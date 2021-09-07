U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,391.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.00
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.30
    +2.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    -22.10 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.68 (+4.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0061 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0340
    +0.2150 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,064.95
    -115.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.50
    +14.77 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.42
    -14.76 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Dutch Bros Inc. Commences Roadshow for Proposed Initial Public Offering

·4 min read

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Inc. ("Dutch Bros") today announced it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 21,052,632 shares of its Class A common stock, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Dutch Bros Coffee has more than 480 locations in 11 states. it&#39;s a fun-loving, mind blowing company making a massive difference one cup at a time. (PRNewsfoto/Dutch Bros Coffee)
Dutch Bros Coffee has more than 480 locations in 11 states. it's a fun-loving, mind blowing company making a massive difference one cup at a time. (PRNewsfoto/Dutch Bros Coffee)

The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share of Class A common stock. Dutch Bros also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,157,894 shares of Class A common stock from the Company.

Dutch Bros intends to list its Class A common stock on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "BROS".

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead book running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., and Piper Sandler & Co. are also acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Tribal Capital Markets, LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov, and from:

  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204.

  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388.

  • Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847.

  • Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by email at prospectus@psc.com or by telephone at 1-800-747-3924.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the "Dutch Luv" at 471 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dutch-bros-inc-commences-roadshow-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301370193.html

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    As I stated last month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will be the top stock to avoid until its share price accurately reflects the ghastly performance of its underlying business and its ugly balance sheet. There pretty much isn't a fundamental factor working in AMC's favor at the moment. CEO Adam Aron has touted AMC's ability to pick up market share during the pandemic, but he overlooks that the actual movie theater pie has been shrinking for two decades.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do now if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported last week. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • State Street to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman's Investor Services business for $3.5 billion in cash

    State Street Corp. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman's Investor Services business for $3.5 billion in cash. The deal includes BBH's custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets and technology services, and is expected to close by year-end. BBH will continue to own and operate its private banking and investment management businesses, while employees at its Investor Services business will move to State Street, and Seán Páircéir, currently partn

  • Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Short-Term Risks are Fueling the Downtrend

    As we are closing on the end of the summer, it is certainly this one won't be memorable for Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) investors, as the latest down leg moved the overall losses close to 10%. The stock is now in the red for the year. Since the strong rejection from the previous support at US$360 pointed out that the downtrend is not over yet, we will examine the current state of, what looks to be, a reasonably expensive stock at the moment.

  • Is Luminar Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    If you want to know who really controls Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Strategists Say the Stock Market Could Struggle This Fall. What to Buy Now.

    Our panel sees muted gains for stocks as the Fed starts to taper and earnings growth peaks. Stick with quality companies—and keep an eye on rising bond yields.

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on

  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is Utilizing Shareholder Capital Efficiently, but Here is Why Some Investors are Worried About Growth

    Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) recent drop can make shareholders nervous since the stock declined 14% after the recent earnings report. We are going to see if the fundamentals justify the drop, and look at how efficiently is the company utilizing shareholder capital.

  • FTSE falls as Johnson set to unveil £10bn-a-year tax rise

    The tax rise will finance a new tranche of spending on health and social care and has been met with a wave of opposition from Conservative MPs.