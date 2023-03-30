U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,868.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.50
    -22.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.80
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.90
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.70
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2305
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5700
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,421.28
    +1,116.47 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.71
    +17.74 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,854.23
    -29.55 (-0.11%)
     

Dutch Bros Coffee plans shops in Alabama and Kentucky, expansion in Texas

Amritpal Kaur Sandhu-Longoria, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Dutch Bros Inc., the coffee chain that got its start in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992, is expanding across the nation with plans to open 150 new shops in 2023.

New coffee shop locations will include shops in Alabama and Kentucky.

In a January earnings report release by the company, Dutch Bros Chief Executive Officer and President Joth Ricci said the company was within "striking distance of $1 billion in revenue in 2023 and 1,000 systemwide shops by the first half of 2025."

The company opened 133 new shops in 2022 and have made the goal of opening 800 new shops by 2025.

Where is Dutch Bros expanding?

Dutch Bros' coffee shops can be found in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, Missouri  and Tennessee. These state also have new locations coming soon, according to the the website's coffee shop locator.

Here are some of the highlighted locations, confirmed by Dutch Bros:

  • Alabama: Three shops are opening up for the first time in the state, with two locations in Huntsville and one in Decatur.

  • Texas: Twenty stores are expected to open in metros like Dallas, El Paso and Houston, along with 12 locations in San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

  • Kentucky: A Dutch Bros spokesperson confirmed expansion into Kentucky. A location is planned in Lexington but city planners denied the coffee shop a drive-thru in a second location, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

An employee of Dutch Bros Coffee in Salem, Ore., hands a drink to a customer on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. After humble beginnings as a pushcart operation decades ago in an Oregon town and growing into a company with hundreds of drive-thru coffee shops in about a dozen U.S. states, Dutch Bros Coffee on in 2021 launched an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
An employee of Dutch Bros Coffee in Salem, Ore., hands a drink to a customer on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. After humble beginnings as a pushcart operation decades ago in an Oregon town and growing into a company with hundreds of drive-thru coffee shops in about a dozen U.S. states, Dutch Bros Coffee on in 2021 launched an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

What are some Dutch Bros popular drinks?

The coffee shop serves more than just hot coffee. Coffee consumers have a wide selection of popular drinks that include mochas, teas, smoothies, lemonades, cold coffees and soda.

Here are some of the featured drinks that can be served iced, hot or blended:

More coverage from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dutch Bros Coffee new locations coming to Alabama, Kentucky and Texas

