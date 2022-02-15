Father, Philanthropist, Celebrated mixed martial artist and former Interim UFC Champion throws his weight behind the hop-forward, non-alcoholic beverage as both a fan and part owner.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOP WTR - the non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients is thrilled to announce Dustin "Diamond" Poirier as a brand ambassador and part owner. The power pairing was fostered by Poirier's affinity for the beverage, particularly during more intense training periods when the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight embraces the positive "power of no," - no alcohol, no calories, no carbs, no gluten and no sugar.

Dustin Poirier steps in the ring with HOP WTR

"As always, my investments, endorsed brands and sponsors are an authentic reflection of me and my lifestyle," noted Poirier. "Simply put, HOP WTR tastes really good. It is one of my favorite beverages; a great stand-in for beer without the sense of sacrifice. It offers mood-boosting adaptogens and none of the bad stuff. This is what I want to crack into after a long day of training. HOP WTR rewards hard effort without negating it, like alcohol."

With flavors in Classic, Blood Orange, Mango and newly released Lime, HOP WTR's proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics punch up healthy benefits while offering a taste experience that's crisp, light, and satisfying. Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Azacca hops, deliver a citrusy, piney flavor that evokes a tasty IPA. The stack of adaptogens and nootropics, including ashwagandha and L-Theanine, is specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation and more than 100% of the daily recommended dose of vitamin c.

"Dustin is one of the most powerful and elite athletes in the country, so it's a huge honor to have his backing of HOP WTR," said Jordan Bass, co-founder HOP WTR. "Not just a rock star in the ring, Dustin is also a good human and a great dad. He is the embodiment of why we created HOP WTR in the first place; a tasty and satisfying alternative to alcohol that allows us to be more potent and present in all of our life roles."

Fighting professionally since 2009, the Louisiana-born Poirier competes in the lightweight division of the UFC. He is currently #3 in the UFC lightweight rankings and #8 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Poirier is also the President of the Good Fight Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife Jolie Poirier.

"It's going to be fun to work with Dustin and explore synergies with his other passions and interests," added Nick Taranto, Co-Founder HOP WTR. "We are excited to root for Dustin in the ring and tap his savvy on distribution, flavors, and recipes and ways to give back."

Shop HOP WTR nationwide at HOPWTR.com, goPuff and Amazon. HOP WTR is also available at Erewhon, BevMo! and select Ralphs, Wegmans, HEB and HyVee locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens (ashwagandha) and nootropics (L-Theanine) makes our brew burst with healthy benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. With no calories, carbs, sugar or gluten, HOP WTR is The Healthy Way to Hops.

