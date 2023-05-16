Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) shareholders have endured a 60% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) share price managed to fall 63% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 24% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 17% per year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 18% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

