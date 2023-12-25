Is Dusk Group Limited's (ASX:DSK) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Dusk Group (ASX:DSK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Dusk Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Dusk Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dusk Group is:

32% = AU$12m ÷ AU$37m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Dusk Group's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Dusk Group has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Dusk Group was able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the last five years.

We then compared Dusk Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 20% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Story continues

ASX:DSK Past Earnings Growth December 25th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is DSK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DSK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Dusk Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (or a retention ratio of 33%) for Dusk Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Dusk Group has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 74%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 25%.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Dusk Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.