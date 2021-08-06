U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,417.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,913.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.75
    -23.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.60
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.37
    +0.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.49
    -0.48 (-2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7120
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,937.67
    +2,022.50 (+5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.34
    +28.45 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.85
    -11.58 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Dutch startup hub Utrecht emerges from Amsterdam's shadow

Mike Butcher
·12 min read

While Amsterdam garners the lion's share of attention in the Netherlands tech ecosystem, the not-so-far-away region around Utrecht has its fair share of tech startups and investors, as is evidenced by our latest survey of locals, below.

Area ecosystem wranglers such as StartupUtrecht, UtrechtInc, Holland Startup, Utrecht Community and others bring startups, scaleups, corporates, angels, VCs, local government, banks and universities together to build the local startup ecosystem. They also benefit from the formidable Netherlands tech advocate initiative StartupDelta and The Netherlands Enterprise Agency, which promote the Netherlands more widely.

Utrecht is the fourth-largest city in the Netherlands, with 350,000 inhabitants. Its offices and co-working spaces include Dotslash Utrecht, De Stadstuin, MindSpace and Tribes; as well as accelerator programs like Startupbootcamp and Techleap.

Notable startups from the region include Distimo (acquired by AppAnnie), unicorn GitLab, MoneyMonk and StuComm. Plus there are newer ones such as SnappCar, Blendle, Merus, Nibblr, United Wardrobe, Näpp, Lalaland, 2DAYSMOOD and Remind2Change.

Our survey respondents think the ecosystem is strong in sustainable energy, medtech, food tech, life sciences, marketplaces, deep tech, gaming and media. However, they seem to think it’s weaker in design, hardware, fintech, robotics and agritech.

Notable startups named by our respondents include Channable, Pepscope, Goin' Connect, Fundsup, Tover, Faqta, Sensorfact, SODAQ, Picnic, Neurolytics, De Clique, Solease, BikeFlip, Packaly, DiManEx, Trunkrs, DialogueTrainer, EatMyRide, CART-Tech, Prolira, among many, many others. It just goes to show the region has a strong and growing ecosystem.

The investment scene is described variously as focusing on software, clean tech, life sciences, biotech, organoids, 3D bioprinting, AI and VR/AR. One says: “In Amsterdam it's ok. Utrecht is a bit lagging.” Another said, “The investor scene focuses on early-stage, scalable tech in healthcare, sustainability and education. [There are] many local informal investors and nationally operating VCs.”

With the shift to remote working, many respondents think people will “preferably move out of the city center toward the villages nearby” as there is “a lot of nature/space around.” That said, Utrecht is “a growing hub” and many will “stay in the city. But fewer people will move in, and remote working is there to stay.” It’s also easy to work remotely in the Netherlands given its proximity to other big European cities, so it may attract new digital nomads, “thanks to the central position of Utrecht in the middle of the country and the attractiveness of the ecosystem.”

We surveyed:

Jorg Kop, investment manager, ROM Utrecht Region

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Digital, gaming, e-health, edtech, sustainability.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
Channable, Pandora Intelligence, Sensorfact, SnappCar, Faqta, StuComm, DiManEx, Prolira, CART-Tech.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
Many local informal investors and national operating VCs.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Others will be moving in, thanks to the central position of Utrecht in the middle of the country and the attractiveness of the ecosystem.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
Sjoerd Mol (Benvalor), Erik Stam (Utrecht University), Robbert-Jan Hanse (Holland Startup), Heerd Jan Hoogeveen (Startup Utrecht), Jorg Kop (UtrechtInc and ROM), Edgard Creemers (ROM).

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Part of the greater Amsterdam region from an international brand perspective, closely working together with all other key startup regions in NL.

Stefan Braam, incubation lead, UtrechtInc

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Strong: AI, health, sustainability and learning. Weak: robotics, engineering, ag.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
Solease, SnappCar, BikeFlip, Packaly, Sensorfact, DiManEx, Näpp, Trunkrs, StuComm, Faqta, DialogueTrainer, EatMyRide, CART-Tech, Prolira, MRIguidance, Redgrasp, SyncVR, DigiDok, Learned.io, 2DAYSMOOD, Hooray and Goin' Connect.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
Good access to funding. Investor scene focuses on early-stage, scalable tech in healthcare, sustainability and education.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
We see an increase in startups coming to the city, due to livability in the lovely city and the facilities for flex working.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
Jorg Kop (director of UtrechtInc startup incubator), Heerd Jan Hoogeveen (director of StartupUtrecht), Arjan Van Den Born (director, ROM Utrecht).

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Growing fast, in top five in Europe in five years.

Irene Van de Poll, investment manager, ROM Utrecht Region

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
The Utrecht region is strong in life sciences, medtech, software (smart services), gaming and media.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
Channable, Faqta, Sensorfact, SODAQ, Picnic, Neurolytics, De Clique.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
A lot of focus is on life sciences, biotech, as there is a lot of research at the Utrecht science park and also spin-offs. At the science park, organoids, 3D bioprinting, organ on a chip, medtech are areas of interest. Also a number of the VCs in the area are health focused. IT/software/data/AI and VR/AR are also important focus areas for investors.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
I think they will stay as Utrecht is very centrally located in the Netherlands and Europe. It’s easy to work remotely in the Netherlands, internet speed is no problem.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
Jorg Kop, director of UtrechtInc; Bas van Abel, founder De Clique and Fairphone; Michiel Muller, CEO Picnic; Robbert Jan Hanse, founder Holland Startup; and Heerd Jan Hoogeveen, director StartupUtrecht.

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
More startups that have evolved into successful scaleups. More money invested in general in innovative new companies. International talent sees Utrecht as the place to be beside Amsterdam. At the forefront of green and sustainable solutions.

Arthur Tolsma, co-founder and CEO, Codean

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Strong: tech development in general, specifically software, clean tech, marketplace, deep tech. Less in large scale commercialization.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
Channable, Tover.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
Focus on software and clean tech.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Stay in the city. But less people will move in, and remote working is there to stay.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
UtrechtInc.

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Improving step by step.

Paul Mignot, founder and CEO, Withthegrid

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Clean tech.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
iwell.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
Clean tech focus. Growing in momentum.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Move in.

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Grown significantly. Amsterdam is pricing itself out and becoming too expensive to live in.

Marcel Merkx, founder and CEO, CargoSnap

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Strong universities in the marketing and medical space. We could do with a bit stronger IT education (developers!).

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
SnappCar.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Stay and move in. Utrecht is a growing hub.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
StartupUtrecht — the team.

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Well … still lagging Amsterdam, but leveraging the central place in the Netherlands (easy to get to), it will be a good runner-up in terms of attracting talent interested in joining this scene.

Jasper Voorendonk, marketer/founder, AgnostiPay

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Health tech/edtech — most exited: the DLT/blockchain/fintech/open-source space in Utrecht. Weak: Hardware-based startups (better in Delft/Eindhoven).

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
GitLab, Channable, Pepscope, Goin' Connect, Fundsup.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
Focus on health tech.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Stay: a lot of nature/space around.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
Jorg Kop, Stefan Braam, Jasper Voorendonk.

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Utrecht, as the Dutch vibrant hub for early-stage, highly scalable tech startups.

Menno Vergeer, co-founder and CEO, Redgrasp

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Strong in life sciences.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
Channable, Redgrasp, Trunkrs.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
People will preferably move out of the city center toward the villages nearby (all within a range of 10-20 km).

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
It will grow at a rate similar to the global tech scene.

Roelof Reineman, entrepreneur

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Strong: IT, digital, sustainable energy, medical, food. Weaker: design, hardware, fintech.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
KokeRoo.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
A focus on building a better world and a profit, not just the profit.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Stay. Tt is a lush, green city with plenty of room to live and breathe.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
Utrecht Inc (Jasper Voorendonk). Dotslash (Jelle Drijver). StartupUtrecht (Heerd Jan Hoogeveen).

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Thriving and still growing.

Luuk Post, partner, De Contentkalender

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?

We're strong in public affairs. We're weak in the for-profit sector.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
Moveshelf.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
The city of Utrecht is ever-expanding; people will always move in.

Leon Brunenberg, managing partner, Arches Capital

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
SAAS, software, B2B.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
In Amsterdam it's ok. Utrecht is a bit lagging.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Stay.

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
In Holland, second after Amsterdam.

Erik Stam, co-founder, Stichting Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Observatory

What industry sectors is your tech ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited by? What is it weak in?
Strong: health, edtech, IT.

Which are the most interesting startups in your city?
Channable, Tover, De Clique, Bittiq, Neurolytics.

What are the tech investors like? What is the investment scene like in your city? What’s their focus?
IT, health, edtech, travel.

With the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city, move out, or will others move in?
Stay.

Who are the key startup people in your city (e.g., investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?
Jorg Kop, Heerd Jan Hoogeveen, Robbert Jan Hanse.

Where do you see your city’s tech scene in five years' time?
Expanding.

Recommended Stories

  • More Inside a Fantastical Amsterdam Penthouse Full of Whimsy

    Thanks to the avant-garde antics of design wonder Job Smeets, the home of Viktor & Rolf's Rolf Snoeren puts a smile on his face from morning to night Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000

    Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago. In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.

  • Researchers Find Evidence That Machu Picchu Is Older Than Once Believed

    Researchers originally believed the Inca ruins were built after 1440.

  • Boeing's High-Stakes Rocket Launch Delayed Indefinitely

    The Boeing Starliner launched has been delayed indefinitely as the company looks for the cause of a technical issue that emerged.

  • Why Astra Space Stock Rocketed Today

    Space sector start-up company Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) has more than 50 launches under contract, but the latest one it announced today has investors especially excited. The reaction has shares of Astra trading 30% higher as of 2:45 p.m. EDT. After going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last month, the space company already had plans to be taking customer payloads into low Earth orbit beginning this year.

  • The fun new TikTok trend is eating frozen honey and getting diarrhea

    The cultural vanguard at TikTok have embraced a new trend that consists entirely of freezing some honey, eating it on camera, then most likely spending the rest of the day annihilating a bathroom. Having learned very little from years spent downing Tide Pods and nutmeg on the internet, the extremely online have decided to start chewing on frozen honey from water bottles to take part in a new challenge.

  • Sweet Earth Provides Update on Bioavailability Research

    Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing product research that is being conducted with NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Navco"), an accredited laboratory located in Burlington, Ontario. Research laboratory results continue to be a driving component for the Company's product development because superior understanding of skin and muscle bioavailability significantly augments product efficacy. Researc

  • Varda founders on building the first ‘space factory’

    Delian Asparouhov & Will Bruey, Varda Space Industries Founders, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s mission to build the first space factories and outlook on the business of Space.

  • Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

    Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • Farm pesticides killing more bees - study

    Commercial formulas containing multiple chemicals should require their own licences, researchers say.

  • 310-Million-Year-Old Horseshoe Crab Brain Reveals the Past

    The recent discovery of a 310-million-year-old horseshoe crab with its brain completely intact reveals insights into past and fossilization methods. The post 310-Million-Year-Old Horseshoe Crab Brain Reveals the Past appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Launchpad hiccups indefinitely delay Boeing's troubled Starliner orbital test

    Boeing's Starliner capsule is leaving the launchpad after a series of delays that prevented takeoff over the last few days. NASA and the beleaguered aerospace giant will take "whatever time is necessary" to find and fix the issue, but it's beginning to feel like this long-in-development spacecraft may never make it to the ISS. This is the second major launch attempt after the Starliner failed to enter the correct orbit in a 2019 launch.

  • Virgin Galactic sets price for trips to space aboard its rocket plane

    Well-heeled space tourists will need $450,000 for a short up-and-down trip to space aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket plane.

  • Incident on International Space Station was worse than previously thought and a ‘spacecraft emergency’, report says

    An incident at the International Space Station was more dramatic and dangerous than previously explained, and a “spacecraft emergency” was declared, according to a new report. Last week, a Russian module Nauka arrived at the International Space Station after years of delay.

  • Clay, not water, likely source of subsurface lakes on Mars, study says

    A type of frozen clay can produce the same kind of radar reflections thought to be evidence of water

  • Researchers analyze rock grains from Stonehenge

    COURTESY: ENGLISH HERITAGEScientists are analyzing the megaliths that make up StonehengeLOCATION: WILTSHIRE, ENGLANDThe imposing monument has 52 stones known as sarsensThey were erected around 2500 BCNAME: PROFESSOR DAVID NASH, UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON"This piece of research is important because it provides the first glimpse inside one of the giant sarsen stones at Stonehenge, and it's the first time that we've really been able to look in detail at the geology and chemistry of one of the stones."The researchers used CT-scanning and X-rays to study fragments and wafer-thin slices of a core sampleCOURTESY: TRUSTEES OF THE NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM"One of the main things we've really been able to discover is quite why it's been so resistant to weathering over the length of time that the monument has been in position. So that's four and a half thousand years or so. By looking at microscopic thin sections, these are thin slices taken from the sample, we're able to see that the stone is made up of individual quartz grains and these are all cemented together by a really tight interlocking mosaic of other quartz crystals."Researchers found some of the grains date back to over 1 billion years ago

  • Discovered, the gene that predicts when women will start menopause

    A gene which staves off the menopause has been identified, raising hopes of a treatment to extend fertility and a means of identifying which women are safer to delay motherhood.

  • We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

    How do they stick their landings? Alex Turton via Getty ImagesTree squirrels are the Olympic divers of the rodent world, leaping gracefully among branches and structures high above the ground. And as with human divers, a squirrel’s success in this competition requires both physical strength and mental adaptability. The Jacobs lab studies cognition in free-ranging fox squirrels on the Berkeley campus. Two species – the eastern gray squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) and the fox squirrel (Sciurus nig

  • Lyme disease coming to Idaho? This video game helps students analyze spread of ticks

    Climate change could bring more tickborne diseases to the West. A video game lets kids experience and analyze the spread.