The Dutch ACM retained the same conditions on Sanoma’s acquisition of Iddink

Sanoma Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 27 August 2021 at 9:30 EET

The Dutch ACM retained the same conditions on Sanoma’s acquisition of Iddink

Following a ruling of the Court of Rotterdam on 4 March 2021, the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has carried out an additional investigation into the effects of the acquisition of Iddink Group by Sanoma Group that was approved on 29 August 2019. After the follow-up investigation, the ACM has retained the same conditions on Sanoma’s acquisition on Iddink as were originally imposed.

Sanoma has applied the original conditions since the approval of the acquisition. These conditions are aimed at ensuring that innovation is stimulated, but also that a level playing field for educational publishers continues to exist.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


