxe hotel rooms and apartments in the city's prime Westlands neighbourhood, just 40 minutes by road from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport via the newly built Nairobi Expressway.

Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi Kenya
Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi Kenya

Designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers alike, the new upper-midscale property is tastefully furnished in a contemporary style and offers superior in-stay essentials for short and long-stay guests.

Throughout its 14 deluxe hotel rooms, 30 studio apartments, and 56 one-bedroom apartments, guests can expect highly comfortable beds with Egyptian cotton sheets, high-pressure showers, and thoughtful working spaces complete with USB charging ports and complimentary high-speed internet access. The one-bedroom apartments also feature a kitchenette and dining area with a built-in fridge, microwave oven, a four-plate induction cooker, and a washing machine with dryer. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of natural light and stunning views of the city's skyline.

Alongside Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, artfully blended with Kenyan culture and heritage, guests will enjoy a wide range of facilities, including a heated swimming pool, an ultra-modern rooftop gym, and five state-of-the-art meeting rooms whose combined capacity can seat up to 150 guests in theatre style.

For dining, guests can choose from an efficient, convenient grab-and-go outlet and two exciting additions to Nairobi's food and beverage scene – The Olive Restaurant and The Aviary Lounge Bar.

The Olive Restaurant is a modern Italian-inspired all-day dining outlet whose décor bears the colours and images of harvested grapes and olives. Alongside buffet breakfast, it offers a carefully curated variety of international cuisines and local favourites.

The new rooftop hangout The Aviary Lounge Bar, meanwhile, is a vibrant place to meet, mingle and relax in a modern, stylish setting inspired by the life of birds, flora and fauna. Decorated with elegant bird cages and featuring sweeping views of the city, The Aviary Lounge elevates the bar experience even further with its wide range of classic, innovative cocktails, creative bar snacks, and atmospheric beats from an in-house DJ.

Guests and residents at Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi will also benefit from the property's unique local connections offering numerous opportunities to explore the rich heritage of Kenya's capital and the natural wonders of its broader surrounds. The Nairobi National Park, the only national park in the world within a capital city, is only a 45-minute drive from the property. A day trip gives guests the opportunity to spot big game such as lions, buffaloes, leopards, rhinos, and more.

"Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi has all the elements to deliver comfort and convenience at excellent value for international guests and locals alike," said the property's General Manager, Mr Franco Rienzo. "Our prime location in the exclusive Westlands neighbourhood is only five kilometres from the CBD, and our unique blend of one-bedroom apartments, studio apartments, and deluxe hotel rooms ensures we are the ideal base for short trips and extended stays – a great option for anyone looking to work remotely from the hotel in style.

"With global travel rebounding and Kenya's tourist arrivals on the rise, we look forward to welcoming the world to discover Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality at Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi, an exciting new addition to Nairobi's hospitality industry."

To celebrate its opening, Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi is offering a special room package starting from only USD 3,500 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and USD 120 per day for the entry-level room (deluxe room with breakfast). The offer is inclusive of all taxes and valid from 1 September to 31 December 2022.

For more information, please visit www.dusit.com/dusitprincess-hotelresidencesnairobi

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit to www.dusit-international.com

(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)
(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)

SOURCE Dusit International

