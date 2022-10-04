U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    +2.74 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.70
    +32.70 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.53 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9987
    +0.0160 (+1.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1474
    +0.0155 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1230
    -0.4970 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,342.20
    +766.66 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Dutch town Bodegraven-Reeuwijk loses Twitter paedophilia rumour case

·1 min read
A view of the entrance to the Vrederust cemetery in the Dutch town of Bodegraven-Reeuwijk
The rumours have drawn dozens of unwelcome visitors to Bodegraven's cemetery

A Dutch town has lost a court case seeking action by Twitter to stop the spread of a conspiracy theory saying it once hosted a satanic paedophile ring.

The unfounded reports that Bodegraven-Reeuwijk was the site of the crimes in the 1980s first circulated in 2020.

Local authorities had wanted all posts relating to the alleged events removed by the social media site.

But a Dutch judge said Twitter had done enough to remove unlawful content about the story.

One of three men behind the rumours said he had been the victim of abuse and witnessed murders as a child.

The stories have subsequently made the town, of around 35,000 people, the focus for conspiracy theorists who visit the local graveyard to lay flowers and write messages at the graves of dead children.

Local officials have said these visits cause "great unrest and anger" among residents, especially the parents of children buried at the cemetery.

In giving its judgement, The Hague district court said it would not order Twitter to remove other tweets relating to the stories from other accounts, but did tell the company to respond immediately to specific removal requests from the town.

Twitter had argued it was impossible to create a good filter to find Bodegraven stories that would not affect legal content.

The three men accused of instigating the Bodegraven story are currently in jail after being convicted in other court cases for incitement and making death threats to people including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and former health minister Hugo de Jonge.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79

    That's $10 less than we saw last Black Friday.

  • Elon Musk agrees to go ahead with $44 billion Twitter deal

    Elon Musk is once again interested in purchasing Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Twitter: Elon Musk agrees to $44 billion buyout deal

    Tech editor Dan Howley reports on Elon Musk's agreement to his original buyout proposal to Twitter amid litigation in chancery courts.

  • How Elon Musk's Twitter buyout may impact Tesla stock

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter may affect the EV developer, in addition to looking at Ford's production output in the third quarter.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • 1 in 5 retirees don’t see this expense coming — or its $315,000 pricetag

    Only about one in four retirees has not experienced any kind of shock event in retirement, according to a study from the Society of Actuaries. “With retired clients, one of the bigger items that we talk about is how many months of distributions we want to set aside for extra money for unforeseen, or irregular expenses,” said Peter T. Palion, certified financial planner and president of Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York. This is one of the most unforeseen expenditures in retirement, and includes the medical needs of a spouse, parent, child or grandchild, says Spencer Betts, a certified financial planner, chief compliance officer and financial consultant at Bickling Financial in Lexington, Massachusetts.

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Here’s exactly how much Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey say you need to save right now (and psst: most of you are falling short)

    What’s more, both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey recently upped the amount of emergency savings they now recommend you have. Finance guru Suze Orman now recommends that people have enough money to cover 12 months’ worth of expenses in an emergency fund, up from her previous eight months’ recommendation.

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.