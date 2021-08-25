Dust Suppression Systems Market Witnesses Emergence of Beltran Technologies Inc. and Camfil AB as Key Market Contributors | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dust suppression systems market size is expected to increase by USD 2.69 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 3.98% during the forecast period. The dust suppression systems market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The dust suppression systems report identifies growth in mineral processing as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, infrastructural development in developing economies and an increase in demand for wet suppression systems are some of the other factors anticipated to influence the market growth positively during the next few years. However, the lack of strict regulatory policies and the high cost of dust suppression systems are few factors likely to hinder the market's growth in the long run.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The dust suppression systems market is segmented by Product (Wet dust suppression systems and Dry dust suppression systems) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The wet dust suppression systems product segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of this market. In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US contributing the highest incremental growth.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
