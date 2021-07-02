U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.52
    +27.58 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,772.96
    +139.43 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,619.22
    +96.84 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.95
    -16.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.31
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    +15.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    26.69
    +0.59 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0077 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0310
    -0.4920 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,447.43
    -128.44 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.94
    +12.39 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

Dutch court will hear another Facebook privacy lawsuit

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read

Privacy litigation that's being brought against Facebook by two not-for-profits in the Netherlands can go ahead, an Amsterdam court has ruled. The case will be heard in October.

Since 2019, the Amsterdam-based Data Privacy Foundation (DPS) has been seeking to bring a case against Facebook over its rampant collection of Internet users' data -- arguing the company does not have a proper legal basis for the processing.

It has been joined in the action by the Dutch consumer protection not-for-profit, Consumentenbond.

The pair are seeking redress for Facebook users in the Netherlands for alleged violations of their privacy rights -- both by suing for compensation for individuals; and calling for Facebook to end the privacy-hostile practices.

European Union law allows for collective redress across a number of areas, including data protection rights, enabling qualified entities to bring representative actions on behalf of rights holders. And the provision looks like an increasingly important tool for furthering privacy enforcement in the bloc, given how European data protection regulators' have continued to lack uniform vigor in upholding rights set out in legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (which, despite coming into application in 2018, has yet to be seriously applied against platform giants like Facebook).

Returning to the Dutch litigation, Facebook denies any abuse and claims it respects user privacy and provides people with "meaningful control" over how their data gets exploited.

But it has fought the litigation by seeking to block it on procedural grounds -- arguing for the suit to be tossed by claiming the DPS does not fit the criteria for bringing a privacy claim on behalf of others and that the Amsterdam court has no jurisdiction as its European business is subject to Irish, rather than Dutch, law.

However the Amsterdam District Court rejected its arguments, clearing the way for the litigation to proceed.

Contacted for comment on the ruling, a Facebook spokesperson told us:

We are currently reviewing the Court’s decision. The ruling was about the procedural part of the case, not a finding on the merits of the action, and we will continue to defend our position in court. We care about our users in the Netherlands and protecting their privacy is important to us. We build products to help people connect with people and content they care about while honoring their privacy choices. Users have meaningful control over the data that they share on Facebook and we provide transparency around how their data is used. We also offer people tools to access, download, and delete their information and we are committed to the principles of GDPR.

In a statement today, the Consumentenbond's director, Sandra Molenaar, described the ruling as "a big boost for the more than 10 million victims" of Facebook's practices in the country.

"Facebook has tried to throw up all kinds of legal hurdles and to delay this case as much as possible but fortunately the company has not succeeded. Now we can really get to work and ensure that consumers get what they are entitled to," she added in the written remarks (translated from Dutch with Google Translate).

In another supporting statement, Dick Bouma, chairman of DPS, added: "This is a nice and important first step for the court. The ruling shows that it pays to take a collective stand against tech giants that violate privacy rights."

The two not-for-profits are urging Facebook users in the Netherlands to sign up to be part of the representative action (and potentially receive compensation) -- saying more than 185,000 people have registered so far.

The suit argues that Facebook users are "paying" for the "free" service with their data -- contending the tech giant does not have a valid legal basis to process people's information because it has not provided users with comprehensive information about the data it is gathering from and on them, nor what it does with it.

So -- in essence -- the argument is that Facebook's tracking and targeting is in breach of EU privacy law.

The legal challenge follows an earlier investigation (back in 2014) of Facebook's business by the Dutch data protection authority that identified problems with its privacy policy and -- in a 2017 report -- found the company to be processing users' data without their knowledge or consent.

However, since 2018, Europe's GDPR has been in application and a "one-stop-shop" mechanism baked into the regulation -- to streamline the handling of cross-border cases -- has meant complaints against Facebook have been funnelled through Ireland's Data Protection Commission. The Irish DPC has yet to issue a single decision against Facebook despite receiving scores of complaints. (And it's notable that "forced consent" complaints were filed against Facebook the day GDPR begun being applied -- yet still remain undecided by Ireland.)

The GDPR's enforcement bottleneck makes collective redress actions, such as this one in the Netherlands a potentially important route for Europeans to get rights relief against powerful platforms that seek to shrink the risk of regulatory enforcement via forum shopping.

Although national rules -- and courts' interpretations of them -- can vary. So the chance of litigation succeeding is not uniform.

In this case, the Amsterdam court allowed the suit to proceed on the grounds that the Facebook data subjects in question reside in the Netherlands.

It also took the view that a local Facebook corporate entity in the Netherlands is an establishment of Facebook Ireland, among other reasons for rejecting Facebook's arguments.

How Facebook will seek to press a case against the substance of the Dutch privacy litigation remains to be seen. It may well have other procedural strategies up its sleeve.

The tech giant has used similar stalling tactics against far longer-running privacy litigation in Austria, for example.

In that case, brought by privacy campaigner Max Schrems and his not-for-profit noyb, Facebook has sought to claim that the GDPR's consent requirements do not apply to its advertising business because it now includes "personalized advertising" in its T&Cs -- and therefore has a "duty" to provide privacy-hostile ads to users -- seeking to bypass the GDPR by claiming it must process users' data because it's "necessary for the performance of a contract," as noyb explains here.

A court in Vienna accepted this "GDPR consent bypass" sleight of hand, dealing a blow to European privacy campaigners.

But an appeal reached the Austrian Supreme Court in March -- and a referral could be made to Europe's top court.

If that happens it would then be up to the CJEU to weigh in whether such a massive loophole in the EU's flagship data protection framework should really be allowed to stand. But that process could still take over a year or longer.

In the short term, the result is yet more delay for Europeans trying to exercise their rights against platform giants and their in-house armies of lawyers.

In a more positive development for privacy rights, a recent ruling by the CJEU bolstered the case for data protection agencies across the EU to bring actions against tech giants if they see an urgent threat to users -- and believe a lead supervisor is failing to act.

That ruling could help unblock some GDPR enforcement against the most powerful tech companies at the regulatory level, potentially reducing the blockages created by bottlenecks such as Ireland.

Facebook's EU to U.S. data flows are also now facing the possibility of a suspension order in a matter of months -- related to another piece of litigation brought by Schrems that hinges on the conflict between EU fundamental rights and U.S. surveillance law.

The CJEU weighed in on that last summer with a judgment that requires regulators like Ireland to act when user data is at risk. (Germany's federal data protection commissioner, for instance, has warned government bodies to shut their official Facebook pages ahead of planned enforcement action at the start of next year.)

So while Facebook has been spectacularly successful at kicking Europe's privacy rights claims down the road, for well over a decade, its strategy of legal delay tactics to shield a privacy-hostile business model could finally hit a geopolitical brick wall.

The tech giant has sought to lobby against this threat to its business by suggesting it might switch off its service in Europe if the regulator follows through on a preliminary suspension order last year.

But it has also publicly denied it would actually follow through and close service in Europe.

How might Facebook actually comply if ordered to cut off EU data flows? Schrems has argued it may need to federate its service and store European users' data inside the EU in order to comply with the eponymous Schrems II CJEU ruling.

Albeit, Facebook has certainly shown itself adept at exploiting the gaps between Europeans' on-paper rights, national case law and the various EU and member state institutions involved in oversight and enforcement as a tactic to defend its commercial priorities -- playing different players and pushing agendas to further its business interests. So whether any single piece of EU privacy litigation will prove to be the silver bullet that forces a reboot of its privacy-hostile business model very much remains to be seen.

A perhaps more likely scenario is that each of these cases further erodes user trust in Facebook's services -- reducing people's appetite to use its apps and expanding opportunities for rights-respecting competitors to poach custom by offering something better.

Summer Sale: Save 10% on Extra Crunch membership

German government bodies urged to remove their Facebook Pages before next year

Max Schrems on the EU court ruling that could cut Facebook in two

Facebook’s EU-US data transfers face their final countdown

 

Recommended Stories

  • GM shakes up lithium industry with California geothermal project

    General Motors Co is investing in a U.S. lithium project that could become the country's largest by 2024, making the automaker one of the first to develop its own source of a battery metal crucial for the electrification of cars and trucks. The deal, announced on Friday, comes as automakers around the world scramble for access to lithium and other electric vehicle (EV) metals as internal combustion engines are phased out. Detroit-based GM said it will make a "multimillion-dollar investment" in and help develop Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Ltd's Hell's Kitchen geothermal brine project near California's Salton Sea, roughly 160 miles (258 km) southeast of Los Angeles.

  • Inside billionaire Elon Musk’s surprising home worth just $50k

    Entrepreneur announced last year he was selling sell off all his mansions

  • 3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in July

    Oft-delayed flicks hit the silver screen, and Disney's theme parks want you to reach for the sky.

  • Charles Schwab says SEC investigating robo adviser disclosures, warns of Q2 results hit

    The retail brokerage said it had been cooperating with the SEC staff in the investigation and is "evaluating its options." Schwab's robo adviser or automated investment product distributes cash among exchange-traded funds according to formulas based on client questionnaires and allocated almost $64 billion in client assets by the end of March.

  • There's no labor shortage — just not enough good jobs

    Employers in California and the U.S. are scrambling to fill jobs as the dust from the pandemic begins to settle. Just don't call it a labor shortage.

  • Schwab Taking $200 Million Charge for SEC Robo-Adviser Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. said it will take a $200 million charge in the second quarter related to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its robo-adviser platform.The compliance inquiry relates to past disclosures around the firm’s Schwab Intelligent Portfolios product, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The company said it’s been cooperating with the SEC and its ultimate liability may differ from the amount it’s earmarking now.The SEC filed its first enforcement act

  • Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Lone Holdout Threatens Production Deal

    OPEC+ will meet Friday to discuss output quotas for August and potentially beyond, but a lone dissident could throw the whole deal off.

  • Charles Schwab expects charge of least $200 million in second quarter as SEC probes its robo-advisory business

    Charles Schwab Corp. shares slid 1.8% Friday, after the brokerage and wealth management company said it expects to book a charge of at least $200 million in the second quarter relating to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of its robo-advisory business.

  • Jeff Bezos officially steps down as Amazon CEO July 5

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down on July 5. Yahoo Finance’s Max Zahn shares the details.

  • Ford Sales Miss As Mach-E Sees Dip; GM's Bolt EV Soars 351%

    GM grew U.S. auto sales but fell short of estimates. GM stock edged higher as Bolt EV sales jumped in Q2 and the auto giant sees a strong H2.

  • U.S. FTC files proposed settlement with Broadcom

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a proposed order to settle antitrust charges against semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The consent order requires Broadcom to stop demanding that its customers buy components mostly or only from Broadcom, the FTC said. Broadcom said in a statement that it was pleased to resolve the matter.

  • Elon Musk supercharges Doge (again) with a flurry of tweets

    Tesla chief Elon Musk has taken to Twitter again, giving Dogecoin yet another shameless boost.

  • 3 Reasons Why Adobe Stock Is Dirt Cheap Right Now

    When it comes to tech, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) isn't exactly the most exciting name. The old software firm is exhibiting many characteristics of a value stock: Its core proficiencies (document editing and creative software) are far from a high-growth industry, and revenue is steady and predictable. As boring as Adobe is as a business, though, the returns are far from dull.

  • FB Stock Still A Buy? Facebook Target Hiked After 'Partial' Court Victory

    FB stock surged after a court tossed the FTC's antitrust suit vs. Facebook, at least temporarily. So is this FANG stock a buy?

  • Analysis: Oil companies bet on $100 a barrel as they rush to sell assets

    Oil companies are betting that if they sell land, buyers will come, as crude prices have soared more than 50% this year, fueling the most robust pipeline of deals in more than four years. Large oil companies are unloading properties from Texas to California, with some using the market rally as a chance to rake in cash for future investment in the global transition to cleaner energy.

  • U.S. Forest Service Advances Perpetua Resources' Proposed Action, Eliminating Alternatives, with Schedule Update for Targeted NEPA Completion

    Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) (Perpetua Resources) today announced that the United States Forest Service (USFS) is advancing Perpetua Resources' modified proposed action in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process and updated the permitting schedule for the Stibnite Gold Project (the Project).

  • Oil prices mixed as OPEC+ struggles to reach deal on production

    Oil futures trade mixed, after a dispute emerges over plans to further ease production curbs through he end of the year.

  • Twitter reveals range of possible new features, including allowing people to tweet in ‘personas’

    Twitter is considering a host of new features, including the ability to tweet in “personas”. But as it has grown – and amid increasing and intense criticism of its failure to protect users from abuse and other negative behaviour – it has restricted those options, letting people ban others from replying to their tweets, for instance.

  • HSBC Banker’s Portrait of Racism Inside Firm Prompts Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The uncomfortable conversations began the moment the 48-page report landed in senior managers’ inboxes at HSBC Holdings Plc last month. Soon, attention turned to the unlikely author who was emailing it.A junior manager had invited more than 100 colleagues to talk with him about diversity and racism at the firm and then distilled their responses into a Wall Street-style presentation. It opens with a poem he wrote about hoping for change, before laying out his scathing conclusion: T

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Intro to the Canadian EconomyCanada's economy is highly developed and one of the largest in the world. In 2019, the country's annual gross domestic product (GDP) was $1.7 trillion in current USD, according to the latest available World Bank data.