U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,465.00
    +153.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,169.00
    +64.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.50
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.17
    +2.30 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.60
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7470
    +1.1720 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.02
    +154.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.86
    +18.43 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Dusit Thani Dubai brings well-being to the fore at two exciting new venues - including a vibrant Japanese roll and bowls restaurant, and the city's first ever dry bar

·6 min read

Open now, MaKiRa and NoLo demonstrate the hotel's commitment to delivering lifestyle experiences that delight the senses on multiple levels while offering health benefits too.

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Thani Dubai, a renowned five-star hotel operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is giving healthy dining and drinking a delicious, creative twist at two new venues that offer maximum taste with minimal guilt for health-conscious individuals and mindful drinkers.

NoLo – the first non-alcoholic bar in Dubai - Dusit Thani Dubai
NoLo – the first non-alcoholic bar in Dubai - Dusit Thani Dubai

Adding to the hotel's already renowned culinary offerings, including, amongst others, Benjarong Thai restaurant, 24th St. World Street Food, and Jones the Grocer, the new openings include MaKiRa – a Japanese rolls and bowls destination highlighting the finest ingredients – and NoLo – the first non-alcoholic bar in Dubai.

Located on the hotel's ground floor and decorated with multi-coloured Japanese umbrellas, Uchiwa Fans, and colourful Furoshiki Boxes, MaKiRa fuses the flavours and techniques that hallmark the traditional and modern cultures of Japan into one exciting dining experience with a bright, quirky, and playful vibe.

Using the finest local and imported ingredients and taking inspiration from two of Japan's most beloved dishes – Maki and Ramen – the restaurant's chefs create a wide range of wraps, flavoursome broths, and healthy bowls. A lively open kitchen adds a vibrant touch of theatre to the dining experience – especially for those who opt to sit overlooking the action at the countertop.

Here, mindful diners can tuck into a thoughtfully curated healthy selection of salads, poke and chirashi (seasoned sushi), with highlights such as Tuna Poke (quinoa, charred pineapple, edamame, snow peas, and red radish served with Bloody Mary dressing) and New Style Chirashi (sushi rice, salmon, tuna, octopus, hamachi, takuwan, hajikame and wasabi soy dressing).

Other tempting signature items include, amongst others, Aburi Truffle Wagyu Roll (wagyu beef slices, avocado, truffle kewpie, crispy onions and yakiniku sauce), Torched Salmon Uramaki Roll (salmon tartar, cucumber, truffle kewpie and teriyaki glaze), Tan Tan Ramen (creamy chicken broth with spicy minced chicken and crispy garlic oil), and the Thai-inspired Tom Yum Ramen (coconut milk enriched classic tom yum broth with shrimps and crispy garlic oil). Dishes range from USD12 to USD20.

Located on the 24th floor with an impressive view of the city, meanwhile, new bar NoLo offers the same heady vibes as a traditional cocktail bar with one big exception – the glasses are not filled with alcohol but with well-mixed and inventive craft 0% cocktails that taste just as good as the real thing.

Fully embracing its name – a portmanteau of No (standing for no alcohol) and Lo (with multiple interpretations, such as low worries, love for self, loyal to wellness, depending on the intentions and aspirations of each guest) – NoLo aims to redefine cocktail culture by delivering a delicious alternative for the young and adventurous, experienced and wise, and anyone seeking to socialise, bar-style, without alcohol.

Decked out with modern art, quirky ornaments, and wrought-iron chandeliers draped with beautiful hanging greenery, the bar features 240 sq m of cosy nooks and crannies where guests can sink into colourful velvet-swathed seats and taste their way through a long list of alcohol-free classic and experimental concoctions exclusively created in partnership with Lyre's, the world's leading independent non-alcoholic spirits brand.

Expertly crafted and creatively presented, the alcohol-free concoctions include highlights such as Lavender Bees Knees Royale (Lyre's London Dry, lemon juice, lavender honey, Lyre's Classico Grande), Immune Highball (Lyre's Italian Spritz, ginger turmeric honey syrup, fresh orange juice, lemon juice), Smoked Honeycomb Old Fashioned (Lyre's American Malt, smoked honey syrup, non-alco aromatic bitters), Spice Date Espresso Martini (Lyre's Dark Cane, cold espresso, spice date syrup), and Thai Basil Smash (Lyre's London Dry, Thai basil and lemongrass shrub, Lyre's Classico). A bar snack menu is also available, offering inspired bites such as Tandoori chicken bao, Salt and pepper calamari, and Shrimps avo taco. Drinks and snacks start from just USD12.

"At Dusit Thani Dubai, we don't respond to trends; we prefer to create and lead them ourselves," said Mr Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President – Operations, Dusit International, and General Manager of Dusit Thani Dubai. "Fully embracing well-being as one of the four key pillars of Dusit Graciousness, and recognising that an increasing number of consumers are prioritising health and wellness, we are committed to delivering experiences that delight our guests on multiple levels while offering healthy benefits too. By introducing Dubai's first dry bar, NoLo, and the unique and creative Japanese rolls and bowls experience at MaKiRa, we are really taking healthy drinking and dining to whole new levels of taste, and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy these unique and memorable experiences with us."

MaKiRa opens daily for lunch (12:00 – 15:00) and dinner (17:00 – 23:00). NoLo opens every evening from 17:00 – 01:00. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com/dusitthani-dubai/dining

About Dusit Thani Dubai

Dusit Thani Dubai is an iconic 5-star luxury hotel that captures the essence of Thailand in the vibrant centre of this cosmopolitan city, the jewel of the UAE.

The hotel is strategically located just five minutes from Dubai's main business hub, within walking distance from the nearest metro station and just 15 minutes from the airport. In addition, the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the world's largest shopping mall, The Dubai Mall, are just a short distance from Dusit Thani.

Enjoy jaw-dropping views of Dubai's futuristic skyline while relaxing in the comfort of Thai elegance and grandeur in one of fully renovated luxurious rooms or suites. Sample thoughtfully prepared dishes inspired by flavours spanning the globe at one of the hotel's seven dining and entertainment outlets, have a pampering and revitalising spa treatment at Namm Spa, or soak away your cares at the rooftop pool.

Location: 133 Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai 23335

E: dtdu@dusit.com; T: 04 343 3333; M: +971 54 584 2229

Facebook: facebook.com/dusitthanidubai

Instagram: instagram.com/dusitthanidubai

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)
(PRNewsfoto/Dusit International)

SOURCE Dusit International

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line Face a Big New Rival

    A major global cruise line has big plans for the United States and that involves competing with the biggest players in the game.

  • This clever airplane hack is a 'godsend' for overnight flights — and it's only $16

    Amazon shoppers say this $16 floating footrest is a "lifesaver" for long-haul and overnight flights.

  • During the summer of revenge travel, covid struck back

    A couple celebrated their 49th anniversary isolated in their Vienna hotel room, racking up $3,000 in extra lodging costs. An annual beach house getaway ended with 14 of the 29 guests testing positive for covid. A woman discovered she was infected after landing in Seattle for a family reunion - and decided to keep celebrating, double masked and socially distanced. As many Americans learned this summer: The pandemic isn't over just because you're over it.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for t

  • 4 Easy Ways to Save Money on a Disney World Vacation

    A Disney trip will cost big money no matter what you do, but there are ways to save money without sacrificing any fun.

  • So, Harry and Meghan Apparently Flew Commercial to the U.K. This Weekend

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly took a commercial flight to the United Kingdom this weekend after backlash about their use of private jets.

  • Mansion has an indoor waterpark and ‘more islands than Hawaii,’ Zillow Gone Wild says

    “When you have church at 9, a match at noon, check-in at the Gaylord Hotel at 3, and drinks with the bartender from ‘The Shining’ at 10,” one person on Twitter said of the massive Massachusetts estate.

  • Sorry Tacoma, travelers still just aren’t that into you as Seattle enjoys a tourist boom

    New reports show while downtown Seattle is seeing more visitors, Tacoma has a ways to go.

  • Business travel budgets rising as firms use 2019 as spending benchmark -CWT

    Business travel budgets are poised to rise in 2023 as companies benchmark against pre-pandemic levels of travel spending despite growing uncertainty over the economic outlook, a senior executive at global corporate travel agency CWT said on Tuesday. "Even 2022, this calendar year, is going to be discounted to some degree," CWT Chief Customer Officer Nick Vournakis said in an interview, noting COVID-19 restrictions in some regions impeded travel. He did not provide details of client budget forecasts for 2023 but said businesses recognised that inflation would be a key factor in travel spending next year.

  • Saudi Arabia Is Betting $1 Trillion It Can Become the Next Tourist Hotspot

    As the kingdom builds a tourism industry from scratch, intrepid first movers are finding a travel destination not quite ready for them.

  • Planning To Retire on a Cruise Ship? Here’s How Much It Costs

    Many individuals are planning to set sail as part of their target retirement lifestyle, but not necessarily through short-term options like spending weekends on a boat. Some retirees plan to retire...

  • No price was too high for these pet owners leaving Hong Kong - not even a private jet

    With Hong Kong still largely isolated from the rest of the world because of strict Covid policies, some people leaving the Chinese territory are taking extreme measures to move their pets.

  • Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

    Both cruise lines offer "unlimited" alcoholic drink packages, but there are some major differences.

  • YETI Crossroad Backpack review: Why this durable bag is my new go-to for travel

    My honest thoughts on YETI's crossroads backpack. Is the price worth it?

  • 9 Top Places for Gen Z To Live and Work Remotely

    Choosing the right place to live is not an easy decision. It can be stressful to weigh the pros and cons of living in different areas and the job and social opportunities different locations feature....

  • More Details Revealed for Universal's Super Nintendo World U.S. Debut

    After you've mastered the hardest levels on the classic game franchise "Mario Kart," which fans generally believe to be the Rainbow Road from "Mario Kart Wii" and Bowser's Castle from "Mario Kart 8," some might naturally want to take things to the next level with their favorite video game plumber. The "Mario Kart" franchise finds long-time standby characters from Nintendo's "Super Mario" universe such as Mario, his plumber brother Luigi, Princess Peach, and the villainous Bowser racing each other around various fantastical worlds. Nintendo's Super Nintendo World opened in Comcast's Universal Studios Japan last year, and now more details have been revealed about the first United States-based version, which will open next year at Universal Studios Hollywood.

  • These U.S. Airlines 'Bump' the Most Passengers

    Price is 'king', but with different flight options that have similar pricing, the next two things many travelers consider is travel duration and flight times. Business travelers don't necessarily look at price, but instead look at timing of the flights to correspond with work-related itinerary. When a flight is oversold, if some passengers have not yet checked in, or were late at checking in, it is likely those will be the first passengers not permitted on the flight.

  • The debit card that could help pet parents save big on vet care

    There is no insurance available for pets with preexisting conditions, so any treatment for these pets is paid out-of-pocket—and it's always expensive.

  • New hire in Saudi Central Bank to work on crypto regulations: report

    Saudi Arabia’s central bank has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani, a former managing director at consultancy firm Accenture, to head its virtual assets and central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative, Bloomberg reported. See related article: Governments pushing for CBDCs smell blood in Terra Classic’s struggles Fast facts With the United Arab Emirates aiming to be a global […]

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Gold Advances as Global Inflation Concerns See Dollar Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar eased and the outlook for inflation on the back of higher energy costs outweighed an expected European Central Bank rate hike.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBullion is stabi