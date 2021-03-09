Dutchie Named to Fast Company's Annual List of Most Innovative Companies for 2021

World's largest and fastest-growing cannabis technology platform ranked among the top ten most innovative companies in North America

BEND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchie — the cannabis technology platform powering dispensaries and providing safe and easy access to cannabis — announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Dutchie is ranked in the top ten of the Most Innovative Companies in North America category, reflecting its role in expanding safe and easy access to cannabis for consumers while providing dispensaries with the tools and innovations they need to keep growing their business.

"Over three years ago, our team set out to transform the modern cannabis retail and consumer experience through creative problem-solving and innovative product development," said Zach Lipson, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at dutchie. "I'm proud of the progress we have made and what we will keep building to help the cannabis industry realize its full potential and create outcomes that will benefit consumers, dispensaries, and communities alike."

The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world . Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry drove $18.3 billion in product sales and increased jobs by 32% in 2020. Now, during a critical period of economic recovery, the cannabis industry offers a record-high 321,000 full-time jobs in the United States. Dutchie's agile, user-centric platform supports this growth by giving dispensaries the tools and expertise needed to effectively navigate changes in the market, increase their bottom line, and retain more customers.

"Day in and day out we're speaking with our customers and deeply empathizing with both their needs and the needs of their business," said Zach Lipson, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at dutchie. "Innovation is really the filter with which you process that feedback, and it shows in the uniqueness of our product."

Story continues

In November 2020, dutchie launched "Dutchie Plus," the market's first enterprise-level e-commerce solution that empowers dispensaries to create fully customized online shopping experiences. Dutchie Plus is a data-driven product that allows larger dispensaries and multi-state operators (MSOs) to build a fully unique, on-brand frontend experience using a set of advanced APIs powered by dutchie's backend e-commerce platform. With the solution, dispensaries are finally able to have full control over their user experience, from how their products are displayed and categorized to how customers navigate their menu, to create a more sophisticated experience beyond typical templatized models.

In December 2020, dutchie partnered with HIGHOPES , the industry's leading cannabis branding agency, to launch Flynt — an out-of-the-box SaaS solution to help dispensaries build modern, user-friendly websites and online shopping experiences. By leveraging the platform, dispensaries can easily build beautiful, custom websites capable of supporting the unique demands of the cannabis industry —including keeping up with changing product inventory, evolving state-by-state regulations, and compliance requirements for digital payment solutions — without the need for web developers.

Dutchie has also made additional investments to encourage and support innovation, including advanced analytics to give retailers deep and actionable insights about their data; seamless integrations with third-party payment, loyalty, and fleet management services; a terminal device with printing capabilities to add further efficiency and flexibility to different operations; and a powerful curbside pickup feature with built-in notifications for when customers arrive in response to the changing conditions around COVID-19.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. This year's list features 463 businesses from 29 countries. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. The Most Innovative Companies issue is now available online at: https://www.fastcompany.com/90603436/the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-2021 .

To learn more about dutchie, visit: https://dutchie.com .

About dutchie: Based in Bend, Oregon, dutchie is the cannabis technology platform focused on providing consumers with safe and easy access to cannabis and supporting the positive wave of societal change cannabis is bringing to the world. Dutchie is a product- and design-focused company that has created a best-in-class experience for cannabis dispensaries and shoppers throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit: www.dutchie.com .

About Fast Company: Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dutchie-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-most-innovative-companies-for-2021-301243772.html

SOURCE Dutchie