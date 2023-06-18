Is Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's (KLSE:DLADY) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.0%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad is:

8.4% = RM34m ÷ RM405m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

At first glance, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.1%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 6.3% over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 20% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (or a retention ratio of 40%) for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's performance. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, the reinvestment rate is low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits and reinvesting that at a higher rate of return. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

