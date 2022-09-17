U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,866.10
    +145.51 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

A Dutch town is suing Twitter in a bid to get tweets about a Satanic conspiracy theory taken down, report says

Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone.
Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone.Getty Images

  • A Dutch town is suing Twitter to get all tweets about a conspiracy theory involving it taken down.

  • Three men have spread unfounded stories since 2020 on Twitter, Reuters reported.

  • The tweets falsely claimed that Satan-worshipping pedophiles were active in the town in the 1980s.

A small Dutch town is suing Twitter in a bid to get all tweets about a conspiracy theory involving it taken down, Reuters reported.

Three men have been spreading unfounded stories on Twitter since 2020 about the supposed abuse and murder of children in Bodegraven-Reeuwijk, a town with about 35,000 residents in the western Netherlands.

They falsely claimed that a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles was active in the town in the 1980s, according to Reuters.

The town's lawyer, Cees van de Zanden, told the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant: "If conspiracy theorists don't remove their messages, then the platforms involved need to act."

Insider contacted Twitter for comment outside normal working hours. Twitter's lawyer, Jens van den Brink, declined to comment to Reuters before the hearing at The Hague District Court on Friday.

The stories started after one of the men shared what he called childhood memories about a group of people abusing someone in Bodegraven.

According to the report, people following the men's tweets saga went to the local graveyard to lay flowers and leave messages at the graves of children they claimed were victims of the satanic ring.

The three men are in prison after being convicted in other cases of incitement and making death threats to individuals including to Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and the former health minister, Hugo de Jonge, per Reuters.

Last year, the court ordered the men to take down all their tweets, threats, and other online content relating to the stories and to ensure they wouldn't resurface. Stories about the small town continue to circulate, however.

In July, van de Zanden said Bodegraven asked Twitter to find and remove all messages relating to the pedophile claims but was still waiting for a response.

Twitter's website states that the platform will limit the amplification of misleading content depending on "potential for offline harm," or remove it "if offline consequences could be immediate and severe."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Cleanup day comes to Philippine capital's polluted bay

    Hundreds of volunteers joined a mass cleanup drive along the coast of the polluted Manila Bay in the Philippine capital to mark International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday. Volunteers and government workers, including hundreds of coast guard personnel, collected sachets, rubber slippers and other non-biodegradable waste that have been washed in the Manila Bay, a 60 km (37 mile) semi-enclosed estuary facing the South China Sea. "This initiative will help make our coastal area in Manila Bay better so that our tourists and visitors will see the beauty of the bay," college student Kendrick Lopez, 18, told Reuters during the cleanup drive.

  • Youngkin Outlines Steps to Address Teacher Shortage in Executive Directive

    Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to address teacher shortages in Virginia through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need. His directive comes as the nation and Virginia face shortages of teachers due to such possible causes as highly charged […]

  • Gavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider 'kidnapping' charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested sending migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard could constitute kidnapping in a letter to the Department of Justice.

  • SkyTeam 11: Pursuit begins in Baltimore, ends in Timonium

    A police pursuit started late Friday morning in east Baltimore and ended in the Timonium area of Baltimore County. While on the Beltway, it appeared the suspect vehicle side-swiped another car and get a flat tire. Three people bolted from the car around 12:15 p.m., when the car stopped in the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 near the Beltway interchange. SkyTeam 11 reported police officers apprehended all three occupants. SkyTeam 11 video showed an occupant of the car throw an object out of the window.

  • Iranian woman dies after beating by ‘morality police’ for not wearing headscarf

    A 22-year-old Iranian woman has died after she was beaten by Iran’s “morality police” for not wearing a headscarf, according to eyewitnesses, in a case that has shocked the country.

  • McDonald's CEO Makes a Big Political Statement (Some Won't Like It)

    Chief executives and political commentary rarely go well together — when outgoing Whole Foods CEO John Mackey went on a podcast to say that the "socialists are taking over" and young people "don't seem like they want to work," the internet did not let him retire without one last scandal. The latest person to make a splash with his remarks is McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinski. During a conference at the Economic Club of Chicago, Kempczinski drew attention to the issue of crime in the Midwestern metropolis that serves as the headquarters of the Golden Arches.

  • Charges dropped against ex-KY judge Beth Maze in prosecutor's request for nude images

    Special Kentucky Judge Phillip Patton dismissed forgery and tampering charges against former Judge Beth Maze.

  • Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

    A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote.

  • Man Grabs Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Westminster Hall Lying In State, Swiftly Arrested – watch

    Police have arrested a man who broke away from the queue of mourners in Westminster Hall, and ran towards Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, where he pulled at the flag. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, shocked spectators who had been waiting for up to 12 hours to view the late Queen’s casket in the ancient […]

  • Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit

    A U.S. District Court has ordered that Tesla must tell employees about a lawsuit alleging the automaker violated state and federal law by requiring workers to sign separation agreements. Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.

  • Former Clay County Sheriff not guilty on all charges in trial

    The charges Daniels faces stem from an investigation that began after an encounter between Daniels and his former mistress Cierra Smith in May of 2019.

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard moving to military base

    Authorities say migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved to housing on a military base on Cape Cod

  • Homes of Hope for Children director arrested on prostitution, drug charges

    MIchael Garrett, founder and director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was arrested Thursday in Columbia, Mississippi.

  • Pope: Vatican seeks talks on Nicaragua's Catholic crackdown

    Pope Francis said Thursday the Vatican was in contact with the Nicaraguan government about its crackdown on the Catholic Church and hoped “at the very least” that nuns from Mother Teresa’s Sisters of Charity religious order would be allowed to return to operations in the country. Francis said he didn’t understand the government’s actions: it has forced out the Vatican ambassador, closed the Sisters of Charity local operation and placed a bishop under house arrest.

  • Josh Hawley is disturbingly wrong: The US Constitution is not based on the Bible

    Missouri’s junior senator is at the forefront of a dangerous, growing movement — white Christian nationalism — that is overtaking the Republican Party. | Editorial

  • Cardi B Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Two Misdemeanors

    The Bronx native's charges stemmed from two strip club brawls in 2018.

  • Texas Judge Blocks Investigations of More Trans-Supportive Families

    Judge Amy Clark Meachum expanded her injunction against the "child abuse" probes to include a couple who sued and all PFLAG members.

  • Nikola Boss Milton Never Let ‘Details Get in the Way of a Good Story,’ Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. prototype of the electric vehicle startup’s planned Badger pickup was made partly of components from a Ford Motor Co. F-150 Raptor, the jury in the criminal fraud trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton was told. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructurePatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Hous

  • Contractor Claims Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Pay for Fancy Treehouses on His Hawaii Compound

    Kevin Dietsch/GettyIn March 2020, a Hawaii contractor agreed to build a house, cabin, and treehouses worth millions of dollars on Mark Zuckerberg’s compound on the island of Kauai. Now the business is suing several companies affiliated with the Facebook billionaire, arguing they still owe the firm $133,726 plus interest for the luxury dwellings.According to records filed with a lien in state court, Williams Construction was hired to erect a “Jungle House & Cabin” and “Tree Houses” on the 300-plu

  • Martha's Vineyard, Governor DeSantis and the Island Shuffle

    Governor DeSantis sent a group of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, an exclusive island that has always had a working class making a home in paradise.