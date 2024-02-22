Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2024

Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Dutch Brothers Inc. Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. This conference call and webcast are being recorded today Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will be available for replay shortly after just concluded. Following the company's presentation, we will open up the lines for questions and instructions for queuing up will be provided at that time. I would now like to turn the call over to Paddy Warren, Dutch Brothers' Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead sir.

Paddy Warren: Good afternoon and welcome. I'm joined by Christine Barone, CEO and President; Charley Jemley, CFO. We issued our earnings press release for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closed today. The earnings press release along with supplemental information deck has been posted to our Investor Relations website at investors.dutchbros.com. Please be aware that all statements in our prepared remarks and in responses to your questions, other than those of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially. They are qualified by the cautionary statements in our earnings press release and the risk factors in our latest SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. We will also reference non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. As a reminder, non-GAAP measures are neither substitute for, nor superior to measures that are prepared under GAAP. Please review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP results in our earnings press release. With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Christine.

Christine Barone: Thank you, Paddy. Good afternoon, everyone. We had an exceptional 2023 and we entered 2024 with great momentum. Revenue grew 31% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA grew an outstanding 76% from 2022. We opened 159 shops of which 146 were company operated. In Q4, we opened 37 new shops, marking our 10th consecutive quarter of 30 or more new shop openings and demonstrating the more remarkable consistency of our growth story. We ended 2023 with our highest AUVs on record, $1.97 million and we delivered 2.8% system same shop sales growth for the year. These outstanding results were underpinned by excellent flow-through, driving a substantial expansion of our margins. Dutch Bros is a time-tested, people driven company that continues to deliver consistent high quality growth.

This growth is underpinned by excellent four-wall economics and is enabled by our shop teams who remain focused on our key tenants; speed, quality and service. Earlier in 2023, we began laying the groundwork with key initiatives to list traffic, which we shared with you during our Q1 call in May. In Q4, we saw the impact of these efforts culminated with 5% same shop sales growth, 100-basis-point acceleration from Q3. These results were driven by sequential improvement in customer traffic with particular strength in the day and afternoon dayparts. Furthermore, we achieve record best rewards penetration in Q4 with over 65% of transactions attributable to awards members. Keep in mind that 35% of our shops have been open less than two years, which makes the 65% penetration number even more impressive.

With such a successful 2023 as our backdrop, we are optimistic for us next phase of growth. I will now spend a few minutes discussing our key priorities. We began any discussion of Dutch Bros with our fundamental differentiator, our people. We aim to deliver unparalleled employee engagement and by extension customer connection, recruiting, developing and retaining outstanding people remains our primary focus and one of our greatest strengths. I am proud to say that last month we were named the top QSR brand in Nation's Restaurant News and Technomics America's Favorite Chain survey in part because of our high marks for service. Once again, the culture we infuse into each shop and the skills and abilities of our brew-vistas [ph] to make drinks and create relationships are evident.

We believe these are the keys to building brand affinity and fueling our growth. Dutch Bros was also the highest scoring consumer brand among Gen-Z and the only coffee brand in the top 10. We view this as a confirmation that exceptional culture, exceptional people and exceptional service speak to customers across demographics and generations. This was underscored this month when we opened our first shop in Orange County, California where our reception by the capacity was absolutely electric. Over the three-day opening weekend, we drove over $90,000 in sales. What I find remarkable is that after 32 years and over 800 shops a shop can open with such excitement and that line stretch for more than a mile. It's clear to me, we have something special here and that after all these years and all the shops our brand resonates We couldn't open shops like this without our people.

And I am pleased to report that our people pipeline continues to be robust. We now have more than 350 qualified operator candidates in the pipeline. With an average tenure of seven years at scale we anticipate each operator will be capable of leading three to seven shops. Over the past two years, we've promoted over 60 people to the position of operator. This model allows many of our highest performing and most committed employees to continue to grow with us. We believe this approach enables us to strengthen our culture and values as we grow reinforcing our competitive moat. As we expand into new markets, we take great pride in energizing Dutch Bros that it’s best. Homegrown motivated friendly operators, steeped in our unique culture and experts and an operating system, we have been building and refining for over 30 years.

In January we announced three additions to our leadership team: Sumi Ghosh, incoming President of Operations; Joshua Guenser, incoming CFO; and Jess Elmquist, Chief People Officer. The entire team is looking forward to adding the wealth of experience they bring to what already makes Dutch Bros great. We embarked on a project last year as a leadership team to outline how our corporate team can best support our shops as we scale and grow and expansion at our support center operations into Arizona is a key pillar of this work. We recognize the importance of continuing to attract a top-notch talent and we believe adding a significant presence in the Phoenix market positions us to better compete for this talent. We also believe this expansion will enable easier access to our operations as we grow across the United States.

As part of this move, we anticipate that approximately 40% of support operations staff will be in Arizona by January of 2025. Many of these positions will focus on driving the strategic direction of the Company and assisting day-to-day operations in the field. We expect to maintain a significant presence in Southern Oregon, where our roasting, accounting and select other functions will continue to be based. Southern Oregon has been a key part of Dutch Bros success and we will continue to be connected to the community and a meaningful way.. Dutch Bros is growth company and 2023 was a record year for us. We opened 159 new shops across 13 states, the most new shop openings in our history. This exceeded the expectations we communicated with you last year of 150 shops.

Over the past five years, we have now opened over 500 system shops and we have grown our company operated shop count from 90 to 542, an average annual growth rate of 43% over those years. In 2023, our development represented 24% growth in total system shop count and 37% growth in our company operated shops. In 2024 we expect to open 150 to 165 new shops, which would represent another big development year for us. Another year of growing at this pace demonstrate our confidence, confidence in our brand, confidence in our people pipeline, competence in our four-wall model and confidence in our team. As we grow toward our goal, a 4000 plus shops, we continue to make refinements to our development strategy and market planning approach. In 2023 we outline the steps we were beginning to take to shift our strategy, primarily the greater emphasis on balancing speed and market penetration.

We also discussed our renewed emphasis on capital efficiency with a longer-term shift toward more build-to-suit leases and flexibility with the exploration of a wider array of prototype units such as endcaps. We would expect to begin seeing the impact of these changes in 2025. Our exceptional four-wall model provides fuel to our growth engine. We continue to work diligently to maintain what we believe is one of the most compelling for all models in the industry. Last year we shared with you our intention to achieve at least 100 basis points of adjusted SG&A leverage this year. In 2023, we greatly exceeded this objective, delivering 190 basis points of leverage. We accomplished this while continuing to invest in building organizational capacity.

Since 2021, a year of our IPO, we have delivered 280 basis points of adjusted SG&A leverage. In total, we delivered 430 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2023. This underscores our team's commitment not only to growth but profitable growth. Since I joined a little over a year ago, the team has been focused on delighting our customers and driving traffic. In Q4, total system same shop sales were 5%, a sequential improvement of 100 basis points from Q3. We believe this improvement is largely a result of the increasing momentum of our team traffic driving initiatives, as our traffic trajectory improved from Q3 to Q4. Consistent with the larger industry, we saw some softness around weather events in January, as weather events, our sales trends have strengthened and we were pleased with the results.

Here's an update on this initiatives. Innovation, we believe innovation plays a large role in the next stage of growth. Specifically, one of our priorities is category innovation, where we can build sales layers to support visit frequency and introduce new customers and occasions. We believe our operations are uniquely suited for these efforts and that as a brand we have an opportunity to play a more active role in curating, developing and bringing forward innovative products. Earlier this year, we launched protein coffee, a new beverage that deliver at least 20 grams of milk protein and each medium-size serving and could provide a roadmap for future category expansion. Products like this really excite us, as they have the potential to drive routine with our customers.

We will continue to add exciting LTOs to our lineup and highlight our unique secret menu items as we did in Q4 with our highly successful winter campaign, the buzz around our truckload local platform drove our LTO mix to the highest levels on record during the competitive holiday season. We believe our innovation strategy will bring in new customers to Dutch Bros and drive awareness, interest and loyalty. We are also focused on driving traffic through paid media, utilizing advertising to raise awareness. We believe advertising has a role in educating guest on what Dutch Bros is about and we're confident that once people visit us they will have a great experience and want to come back. Our brand insights work supports our strategy. As we move into new markets with lower initial brand awareness, we recognize the need to adapt our approach.

In these new markets, we lean into top of the funnel activities, particularly through digital channels and local community activations. We look forward to continuing to scale these efforts over time and are optimistic about the long-term some impact of the sustained efforts. On Black Friday, we once again recorded our highest sales day on the record, we then provided shoe charm with the purchase of any two drinks. This was exciting for many reasons, specifically, demonstrating what we believe is our ability to participate or authentically and culturally relevant moments and create strong connections with our Gen Z guest. Third, we are continuing to increase the sophistication of offers, messaging and capabilities on our app and Dutch Rewards platform.

Last quarter, we discussed entering the second phase of our Dutch Rewards program, a more tailored approach to promotions. In Q4, we achieved our highest rewards penetration on record with more than 65% of our transactions attributable to rewards members. Moving forward, our focus will be in refining our personalization capabilities. Still early, we are encouraged by the customer response, particularly with effort like gamification and segmentation. Perhaps most excitingly, today we are announcing a pilot test and mobile order functionality in our app. We have begun operational testing and intend to begin beta testing our new app with mobile ordering in Arizona. Pending the results, we would expect to conduct a multi shop test as well part of our innovation stage gate process.

We recognized this could be a big opportunity for us and also understand the importance of getting this right, delivering on our core values of speed, quality and service. As such, it is our goal to roll out this capability to the majority of shops by the end of the year. In 2024, we are taking the steps to build a rock-solid foundation upon which to embark on the next phase of our growth story. I am proud of what the team has accomplished to get us to this point, and I am confident we have the building blocks of long term success. We have terrific customer engagement with Rewards members driving a record 65% of our transactions in Q4, and we are excited about opportunities in front of us to further accelerate this platform. We have top tier growth.

We delivered 31% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023. This growth has been consistent, demonstrated by 10 consecutive quarters of opening 30 or more shops on our way to 4,000 plus. We have excellent shop margins. We have demonstrated that we can drive this exceptional growth with profitability. We are well capitalized, we believe our recent primary offering and credit upsizing provides a long runway and plenty of flexibility. upon which to execute our growth plan and capture our considerable whitespace. And most importantly, we have great people. We have outstanding and engage broistas in our shops in a strong pipeline of operators ready to open our new markets. These factors give us great confidence in our future. With that, I'll turn it over to Charley to review our financials.

Charley Jemley: Thanks, Cristine. As Christine's comments shared 2023 finished on a particularly high note. Key operating metrics were excellent all around including unit openings revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and same shop sales all of which exceeded our expectations. For the financial year 2023, revenue grew 31% to $966 million. We achieved over $1.4 billion in system-wide sales or 24% growth. System AUVs reached $1.97 million the highest on record. System same shop sales were 2.8% in line with our guidance of low single digits. Company-operated shop contribution reached $242 million growing an impressive 54%. Company-operated shop contribution margin was 28.2% expanding 360 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.6% expanding 430 basis points year-over-year.

In the fourth quarter, the company operated shops segment delivered outstanding performance, generating $227 million in Company-operated shop sales and $60 million and shop contribution. Year-over-year net sales increased 30% and company-operated shop contribution grew approximately 21%. As a percentage of company-operated sales, company-operated shop contribution was 26.5% when making a comparison of these results to the prior year, recall that in Q4 of 2022, our sales and margins were positively impacted by approximately $7.4 million or greater in the revenue line related primarily to the 2021 launch of our Dutch rewards program. Please make reference to our supplemental investor materials where we demonstrate the changes in Company Shop margins.

Outside the negative impact on a comparable basis of 2022 breakage income, company shop margins increased as a result of pricing, sales leverage and beneficial pre-opening costs partly offset by slightly elevated ingredient costs and other operating expenses. As I mentioned, we achieved 360 basis points in margin expansion in 2023. Shifting to SG&A. For the quarter, SG&A was approximately $57 million which includes about $10 million in stock based compensation. We anticipate in 2024 ongoing stock based compensation will be approximately 30% to 40% of 2023 levels, as equity compensation awards associated with the IPO fully vested in January 2024. With the exclusion of stock-based compensation and other nonrecurring expenses, adjusted SG&A was approximately $44 million 17.4% of revenue compared to 18.9% in Q4 last year.

While we're adding organizational capacity to support scaling the business, we're also making a concerted effort to stage those investments and over time. For the year, adjusted SG&A was 16.6%, an improvement of 190 basis points compared to 2022. Regarding our balance sheet and liquidity. As of December 31, we had approximately $683 million in total liquidity compared to approximately $700 million at the end of Q3. We believe our liquidity position is sufficiently robust to support our currently contemplated growth plans as we scale towards 4,000 plus shops. As of December 31, that liquidity was comprised of the following; $134 million in cash and equivalents, $349 million undrawn revolver, $200 million in undrawn delay draw term loans. Yesterday, prior to the expiration of the end of February, we drew a portion of our delayed draw term loans totaling $150 million.

We intend to utilize these funds for general corporate purpose. This is including but not limited to building new shops. Meanwhile this cash will be invested in short-term interest-bearing securities until we can fully deployed. Moving on to 2024 guidance. In early January, we shared our expectation to open 150 to 165 new shops. We expect low single digits system. Same shop sales growth in 2020 for revenue is expected to be within the range of $1.19 billion to $1.205 billion. Midpoint in this range would reflect 24% growth over 2023 and 62% growth on a two-year basis. Adjusted SG&A is expected to be between 15.3% and 15.8% of total revenue at the midpoint of the revenue range. This would represent continued leverage of approximately 75 to 125 basis points as compared to 2023.

Stock-based comp inflation, which is excluded from adjusted SG&A, is expected to be $12 million to $17 million for the year, down from $39 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million or approximately 15.9% of total revenue at the midpoint of these ranges. For context, the midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA range represents approximately 19% year-over-year growth and notably, 108% growth on a two year basis. I'd like to highlight a few key assumptions underlying this guidance. First, we continue to make investments in our people. In Q3 2023, we announced an investment in higher pay nationwide for our shop managers. Further, on April 1, California wages will rise to $20 per hour minimum, representing an increase of approximately 25% year-over-year.

Collectively, we would expect a 50 to 100-basis points headwind on adjusted EBITDA margins from these pay changes. Second, we are planning to make P&L investments and increased technology at the shop level to support scheduling throughput and mobile order initiatives. Collectively, we would expect 75 to 125 basis points headwind on adjusted EBITDA margins from these investments combined with the expected adjusted SG&A leverage I just mentioned, we would expect these actions to collectively represent 50 to 100 basis points overall margin pressure year-over-year. Furthermore, we intend to embark on a large-scale organizational change in 2024. To support this move, we would anticipate incurring between $24 million and $31 million in cost, which we deem as non-recurring I would anticipate will be almost entirely excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $280 million to $320 million, up from $227 million in 2023. This year-over-year increase will be driven primarily by a higher percentage of ground leases 2024 as compared to 2023 last year, we began are proving more future sites using build-to-suit leases to shift our capital back to more normative levels. We would expect any capital expenditure benefit to take hold more firmly beginning with the class of 2025. In 2023, we spent approximately $18 million on our roasting facility. We expect to spend approximately $10 million in 2024 and we anticipate that this facility will open in the middle of this year. We also expect to spend between $6 million and $10 million in capital expenditures related to the Arizona office expansion.

Thank you and now we will take your questions. Operator, please open the lines.

Operator: Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Andrew Charles with TD Cowen. Please proceed with your question.

