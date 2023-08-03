Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dutch Bros:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = US$14m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$253m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Dutch Bros has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dutch Bros compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dutch Bros here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Dutch Bros doesn't inspire confidence. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 1.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Dutch Bros' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Dutch Bros. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 29% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Like most companies, Dutch Bros does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

