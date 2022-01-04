U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,799.00
    +13.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,561.00
    +106.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,511.75
    +26.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.10
    +8.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.30
    +0.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.82
    -0.40 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3482
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3000
    +0.9640 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,553.65
    -706.08 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.96
    -3.86 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.72
    +104.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Dusquetide Demonstrates Positive Anti-tumor Efficacy in Multiple Nonclinical Animal Studies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Complementary treatment with chemotherapy, radiation and targeted therapy supports development as potential anti-cancer agent

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that dusquetide is effective at reducing tumor size in nonclinical xenograft models. Recent studies, recapitulating results from previously published studies, have confirmed the efficacy of dusquetide as a stand-alone and combination anti-tumor therapy, with radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapy, in the context of the MCF-7 breast cancer cell line. Dusquetide previously demonstrated benefits in reducing the duration of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in a Phase 2 clinical trial and reduction in SOM rates in the per protocol population in a Phase 3 study. In addition to the reduction of severe oral mucositis, an acceleration in the clearance of tumor response and an increase in overall survival were also observed in the Phase 2 clinical study as an ancillary benefit to treating oral mucositis in patients receiving chemo-radiation for their head and neck cancer (HNC).

Based on the biological proof of principle shown both nonclinically and clinically with dusquetide, a novel synthetic peptide that modulates the body's innate immune system, Soligenix continues to explore product opportunities, both in the reduction of oral mucositis in HNC and as a potential anti-cancer treatment. Dusquetide binds to p62 or SQSTM-1, a scaffold protein implicated in a number of intracellular signaling networks implicated in tumor cell survival, including autophagy. The role of p62 is best characterized in multiple myeloma and breast cancer. All variants of breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer, estrogen receptor positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 high expressing (HER2+) and triple negative expressing cell lines, have demonstrated a significant role for p62 in tumorigenesis.

The MCF-7 cell line tested in the xenograft studies with dusquetide is both ER+ and responsive to anti-HER2 treatment. Treatment with dusquetide was effective not only as a stand-alone treatment (p<0.01 for tumor size), but also in conjunction with radiation (p<0.05 vs radiation only for survival), chemotherapy (paclitaxel) and targeted treatment (trastuzumab; p<0.001 vs. placebo only for tumor size), reducing tumor size and enhancing overall survival. Other tumor types also have been shown to be dependent on p62 expression, including multiple myeloma, liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), lung cancer (non-small cell lung cancer, EGFR-TKI-resistant lung cancer), intestinal cancer (small intestinal adenocarcinoma and gastric cancer), and colorectal cancer and ovarian cancer (multi-drug resistant).

"Soligenix continues to pursue potential product opportunities with our new chemical entity dusquetide, including in oncology," stated Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix. "With the supportive data from the Phase 2 and 3 oral mucositis trials, and the nonclinical anti-tumor efficacy demonstrated, we continue to pursue potential partnership for this novel molecule."

About Dusquetide

Dusquetide (the active ingredient in SGX942) is an innate defense regulator (IDR), a new class of short, synthetic peptides. It has a novel mechanism of action whereby it modulates the body's reaction to both injury and infection towards an anti-inflammatory, anti-infective and tissue healing response. IDRs have no direct antibiotic activity but, by modulating the host's innate immune system responses, increase survival after infections caused by a broad range of bacterial Gram-negative and Gram-positive pathogens. It also accelerates resolution of tissue damage following exposure to a variety of agents including bacterial pathogens, trauma and chemo- and/or radiation therapy. Preclinical efficacy and safety has been demonstrated in numerous animal disease models including mucositis, colitis, macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) as well as bacterial infections, including melioidosis. Potential anti-tumor activity has been demonstrated in in vitro and in vivo xenograft studies.

SGX942 has demonstrated safety and tolerability in a Phase 1 clinical study in 84 healthy human volunteers. Positive efficacy results were demonstrated in an exploratory Phase 2 clinical study (Study IDR-OM-01) in 111 patients with oral mucositis due to CRT for HNC, including potential long term ancillary benefits. The Phase 3 multinational, placebo-controlled, randomized study evaluated the impact of dusquetide on the duration of SOM in 268 subjects with squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity and oropharynx, scheduled to receive a minimum total cumulative radiation dose of 55 Gy with concomitant cisplatin chemotherapy. A clinically meaningful reduction in the duration of SOM was observed in the ITT population and a clinically and statistically significant reduction was observed in the per protocol population.

SGX942 has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of oral mucositis as a result of radiation and/or chemotherapy treatment in HNC patients, as well as Promising Innovative Medicine designation in the United Kingdom by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for the treatment of severe oral mucositis in HNC patients receiving CRT. In addition, products containing the same active ingredient, dusquetide, have been granted Fast Track Designation as an adjunctive therapy with other antibacterial drugs, for the treatment of melioidosis and Orphan Drug Designations in the treatment of MAS and the treatment of acute radiation syndrome.

Soligenix has a strong intellectual property position in the IDR technology platform, including composition of matter for dusquetide and related analogs. Dusquetide was developed pursuant to discoveries made by Professors B. Brett Finlay, PhD and Robert Hancock, PhD of the University of British Columbia, Canada. Soligenix has received partial funding from NIH for its oral mucositis clinical studies. The Phase 2 study was supported with a Phase I SBIR grant (#R43DE024032) award, with the Phase 3 study being supported by a Phase II SBIR grant (#R44DE024032) award.

In addition, a high level review of the IDR technology platform is available here.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include our first-in-class IDR technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203) and acute radiation enteritis (SGX201).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, our therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease, and our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect Soligenix, Inc.'s current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to, potential market sizes, patient populations and clinical trial enrollment. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "expects," "goal," "may," "suggest," "will," "potential," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements, such as experienced with the COVID-19 outbreak. Soligenix cannot assure you that it will be able to successfully develop, achieve regulatory approval for or commercialize products based on its technologies, particularly in light of the significant uncertainty inherent in developing therapeutics and vaccines against bioterror threats, conducting preclinical and clinical trials of therapeutics and vaccines, obtaining regulatory approvals and manufacturing therapeutics and vaccines, that product development and commercialization efforts will not be reduced or discontinued due to difficulties or delays in clinical trials or due to lack of progress or positive results from research and development efforts, that it will be able to successfully obtain any further funding to support product development and commercialization efforts, including grants and awards, maintain its existing grants which are subject to performance requirements, enter into any biodefense procurement contracts with the U.S. Government or other countries, that it will be able to compete with larger and better financed competitors in the biotechnology industry, that changes in health care practice, third party reimbursement limitations and Federal and/or state health care reform initiatives will not negatively affect its business, or that the U.S. Congress may not pass any legislation that would provide additional funding for the Project BioShield program. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the timing or success of any of its clinical/preclinical trials. Despite the statistically significant result achieved in the HyBryte™ (SGX301) Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, there can be no assurance that a marketing authorization from the FDA or EMA will be successful. Further, there can be no assurance that RiVax® will qualify for a biodefense Priority Review Voucher (PRV) or that the prior sales of PRVs will be indicative of any potential sales price for a PRV for RiVax®. Also, no assurance can be provided that the Company will receive or continue to receive non-dilutive government funding from grants and contracts that have been or may be awarded or for which the Company will apply in the future. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Soligenix's reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Unless required by law, Soligenix assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dusquetide-demonstrates-positive-anti-tumor-efficacy-in-multiple-nonclinical-animal-studies-301452943.html

SOURCE Soligenix, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Immix Shares Rally On FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Cancer Program In Children

    The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. If IMX-110 is approved in the U.S., ImmixBio may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or maybe sold or transferred. Also See: Benzinga's F

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

    Binary events on the way could send these drugmaker stocks through the roof, or push them down in the dirt.

  • FDA Allows Covid Boosters For Young Teens; But Vaccine Stocks Crumble

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster for young teens on Monday, but both vaccine stocks crumbled.

  • Genprex stock more than doubles on very heavy volume after FTD granted for cancer treatment

    Shares of Genprex Inc. skyrocketed 121% on massive volume in afternoon trading Monday, after the gene therapy company said its Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.'s cancer treatment Keytruda. Trading volume exploded to 163.9 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 476,600 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. Th

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Double in 2022

    Read more to see why three Fool.com contributors think COVID stocks Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) could double your money this year. Will this stock turn on? Patrick Bafuma (Fulgent Genetics): Entering the last wave of 2021, you may have heard that there was a run on COVID tests.

  • Omicron is particularly dangerous for the unvaccinated, doctor says

    Dr. Suzanne Judd, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health Epidemiologist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine concerns of future COVID-19 variants, Omicron's effects on both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the CDC's latest isolation guidelines, Dr. Fauci's most recent comments on the pandemic, and the current variant's mutations.

  • Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

    Months after recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection, survivors have elevated levels of antibodies that can mistakenly attack their own organs and tissues, even if they had not been severely ill, according to new findings. Among 177 healthcare workers who had recovered from confirmed coronavirus infections contracted before the availability of vaccines, all had persistent autoantibodies, including ones that can cause chronic inflammation and injury of the joints, skin and nervous system. "We would not normally expect to see such a diverse array of autoantibodies elevated in these individuals or stay elevated for as long six months after full clinical recovery," said Susan Cheng of the Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles.

  • More COVID variants and more vaccine shots: What can we expect from the pandemic in 2022?

    This past year has seen tremendous strides made in the fight against the COVID pandemic, and there are signs that more improvements may be on the way.

  • DeSantis Blames Feds, Slams ‘Hysteria’ as Florida Shatters COVID Records

    Tom Brenner/ReutersFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blamed the Biden administration for COVID-19 woes in his state while accusing other state leaders of allowing “hysteria” to reign as they encourage mitigation measures against the virus that he claimed had little basis in sound science.“In terms of Florida, you look what’s going on in other states, they’re letting hysteria drive them to doing really damaging things. We thought that people had learned,” DeSantis said during his first news conferenc

  • Vaccines and prior infections likely prevent severe Omicron disease

    A series of preliminary studies suggest that cellular immunity elicited by vaccines or prior COVID infections remains effective against the Omicron variant. Why it matters: This form of immunity is associated with protection against severe disease. That means that while vaccinated people or those with prior infections are significantly less protected against Omicron infection, they're unlikely to become seriously ill. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes

  • CEO who built new model for senior care resigns amid regulatory scrutiny

    The CEO who played a significant role in the dramatic expansion of government-funded home and community-based care for frail seniors has stepped down from the company she built as regulatory concerns continue to mount. Maureen Hewitt resigned as chief executive of InnovAge Holding (INNV) effective January 1, the Denver-based company announced Monday. InnovAge is the largest provider in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a Medicare- and Medicaid-funded service designed to meet all the healthcare needs of frail seniors while keeping them out of nursing homes.

  • Ovid Therapeutics Expands Its Anti-Epileptic Franchise With AstraZeneca Licensing Pact

    Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) for a library of early-stage small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter, including a lead candidate, OV350. The Company seeks to optimize and accelerate the development of these KCC2 transporter activators in epilepsies and potentially other neuropathic conditions. Under the agreement terms, AstraZeneca will receive an upfront payment of $5 million in cash and $7.5 million

  • What to Do if You Catch Omicron, Say Experts

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping the nation, as many states and the country as a whole set records for new daily cases. "Don't be surprised if you get Omicron," The Atlantic warned earlier this month, because the variant is highly contagious—twice as contagious as the Delta variant, which itself was twice as contagious as the original strain of COVID. If you do come down with Omicron, these are the most important things to do, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensu

  • Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated

    The coronavirus vaccines—amazing as they are—do not offer 100% protection from COVID-19. And now we know how many people so far have gotten COVID after getting vaccinated, also known as a "breakthrough" infection—especially as Omicron is better able to evade immunity. "A breakthrough infection or a vaccine failure is when a person contracts an infection despite being vaccinated against it," Dr. Anthony Fauci explained, noting that the majority of vaccines, while doing a good job at protecting yo

  • Germany Lines up Sheep, Goats in 300-Foot Syringe Shape to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

    Germany arranged over 700 farm animals into a syringe shape to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and help prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant

  • Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

    As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week. Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever.

  • 8 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors

    As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across the country, many people want to know what they can do to stop the spread of the devastating virus that has already killed more than 820,000. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, if every one of us followed some simple "fundamentals," we could collectively flatten the COVID-19 curves and save lives. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases s

  • FDA Approves Pfizer Booster For Kids 12 And Up

    The booster now heads to the CDC for final approval.

  • Applied Therapeutics To Hold Filing FDA Application For AT-007 In Rare Metabolic Disorder

    Following discussions with the FDA, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has decided to hold on submitting a marketing application for AT-007 for Galactosemia pending additional talks with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval. Related: Applied Therapeutics Stock Drops On Delayed NDA Submission For Its Lead

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with intestinal obstruction

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said in a statement. The hospital where he was admitted, Vila Nova Star, said in a morning statement the president had an intestinal obstruction and was in stable condition. In the evening, the hospital said in a separate statement that Bolsonaro's condition had improved, though there was still no definitive evaluation of whether he will require surgery.